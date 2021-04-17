easygraphql-load-tester is a node library created to make load testing on GraphQL based on the schema; it'll create a bunch of queries, that are going to be the ones used to test your server.
To install the package on your project just run on the root of your project
$ npm install easygraphql-load-tester --saved-dev
$ yarn add easygraphql-load-tester -D
.artillery() with a artillery setup.
.k6() with a k6 setup.
.createQuery() that'll create the queries, so you can use with your favorite load tester.
easygraphql-load-tester package.
'use strict'
const LoadTesting = require('easygraphql-load-tester')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(
path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'),
'utf8'
)
const loadTester = new LoadTesting(userSchema)
'use strict'
const { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString } = require('graphql')
const LoadTesting = require('easygraphql-load-tester')
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'RootQueryType',
fields: {
hello: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve() {
return 'world'
},
},
},
}),
})
const loadTester = new LoadTesting(schema)
To use with artillery, you must have it installed in your project, in case you don't have it just run:
$ npm install artillery --saved-dev
You should configure your
index.js file:
'use strict'
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const LoadTesting = require('../../lib')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema.gql'), 'utf8')
const args = {
getFamilyInfoByIsLocal: {
isLocal: true,
test: ['a', 'b'],
age: 10,
name: 'test',
},
searchUser: {
name: 'demo',
},
createUser: {
name: 'demo',
},
createCity: {
input: {
name: 'demo',
country: 'Demo',
},
},
}
const easyGraphQLLoadTester = new LoadTesting(familySchema, args)
const customQueries = [
`
query SEARCH_USER($name: String!) {
searchUser(name: $name) {
name
}
}
`,
]
const testCases = easyGraphQLLoadTester.artillery({
customQueries,
onlyCustomQueries: true,
queryFile: true,
withMutations: true,
})
module.exports = {
testCases,
}
type ArtilleryOptions = {
customQueries?: string[]
onlyCustomQueries?: boolean
selectedQueries?: string[]
queryFile?: boolean
queryFilePath?: string
withMutations?: boolean
}
config:
target: 'http://localhost:5000/'
phases:
- duration: 5
arrivalRate: 1
processor: './index.js'
scenarios:
- name: 'GraphQL Query load test'
flow:
- function: 'testCases'
- loop:
- post:
url: '/'
json:
query: '{{ $loopElement.query }}'
variables: '{{ $loopElement.variables }}'
- log: '----------------------------------'
- log: 'Sent a request to the {{ $loopElement.operation }}: {{ $loopElement.name }}'
- log: 'And variables {{ $loopElement.variables }}'
over: cases
In this case the server is running on http://localhost:5000/
To run your load test, add this script on your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"easygraphql-load-tester": "artillery run artillery.yml"
}
and then run on the terminal
$ npm run easygraphql-load-tester
In this case the artillery file is called artillery, but you can name yours with your favorite name and run
artillery run <MY_FILE_NAME>.yml
The result is going to be something like this if you apply the basic configuration
All virtual users finished
Summary report @ 15:03:05(-0500) 2018-11-17
Scenarios launched: 5
Scenarios completed: 5
Requests completed: 40
RPS sent: 8.95
Request latency:
min: 1.2
max: 13
median: 2
p95: 6
p99: 13
Scenario counts:
GraphQL Query load test: 5 (100%)
Codes:
200: 40
To use with k6, you must have it installed on your computer, in case you don't have it, visit the installation guide
You should configure your
index.js file:
'use strict'
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const LoadTesting = require('../../lib')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema.gql'), 'utf8')
const args = {
getFamilyInfoByIsLocal: {
isLocal: true,
test: ['a', 'b'],
age: 10,
name: 'test',
},
searchUser: {
name: 'demo',
},
}
const easyGraphQLLoadTester = new LoadTesting(familySchema, args)
const queries = [
`
query SEARCH_USER($name: String!) {
searchUser(name: $name) {
name
}
}
`,
]
easyGraphQLLoadTester.k6('k6.js', {
customQueries: queries,
selectedQueries: ['getFamilyInfo', 'searchUser'],
vus: 10,
duration: '10s',
queryFile: true,
out: ['json=my_test_result.json'],
})
The first argument is the name of the k6 configuration file
type K6Options = {
customQueries?: string[]
onlyCustomQueries?: boolean
selectedQueries?: string[]
queryFile?: boolean
queryFilePath?: string
withMutations?: boolean
vus?: number
duration?: string
iterations?: number
out?: string[]
}
You can select how many virtual users do you want for your tests, just pass to the options
vus: <NUMBER_OF_VUS>.
You can select the duration for your tests, just pass to the options
duration: '<DURATION>s'. It should be a string with units of the time e.g.
s
You can select the number of iterations to run by passing
iterations: <ITERATIONS>. It should be an integer.
You can also make k6 output detailed statistics in JSON format by using the --out/-o option for k6 run. More info
The k6 file should have this minimum configuration, you can add yours in case it is needed:
Note: dont' change the name and the route of the queries
./easygraphql-load-tester-queries.json
import http from 'k6/http'
const queries = JSON.parse(open('./easygraphql-load-tester-queries.json'))
export default function() {
for (const query of queries) {
const url = 'http://localhost:5000/'
const payload = JSON.stringify({
query: query.query,
variables: query.variables,
})
const params = { headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } }
http.post(url, payload, params)
}
}
In this case the server is running on http://localhost:5000/
To run your load test, add this script on your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"easygraphql-load-tester": "node index.js"
}
and then run on the terminal
$ npm run easygraphql-load-tester
merge-graphql-schemas
const queries = fileLoader(path.join(__dirname, '..', '**/*.graphql'))
customQueries in the options, with
onlyCustomQueries: true as well.
If you want to share your success case using
easygraphql-load-tester
feel free to create a PR so the community
can learn from your story.
Some time ago I was working on a GraphQL project that includes activities and each activity can have some comments with the info of the user that created the comment. The first thing that you might think is that it is a problem of query n + 1 , and yes; it is!
I decided to implement dataloaders but for some reason, there was an error on the implementation, so it wasn't caching the query and the result was a lot of request to the database. After finding that issue I implemented it on the right way reducing the queries to the database from 46 to 6.
All virtual users finished
Summary report @ 10:07:55(-0500) 2018-11-23
Scenarios launched: 5
Scenarios completed: 5
Requests completed: 295
RPS sent: 36.88
Request latency:
min: 1.6
max: 470.9
median: 32.9
p95: 233.2
p99: 410.8
Scenario counts:
GraphQL Query load test: 5 (100%)
Codes:
200: 295
All virtual users finished
Summary report @ 10:09:09(-0500) 2018-11-23
Scenarios launched: 5
Scenarios completed: 5
Requests completed: 295
RPS sent: 65.85
Request latency:
min: 1.5
max: 71.9
median: 3.3
p95: 19.4
p99: 36.2
Scenario counts:
GraphQL Query load test: 5 (100%)
Codes:
200: 295
You can check the example
