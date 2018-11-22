

EasyGraphQL Format Error





Easy GraphQL Format Error is a node library used to handle the errors and return them with the respective status code.

Installation

$ npm install easygraphql-format-error --save

Usage

To get started with the format error, you might need to follow the next steps:

Basic

const FormatError = require ( 'easygraphql-format-error' ) const formatError = new FormatError() const errorName = formatError.errorName app.use( '/graphql' , (req, res) => { graphqlHTTP({ schema, rootValue : root, graphiql : true , context : { errorName }, formatError : ( err ) => { return formatError.getError(err) } })(req, res) }) userInformation : ( { isLoggedIn }, { errorName } ) => { if (!isLoggedIn) { throw new Error (errorName.UNAUTHORIZED) } return 'My username' } { "errors" : [ { "message" : "Unauthorized" , "statusCode" : 401 } ], "data" : null }

With Custom errors

You can pass custom error and access those errors from the resolver, calling errorName.YOUR_ERROR_NAME

const FormatError = require ( 'easygraphql-format-error' ) const formatError = new FormatError([{ name : 'INVALID_EMAIL' , message : 'The email is not valid' , statusCode : '400' }]) const errorName = formatError.errorName app.use( '/graphql' , (req, res) => { graphqlHTTP({ schema, rootValue : root, graphiql : true , context : { errorName }, formatError : ( err ) => { return formatError.getError(err) } })(req, res) }) findUserByEmail : ( { email }, { errorName } ) => { const re = /\S+@\S+\.\S+/ ; if (!re.test(email)) { throw new Error (errorName.INVALID_EMAIL) } return email } { "errors" : [ { "message" : "The email is not valid" , "statusCode" : "400" } ], "data" : null }

Demo

Here is an Example that can be useful!

Default errors

BAD_REQUEST : { message : 'Bad Request' , statusCode: 400 }, UNAUTHORIZED : { message : 'Unauthorized' , statusCode: 401 }, PAYMENT_REQUIRED : { message : 'Payment Required' , statusCode: 402 }, FORBIDDEN : { message : 'Forbidden' , statusCode: 403 }, NOT_FOUND : { message : 'Not Found' , statusCode: 404 }, METHOD_NOT_ALLOWED : { message : 'Method Not Allowed' , statusCode: 405 }, NOT_ACCEPTABLE : { message : 'Not Acceptable' , statusCode: 406 }, PROXY_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIRED : { message : 'Proxy Authentication Required' , statusCode: 407 }, REQUEST_TIMEOUT : { message : 'Request Timeout' , statusCode: 408 }, CONFLICT : { message : 'Conflict' , statusCode: 409 }, GONE : { message : 'Gone' , statusCode: 410 }, LENGTH_REQUIRED : { message : 'Length Required' , statusCode: 411 }, PRECONDITION_FAILED : { message : 'Precondition Failed' , statusCode: 412 }, PAYLOAD_TOO_LARGE : { message : 'Payload Too Large' , statusCode: 413 }, URI_TOO_LONG : { message : 'URI Too Long' , statusCode: 414 }, UNSUPPORTED_MEDIA_TYPE : { message : 'Unsupported Media Type' , statusCode: 415 }, RANGE_NOT_SATISFIABLE : { message : 'Range Not Satisfiable' , statusCode: 416 }, EXPECTATION_FAILED : { message : 'Expectation Failed' , statusCode: 417 }, IM_A_TEAPOT : { message : 'I\'m a teapot' , statusCode: 418 }, MISDIRECTED_REQUEST : { message : 'Misdirected Request' , statusCode: 421 }, UNPROCESSABLE_ENTITY : { message : 'Unprocessable Entity' , statusCode: 422 }, LOCKED : { message : 'Locked' , statusCode: 423 }, FAILED_DEPENDENCY : { message : 'Failed Dependency' , statusCode: 424 }, UNORDERED_COLLECTION : { message : 'Unordered Collection' , statusCode: 425 }, UPGRADE_REQUIRED : { message : 'Upgrade Required' , statusCode: 426 }, PRECONDITION_REQUIRED : { message : 'Precondition Required' , statusCode: 428 }, TOO_MANY_REQUESTS : { message : 'Too Many Requests' , statusCode: 429 }, REQUEST_HEADER_FIELDS_TOO_LARGE : { message : 'Request Header Fields Too Large' , statusCode: 431 }, UNAVAILABLE_FOR_LEGAL_REASONS : { message : 'Unavailable For Legal Reasons' , statusCode: 451 }, INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR : { message : 'Internal Server Error' , statusCode: 500 }, NOT_IMPLEMENTED : { message : 'Not Implemented' , statusCode: 501 }, BAD_GATEWAY : { message : 'Bad Gateway' , statusCode: 502 }, SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE : { message : 'Service Unavailable' , statusCode: 503 }, GATEWAY_TIMEOUT : { message : 'Gateway Timeout' , statusCode: 504 }, HTTP_VERSION_NOT_SUPPORTED : { message : 'HTTP Version Not Supported' , statusCode: 505 }, VARIANT_ALSO_NEGOTIATES : { message : 'Variant Also Negotiates' , statusCode: 506 }, INSUFFICIENT_STORAGE : { message : 'Insufficient Storage' , statusCode: 507 }, LOOP_DETECTED : { message : 'Loop Detected' , statusCode: 508 }, BANDWIDTH_LIMIT_EXCEEDED : { message : 'Bandwidth Limit Exceeded' , statusCode: 509 }, NOT_EXTENDED : { message : 'Not Extended' , statusCode: 510 }, NETWORK_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIRED : { message : 'Network Authentication Required' , statusCode: 511 }

if the error to throw is UNAUTHORIZED just do throw new Error(errorName.UNAUTHORIZED) and the result will be:

{ "errors" : [ { "message" : 'Unauthorized', "statusCode" : 401 } ], "data" : null }

