Easy table

Nice utility for rendering text tables with javascript.

Usage

var Table = require ( 'easy-table' ) var data = [ { id : 123123 , desc : 'Something awesome' , price : 1000.00 }, { id : 245452 , desc : 'Very interesting book' , price : 11.45 }, { id : 232323 , desc : 'Yet another product' , price : 555.55 } ] var t = new Table data.forEach( function ( product ) { t.cell( 'Product Id' , product.id) t.cell( 'Description' , product.desc) t.cell( 'Price, USD' , product.price, Table.number( 2 )) t.newRow() }) console .log(t.toString())

The script above will render:

Product Id Description Price, USD ---------- --------------------- ---------- 123123 Something awesome 1000.00 245452 Very interesting book 11.45 232323 Yet another product 555.55

t.printTransposed() returns

Product Id : 245452 : 232323 : 123123 Description : Very interesting book : Yet another product : Something awesome Price, USD : 11.45 : 555.55 : 1000.00

t.print() shows just rows you pushed and nothing more

123123 Something awesome 1000.00 245452 Very interesting book 11.45 232323 Yet another product 555.55

How it works

The full signature of .cell() is:

t.cell(column, value, printer)

Rendering occures in two phases. At the first phase printer is called to get the minimal width required to fit the cell content. At the second phase printer is called again with additional width parameter to get actual string to render.

For example, here is how currency printer might be defined

function currency ( val, width ) { var str = val.toFixed( 2 ) return width ? Table.padLeft(str, width) : str }

When you already have an array, explicit table instantiation and iteration becomes an overhead. For such cases it is convenient to use Table.print() .

console .log(Table.print(data))

id desc price ------ --------------------- ------ 123123 Something awesome 1000 245452 Very interesting book 11.45 232323 Yet another product 555.55

It is possible to pass some options

Table.print(data, { desc : { name : 'description' } price : { printer : Table.number( 2 )} })

id description price ------ --------------------- ------- 123123 Something awesome 1000.00 245452 Very interesting book 11.45 232323 Yet another product 555.55

or have a full control over rendering

Table.print(data, function ( item, cell ) { cell( 'Product id' , item.id) cell( 'Price, USD' , item.price) }, function ( table ) { return table.print() })

Table.print() also accepts objects

Table.print(data[ 0 ])

id : 123123 desc : Something awesome price : 1000

Sorting

You can sort a table by calling .sort() , and optionally passing in a list of column names to sort on (by default uses all columns), or a custom comparator function. It is also possible to specify the sort order. For example:

t.sort([ 'Price, USD|des' ]) t.sort([ 'Price, USD|asc' ]) t.sort([ 'Price, USD' ])

Totaling

Easy table can help to calculate and render totals:

t.total( 'Price, USD' )

Product Id Description Price, USD ---------- --------------------- ---------- 245452 Very interesting book 11.45 232323 Yet another product 555.55 123123 Something awesome 1000.00 ---------- --------------------- ---------- 1567.00

Here is a more elaborate example

t.total( 'Price, USD' , { printer : Table.aggr.printer( 'Avg: ' , currency), reduce : Table.aggr.avg, init : 0 }) t.total( 'Price, USD' , { printer : function ( val, width ) { return padLeft( 'Avg: ' + currency(val), width) }, reduce : function ( acc, val, idx, len ) { acc = acc + val return idx + 1 == len ? acc/len : acc } })

Product Id Description Price, USD ---------- --------------------- ----------- 245452 Very interesting book 11.45 232323 Yet another product 555.55 123123 Something awesome 1000.00 ---------- --------------------- ----------- Avg: 522.33

Installation

via npm

$ npm install easy- table

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Eldar Gabdullin eldargab@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.