Easy Sauce

Easy Sauce is a Node.js library that makes it easy to run JavaScript unit tests on the Sauce Labs cloud.

For a detailed explanation of how automated, cross-browser JavaScript unit testing works, and the motivation behind Easy Sauce, see the article Learning How to Set Up Automated, Cross-browser JavaScript Unit Testing.

Installation

Easy Sauce can be installed from npm by running the following command:

npm install easy-sauce

Note: running easy-sauce requires at least Node.js version 6 (due to its use of es2015 code).

Usage

Easy Sauce comes with a command line interface (CLI) as well as a programatic API for use within Node.js.

Command Line Interface

The easy-sauce command can be used as follows:

Usage : easy-sauce [options] The easy-sauce command can by run by invoking the easy-sauce binary and passing it a list of optional configuration options. The configuration options specified will be merged with the the base configuration options set in either the package.json file of the current working directory ( under the "easySauce" key ), or , if the -c or Options: -c, -u, This defaults to the SAUCE_USERNAME environment variable. -k, This defaults to the SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variable. -P, This should be a JSON array of arrays, e.g.: '[["Windows 10", "chrome", "latest"], ["OS X 10.11", "safari", "9"]]' . See https://goo.gl/tPnZDO for details. -t, Defaults to "/test/" -p, Defaults to "8080" -b, Defaults to the current time : $( date +%s) -n, Defaults to "JS Unit Tests" . -f, "jasmine" , "qunit" , "YUI Test" , or "custom" . Defaults to "mocha" . See https://goo.gl/ 5 KfjDS for details. -s, This can be "localtunnel" , "ngrok" , or "sauce-connect" . Defaults to "localtunnel" . See package details here: https://www.npmjs.com/ package /localtunnel https://www.npmjs.com/ package /ngrok https://www.npmjs.com/ package /sauce- connect -launcher service. This is useful if you have a paid ngrok account or need to specify additional sauce- connect options. Example: -s= 'sauce-connect' -h, -V,

While all easy-sauce options can be specified on the command line, it's usually easiest to declare the configuration options in an external JSON file that you reference via the -c or --config option.

easy-sauce -c path/to/config.json

If you're testing an npm package, you can skip the external configuration file and specify your configuration options directly in package.json file under the "easySauce" key:

{ "name" : "my-package" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "scripts" : { "test" : "easy-sauce" }, "easySauce" : { "port" : "8080" , "testPath" : "/test/runner.html" , "platforms" : [ [ "Windows 10" , "chrome" , "latest" ], [ "Linux" , "firefox" , "latest" ], [ "OS X 10.11" , "safari" , "9" ] ], "service" : "sauce-connect" , "serviceOptions" : { "verbose" : true } } }

In the above example, the "tests" command is also set to easy-sauce , so now you can run your tests via npm:

npm test

This setup makes it very easy to integrate with services like Travis CI that use a lot of npm conventions as their default.

Keeping your Sauce Labs credentials secret

While it's possible to specify your Sauce Labs username and access key in your configuration file or package.json , if you want to keep them secret you can assign them to the SAUCE_USERNAME and SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables, and the easy-sauce CLI will automatically use those values.

Node.js API

To use Easy Sauce in Node.js, you can require('easy-sauce') , which gives you a function that you invoke with a configuration options object corresponding to the CLI options listed above

The function returns an EventEmitter instance, which emits the following events that you can listen to and determine the progress of the tests.

Name Arguments Description message message (string) The message text. Emitted when an event has occurred that may be useful for the user to know (e.g. the public URL of the tests after an ngrok tunnel has been created). update job (Object) The updated JSON job data from Sauce Labs. Emitted when the status of a job has changed. done passed (boolean) True if all tests passed.

jobs (Object) The final JSON jobs data from Sauce Labs. Emitted when all test jobs have finished running. error err (Error) The error object thrown. Emitted if an error occured while running the tests.

Example Node.js usage:

const easySauce = require ( 'easy-sauce' ); easySauce({ username : process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME, key : process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY, platforms : [ [ 'Windows 10' , 'chrome' , 'latest' ], [ 'Linux' , 'firefox' , 'latest' ], [ 'OS X 10.11' , 'safari' , '9' ] ] }) .on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); }) .on( 'update' , function ( job ) { console .log(job.status); }) .on( 'done' , function ( passed, jobs ) { if (passed) { console .log( 'All tests passed!' ); } else { console .log( 'Oops, there were failures:

' + jobs); } }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err.message); });

Running the tests

If you'd like to contribute to the Easy Sauce library, make sure your changes pass the existing test suite. If your changes significantly alter the functionality of the library, make sure to update the tests in the /test directory.

You can run the tests with the following command: