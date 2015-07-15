Lightweight plugin to render simple, animated and retina optimized pie charts
requestAnimationFrame for smooth animations on modern devices and
You can also use bower to install the component:
$ bower install jquery.easy-pie-chart
To use the easy pie chart plugin you need to load the current version of jQuery (> 1.6.4) and the source of the plugin.
<div class="chart" data-percent="73" data-scale-color="#ffb400">73%</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery.easy-pie-chart.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
$('.chart').easyPieChart({
//your options goes here
});
});
</script>
If you don't want to use jQuery, implement the Vanilla JS version without any dependencies.
<div class="chart" data-percent="73">73%</div>
<script src="/path/to/easy-pie-chart.js"></script>
<script>
var element = document.querySelector('.chart');
new EasyPieChart(element, {
// your options goes here
});
</script>
<div ng-controller="chartCtrl">
<div easypiechart options="options" percent="percent"></div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.9/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/angular.easypiechart.min.js"></script>
<script>
var app = angular.module('app', ['easypiechart']);
app.controller('chartCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
$scope.percent = 65;
$scope.options = {
animate:{
duration:0,
enabled:false
},
barColor:'#2C3E50',
scaleColor:false,
lineWidth:20,
lineCap:'circle'
};
}]);
</script>
You can pass these options to the initialize function to set a custom look and feel for the plugin.
|Property (Type)
|Default
|Description
|barColor
|#ef1e25
|The color of the curcular bar. You can either pass a valid css color string, or a function that takes the current percentage as a value and returns a valid css color string.
|trackColor
|#f2f2f2
|The color of the track, or false to disable rendering.
|scaleColor
|#dfe0e0
|The color of the scale lines, false to disable rendering.
|scaleLength
|5
|Length of the scale lines (reduces the radius of the chart).
|lineCap
|round
|Defines how the ending of the bar line looks like. Possible values are:
butt,
round and
square.
|lineWidth
|3
|Width of the chart line in px.
|size
|110
|Size of the pie chart in px. It will always be a square.
|rotate
|0
|Rotation of the complete chart in degrees.
|animate
|object
|Object with time in milliseconds and boolean for an animation of the bar growing (
{ duration: 1000, enabled: true }), or false to deactivate animations.
|easing
|defaultEasing
|Easing function or string with the name of a jQuery easing function
All callbacks will only be called if
animate is not
false.
|Callback(params, ...)
|Description
|onStart(from, to)
|Is called at the start of any animation.
|onStep(from, to, currentValue)
|Is called during animations providing the current value (the method is scoped to the context of th eplugin, so you can access the DOM element via
this.el).
|onStop(from, to)
|Is called at the end of any animation.
$(function() {
// instantiate the plugin
...
// update
$('.chart').data('easyPieChart').update(40);
...
// disable animation
$('.chart').data('easyPieChart').disableAnimation();
...
// enable animation
$('.chart').data('easyPieChart').enableAnimation();
});
// instantiate the plugin
var chart = new EasyPieChart(element, options);
// update
chart.update(40);
// disable animation
chart.disableAnimation();
// enable animation
chart.enableAnimation();
new EasyPieChart(element, {
barColor: function(percent) {
var ctx = this.renderer.getCtx();
var canvas = this.renderer.getCanvas();
var gradient = ctx.createLinearGradient(0,0,canvas.width,0);
gradient.addColorStop(0, "#ffe57e");
gradient.addColorStop(1, "#de5900");
return gradient;
}
});
For a value binding you need to add the
percent attribute and bind it to your controller.
When using RequireJS you can define your own name. Examples can be found in the
demo/requirejs.html.
Native support
Support for Internet Explorer 7 and 8 with excanvas polyfill.
To run the test just use the karma adapter of grunt:
grunt test
Thanks to Rafal Bromirski for designing this dribble shot which inspired me building this plugin.
Copyright (c) 2015 Robert Fleischmann, contributors. Released under the MIT, GPL licenses