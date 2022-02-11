openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

7.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

145

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Naive UI

A Vue 3 Component Library

Fairly Complete, Customizable Themes, Uses TypeScript, Not too Slow

Kinda Interesting

English | 中文

Documentation

www.naiveui.com

Community

Features

Fairly Complete

There are more than 80 components. Hope they can help you write less code.

What's more, they are all treeshakable.

Customizable Themes

We provide an advanced type safe theme system built using TypeScript. All you need is to provide a theme overrides object in JS. Then all the stuff will be done by us.

What's more, no less/sass/css variables, no webpack loaders are required.

Uses TypeScript

All the stuff in Naive UI is written in TypeScript. It can work with your typescript project seamlessly.

What's more, you don't need to import any CSS to use the components.

Not too Slow

I try to make it not rather slow. At least select, tree, transfer, table and cascader work with virtual list.

What's more, ..., no more. Just enjoy it.

Installation

npm

Use npm to install.

npm i -D naive-ui

Fonts

npm i -D vfonts

Icons

Naive UI recommends using xicons as icon library.

Design Resources

Naive UI (Sketch).

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Naive UI is licensed under the MIT license.

Graphics resouces of result component is licensed under the CC-BY 4.0. The graphics resources come from Twemoji.

