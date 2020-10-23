Easy PBKDF2 makes it easier to create secure, individually salted, password hashes using PBKDF2.
This implementation is based on StackExchange's own Open Sourced PBKDF2 methods.
via cmd line:
$ npm install easy-pbkdf2 --save
or in your
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"easy-pbkdf2": "0.x.x"
}
var easyPbkdf2 = require("easy-pbkdf2")();
var salt = easyPbkdf2.generateSalt(); // `salt` should be treated as opaque, as it captures iterations
var password = "RandomDigits";
easyPbkdf2.secureHash( password, salt, function( err, passwordHash, originalSalt ) {
// use your own db's methods to save the hashed password AND salt.
currentUser.update({
// The Base64 encoded hash, 344 characters long
"password_hash": passwordHash,
// Salt length varies based on SALT_SIZE and iterations. The default SALT_SIZE of
// 32 produces a value that is:
// (hashIterations.toString(16).length) + 1 + base64EncodedSalt.length)
// characters long (42 characters).
"salt": originalSalt // === salt
});
});
// ...
// sometime later:
function authenticate( user, userEnteredPassword, callback ) {
// make sure the user-entered password is equal to the previously
// created hash when hashed with the same salt.
easyPbkdf2.verify( user.salt, user.password_hash, userEnteredPassword, function( err, valid ) {
callback( valid );
});
}
You can also use EasyPbkdf2 to generate the salt for you by omitting the
salt parameter:
easyPbkdf2.secureHash( password, function( err, passwordHash, newSalt ) {
// save newSalt somewhere!
});
To create a new instance of
EasyPbkdf2:
var easyPbkdf2 = require("easy-pbkdf2")();
You can also use the following methods of instantiation:
// the EasyPbkdf2 constructor
var EasyPbkdf2 = require("easy-pbkdf2"),
easyPbkdf2;
easyPbkdf2 = EasyPbkdf2(options);
easyPbkdf2 = new EasyPbkdf2(options);
easyPbkdf2 = EasyPbkdf2.EasyPbkdf2(options);
easyPbkdf2 = new EasyPbkdf2.EasyPbkdf2(options);
of which all will return an
EasyPbkdf2 instance with
options set.
var options = {
// default DEFAULT_HASH_ITERATIONS is 512
"DEFAULT_HASH_ITERATIONS": 256,
// default SALT_SIZE is 32
"SALT_SIZE": 16,
// default KEY_LENGTH is 256
"KEY_LENGTH": 128,
// default MAX_PASSWORD_LENGTH is 4096 characters
"MAX_PASSWORD_LENGTH": 2048
};
var easyPbkdf2 = new EasyPbkdf2(options);
console.log(easyPbkdf2.DEFAULT_HASH_ITERATIONS) // 256
console.log(easyPbkdf2.SALT_SIZE); // 16
console.log(easyPbkdf2.KEY_LENGTH); // 128
console.log(easyPbkdf2.MAX_PASSWORD_LENGTH); // 2048
// options are applied to each instance individually.
console.log( (new EasyPbkdf2()).DEFAULT_HASH_ITERATIONS ); // 512
###
weakHash( value )
Cranks out a collision resistant hash, relatively quickly. Not suitable for passwords, or sensitive information. Synchronous only
value
value
###
random( bytes, callback )
Universal random provider. Generates cryptographically strong pseudo-random data. Syncronous or Asyncronous
###
generateSalt( explicitIterations, callback )
Convenience wrapper around
.randomto grab a new salt value. Treat this value as opaque, as it captures iterations.
Salt length varies based on SALT_SIZE and iterations. The default SALT_SIZE of 32 produces a value that is: (hashIterations.toString(16).length) + 1 + base64EncodedSalt.length) characters long (42 characters).
Synchronous or Asynchronous
###
secureHash( value, salt, callback )
Alias for
hash.
###
hash( value, salt, callback )
Backs Secure hashes. Uses PBKDF2 internally, as implemented by node's native crypto library. See http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PBKDF2 and http://code.google.com/p/crypto-js/ for more information. Asynchronous only
###
verify( salt, priorHash, value, callback )
Verifies that the supplied plaintext
valuehashes to the same base64 encoded string as the
priorHash, when hashed with the same salt. This method uses a constant-time string equality check to ensure information is not leaked via timing-attack. Asynchronous only
value matches the
priorHash, false if not. ).
Please file them here: https://github.com/davidmurdoch/easy-pbkdf2/issues.
And remember: pull requests are very welcome. :-)