⚠️ CURRENTLY NOT MAINTAINED

easy-pdf-merge is a node module to merge multiple PDFs into a single PDF easily. This module uses Apache PDFBox Library 2.0.21. No special softwares are required for the module to run. But Java 6 or higher must be present.

This project is currently maintained! Contributions through PRs are welcome. I will try to add a contributing guide. If you benefit from this project, buy the original author a cup of coffee by donating through Paypal

Currently only callback style is supported. That is only Async functions are supported.

⚠️ Warning: This module was written as a side project. I don't maintain it anymore. If you are using this in production for some criticial application, do consider checking out the code - it is a very very small module.

Install :

$ npm install

Usage :

const merge = require ( 'easy-pdf-merge' ); merge(source_files, dest_file_path, function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log(err) } console .log( 'Success' ) });

source_files must be an array of file paths, with two or more file paths, or the module throws an error accordingly. dest_file path is the destination path for the merged PDF to be saved.

For all files, it is recommended to give absolute paths to avoid possible path based problems in your code. Or, give paths relative to process.cwd(); , which is the current working directory of the process. But be careful when giving relative paths, to avoid bugs.

Example

Using relative file paths

merge([ 'File One.pdf' , 'File Two.pdf' ], 'File Ouput.pdf' , function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log(err) } console .log( 'Successfully merged!' ) });

Using absolute file paths

merge([ '/home/karuppiah/File One.pdf' , '/home/karuppiah/File Two.pdf' ], '/home/karuppiah/Desktop/File Ouput.pdf' , function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log(err) } console .log( 'Successfully merged!' ) });

Options

You can pass some options to the merge function, like this

const opts = { maxBuffer : 1024 * 500 , maxHeap : '2g' }; merge([ 'File One.pdf' , 'File Two.pdf' ], 'File Ouput.pdf' , opts, function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log(err) } console .log( 'Successfully merged!' ) });

The default options is this

const defaultOpts = { maxBuffer : 1024 * 500 , maxHeap : '' };

maxBuffer - option passed to childprocess invoked by library to run pdfbox.jar java software. Refer here for docs

maxHeap - To pass value to -Xmx Java option, for maximum memory allocation. Check this stackoverflow answer for some details

An App based on easy-pdf-merge!

PDF Merger is a cross platform Desktop App being developed using Electron Framework and easy-pdf-merge module. You can find the source code of the App here.

License - Apache License 2.0