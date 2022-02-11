Vegetarian friendly state for React
Easy Peasy is an abstraction of Redux, providing a reimagined API that focuses on developer experience. It allows you to quickly and easily manage your state, whilst leveraging the strong architectural guarantees and extensive eco-system that Redux has to offer.
All of this comes via a single dependency install.
npm install easy-peasy
Create your store
const store = createStore({
todos: {
items: ['Create store', 'Wrap application', 'Use store'],
add: action((state, payload) => {
state.items.push(payload);
}),
},
});
Wrap your application
function App() {
return (
<StoreProvider store={store}>
<TodoList />
</StoreProvider>
);
}
Use the store
function TodoList() {
const todos = useStoreState((state) => state.todos.items);
const add = useStoreActions((actions) => actions.todos.add);
return (
<div>
{todos.map((todo, idx) => (
<div key={idx}>{todo}</div>
))}
<AddTodo onAdd={add} />
</div>
);
}
We have only but great appreciation to those who support this project. If you have the ability to help contribute towards the continued maintenance and evolution of this library then please consider [becoming a sponsor].
See the official website for tutorials, docs, recipes, and more.
Easy Peasy was nominated under the "Productivity Booster" category.
Used it in my workplace, as a replacement for redux. It was really refreshing to use, less boilerplate, full support for hooks, and easy API. That being said, it doesn't scale well. When project grows beyond a certain point, it becomes cumbersome, and "boilerplatey", not that different from redux. So, to sum up: great state management lib for smaller projects.
used this instead of using context api at first i was skeptical but as time goes if found myself using it on my other react based projects without doubt as it makes api calls easier and loading in background and its a viable substitute for redux no boilerplate compared to redux and context