easy-pdf-merge is a node module to merge multiple PDFs into a single PDF easily. This module uses Apache PDFBox Library 2.0.21. No special softwares are required for the module to run. But Java 6 or higher must be present.
This project is currently maintained! Contributions through PRs are welcome. I will try to add a contributing guide. If you benefit from this project, buy the original author a cup of coffee by donating through Paypal
Currently only callback style is supported. That is only Async functions are supported.
⚠️ Warning: This module was written as a side project. I don't maintain it anymore. If you are using this in production for some criticial application, do consider checking out the code - it is a very very small module.
$ npm install --save easy-pdf-merge
const merge = require('easy-pdf-merge');
merge(source_files, dest_file_path, function (err) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err)
}
console.log('Success')
});
source_files must be an array of file paths, with two or more file paths, or the module throws an error accordingly. dest_file path is the destination path for the merged PDF to be saved.
For all files, it is recommended to give absolute paths to avoid possible path based problems in your code. Or, give paths relative to
process.cwd(); , which is the current working directory of the process. But be careful when giving relative paths, to avoid bugs.
merge(['File One.pdf', 'File Two.pdf'], 'File Ouput.pdf', function (err) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err)
}
console.log('Successfully merged!')
});
merge(['/home/karuppiah/File One.pdf', '/home/karuppiah/File Two.pdf'], '/home/karuppiah/Desktop/File Ouput.pdf', function (err) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err)
}
console.log('Successfully merged!')
});
You can pass some options to the
merge function, like this
const opts = {
maxBuffer: 1024 * 500, // 500kb
maxHeap: '2g' // for setting JVM heap limits to 2GB
};
merge(['File One.pdf', 'File Two.pdf'], 'File Ouput.pdf', opts, function (err) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err)
}
console.log('Successfully merged!')
});
The default options is this
const defaultOpts = {
maxBuffer: 1024 * 500, // 500kb
maxHeap: '' // for setting JVM heap limits
};
maxBuffer - option passed to childprocess invoked by library to run pdfbox.jar java
software. Refer here
for docs
maxHeap - To pass value to
-Xmx Java option, for maximum memory allocation.
Check this stackoverflow answer
for some details
PDF Merger is a cross platform Desktop App being developed using Electron Framework and easy-pdf-merge module. You can find the source code of the App here.
For reporting issues and for feature requests, go to the github issues page of the module
