openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ep

easy-peasy

by Sean Matheson
5.0.4 (see all)

Vegetarian friendly state for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26K

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

56

Package

Dependencies

5

Size (min+gzip)

9.9KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
codespool
gladiatorgiftson

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

 

Vegetarian friendly state for React

 

npm MIT License Travis Codecov

Easy Peasy is an abstraction of Redux, providing a reimagined API that focuses on developer experience. It allows you to quickly and easily manage your state, whilst leveraging the strong architectural guarantees and extensive eco-system that Redux has to offer.

  • Zero configuration
  • No boilerplate
  • React hooks based API
  • Extensive TypeScript support
  • Encapsulate data fetching
  • Computed properties
  • Reactive actions
  • Redux middleware support
  • State persistence
  • Redux Dev Tools
  • Global, context, or local stores
  • Built-in testing utils
  • React Native supported
  • Hot reloading supported

 

All of this comes via a single dependency install.

npm install easy-peasy

 

Fly like an eagle

Create your store

const store = createStore({
  todos: {
    items: ['Create store', 'Wrap application', 'Use store'],
    add: action((state, payload) => {
      state.items.push(payload);
    }),
  },
});

Wrap your application

function App() {
  return (
    <StoreProvider store={store}>
      <TodoList />
    </StoreProvider>
  );
}

Use the store

function TodoList() {
  const todos = useStoreState((state) => state.todos.items);
  const add = useStoreActions((actions) => actions.todos.add);
  return (
    <div>
      {todos.map((todo, idx) => (
        <div key={idx}>{todo}</div>
      ))}
      <AddTodo onAdd={add} />
    </div>
  );
}

 

Our Sponsors ❤️

We have only but great appreciation to those who support this project. If you have the ability to help contribute towards the continued maintenance and evolution of this library then please consider [becoming a sponsor].

 

Documentation

See the official website for tutorials, docs, recipes, and more.

 

OS Awards Nominee

Easy Peasy was nominated under the "Productivity Booster" category.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Saša PulHelsinki, Finland17 Ratings21 Reviews
10 months ago

Used it in my workplace, as a replacement for redux. It was really refreshing to use, less boilerplate, full support for hooks, and easy API. That being said, it doesn't scale well. When project grows beyond a certain point, it becomes cumbersome, and "boilerplatey", not that different from redux. So, to sum up: great state management lib for smaller projects.

0
Gift BrightsonSanta clara12 Ratings5 Reviews
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

used this instead of using context api at first i was skeptical but as time goes if found myself using it on my other react based projects without doubt as it makes api calls easier and loading in background and its a viable substitute for redux no boilerplate compared to redux and context

0
Arturs DemitersRiga, Latvia7 Ratings0 Reviews
For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.
January 21, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

React Redux Easy Peasy Complete Course - Typescript
www.youtube.comReact Redux Easy Peasy Complete Course - TypescriptReact Redux Easy Peasy Complete Course - Typescript
The easy-peasy React state management library
flaviocopes.com1 year agoThe easy-peasy React state management libraryEvery application needs to manage state. In React, we can go a long way using hooks, and in particular useState(), and passing props around. When things get more complicated than that, I like to immediately jump to a state management library. One of my favorites lately is easy-peasy. It builds on to…