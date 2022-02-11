Vegetarian friendly state for React

Easy Peasy is an abstraction of Redux, providing a reimagined API that focuses on developer experience. It allows you to quickly and easily manage your state, whilst leveraging the strong architectural guarantees and extensive eco-system that Redux has to offer.

Zero configuration

No boilerplate

React hooks based API

Extensive TypeScript support

Encapsulate data fetching

Computed properties

Reactive actions

Redux middleware support

State persistence

Redux Dev Tools

Global, context, or local stores

Built-in testing utils

React Native supported

Hot reloading supported

All of this comes via a single dependency install.

npm install easy-peasy

Fly like an eagle

Create your store

const store = createStore({ todos : { items : [ 'Create store' , 'Wrap application' , 'Use store' ], add : action( ( state, payload ) => { state.items.push(payload); }), }, });

Wrap your application

function App ( ) { return ( < StoreProvider store = {store} > < TodoList /> </ StoreProvider > ); }

Use the store

function TodoList ( ) { const todos = useStoreState( ( state ) => state.todos.items); const add = useStoreActions( ( actions ) => actions.todos.add); return ( < div > {todos.map((todo, idx) => ( < div key = {idx} > {todo} </ div > ))} < AddTodo onAdd = {add} /> </ div > ); }

We have only but great appreciation to those who support this project. If you have the ability to help contribute towards the continued maintenance and evolution of this library then please consider [becoming a sponsor].

Documentation

See the official website for tutorials, docs, recipes, and more.

OS Awards Nominee

Easy Peasy was nominated under the "Productivity Booster" category.