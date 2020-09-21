openbase logo
Readme

easy-marker

easy-marker is a library for marking text in html. An example is as follows:

demo

Install

npm i easy-marker

Usage

import EasyMarker from 'easy-marker';

const easyMarker = new EasyMarker();
const container = document.querySelector('xxxx');
easyMarker.create(container);

API

new EasyMarker(options)

Creates an instance of EasyMarker.

ParamTypeDescription
optionsObjectoptions
options.menuItemsArray.<Object>menu item option
options.menuItems[].textstringmenu text
options.menuItems[].typestringmenu type 'select'(Show menu only when selected) 'highlight' (Show menu only when click highlight)
options.menuItems[].iconNameArray.<string>menu icon class
options.menuItems[].styleObjectmenu item style
options.menuItems[].iconStyleObjectmenu item icon style
options.menuTopOffsetnumber | stringthe offset from the top of the menu relative screen, default 0.
options.menuStyleObjectthe menu style
options.menuStyle.menuObjectthe menu style
options.menuStyle.triangleObjectthe triangle style
options.menuStyle.itemObjectthe sub menu style
options.menuStyle.iconObjectthe sub menu icon style
options.disableTapHighlightbooleandisable highlight when tap
options.cursorObjectcursor config
options.cursor.colorstringcursor color
options.cursor.samebooleanwhether the cursor is in the same direction
options.maskObjectmask config
options.mask.colorstringmask color
options.highlightObjecthighlight config
options.highlight.colorstringhighlight color
options.scrollSpeedLevelnumberThe speed of scrolling when touching bottom, default 4
options.scrollOffsetBottomnumber | stringtriggering scrolling, distance from the bottom, default 100
options.markdownOptionsObjectCustomize options about the mapping relations between HTML and Markdown
options.regionsArray.<Object>In region mode, all region info
options.regions[].textstringregion text
options.regions[].topnumberregion top
options.regions[].leftnumberregion left
options.regions[].widthnumberregion width
options.regions[].heightnumberregion height
options.disableSelectbooleandisabled select

Example

// A simple example
const em = new EasyMarker({
  menuTopOffset: '2rem',
  menuItems: [
    {
      text: '划线笔记',
      id: 1
    },
    {
      text: '分享',
      style: {
        backgroundColor: '#407ff2',
        paddingLeft: '0.5rem'
      },
      id: 2
    },
    {
      text: '复制',
      id: 3
    }
  ],
 )

 em.create(document.querySelector('.article-body'),
   document.body,
   document.querySelectorAll('.article-body>:not(.text)')

// a markdown example
const em = new EasyMarker({
menuTopOffset:'2rem',
scrollSpeedLevel: 6,
scrollOffsetBottom: '1.5rem',
  menuItems: [
    {
      text: '划线笔记',
      id: 1,
      iconName:'iconfont icon-mark'
    },
    {
      text: '分享',
      style: {
        backgroundColor: '#407ff2',
        paddingLeft: '0.5rem'
      },
      id: 2,
      iconName:'iconfont icon-share'
    },
    {
      text: '复制',
      id: 3,
      iconName:'iconfont icon-copy'
    }
  ],
// Not required
 markdownOptions: {
  H1: text => `\n# ${text}\n\n`,
  H2: text => `\n## ${text}\n\n`,
  H3: text => `\n### ${text}\n\n`,
  H4: text => `\n#### ${text}\n\n`,
  H5: text => `\n##### ${text}\n\n`,
  H6: text => `\n###### ${text}\n\n`,
  P: text => `${text}\n\n`,
  FIGCAPTION: text => `${text}\n\n`,
  STRONG: text => `**${text}**`,
  B: text => `**${text}**`,
  EM: text => `*${text}*`,
  I: text => `*${text}*`,
  S: text => `~~${text}~~`,
  INS: text => `++${text}++`,
  // IMG
  // option.alt: IMG alt
  // option.src: IMG src
  // option.width: IMG width
  // option.height: IMG height
  IMG: option => `![${option.alt}](${option.src}?size=${option.width}x${option.height})\n`,
  // UL
  // option.listLevel: List nesting level
  UL: (text, option) => {
    if (option.listLevel > 1) {
      return `\n${text}`
    }
    return `\n${text}\n`
  },
  // OL
  // option.listLevel: List nesting level
  OL: (text, option) => {
    if (option.listLevel > 1) {
      return `\n${text}`
    }
    return `\n${text}\n`
  },
  // LI
  // option.type: parentNode nodeName,
  // option.isLastOne: Whether the last item in the list
  // option.itemLevel: List nesting level
  // option.hasChild: Is the node has child node
  // option.index: The index in the list
  LI: (text, option) => {
    let spaceString = ''
    for (let i = 1; i < option.itemLevel; i++) { spaceString += '    ' }
    let endString = '\n'
    if (option.hasChild || option.isLastOne) {
      endString = ''
    }
    if (option.type === 'UL') { return `${spaceString}- ${text}${endString}` }
    return `${spaceString}${option.index}. ${text}${endString}`
  },
 }
})

em.create(document.querySelector('.article-body'), document.body)
em.onMenuClick((id, data) => {
  console.log('You click the menu!');
  console.log(id, data);
});

// A Region example

const em = new EasyMarker({
 regions: texts,
 menuTopOffset: '120px',
 scrollSpeedLevel: 6,
 scrollOffsetBottom: '1.5rem',
 mask: {
   color: '#407ff2',
 },
 menuStyle: {
   menu: {},
   item: {
     fontSize: '15px',
     padding: '0px 10px',
     lineHeight: '30px',
   },
   triangle: {},
 },
 menuItems: [
   {
     text: '划线',
     type: 'select',
     iconName: 'iconfont mark',
     id: '302',
     style: {
       backgroundColor: 'yellow',
       paddingLeft: '1rem',
     },
     iconStyle: {
       background: 'green',
     },
   },
   {
     text: '删除划线',
     type: 'highlight',
     iconName: 'iconfont icon-delete',
     id: '302',
   },
   {
     id: 222,
     text: '复制',
     iconName: 'iconfont icon-copy',
   },
  ],
});

em.onMenuClick(function (id, data) {
  console.log('You click the menu!', id, data);
});

em.onSelectStatusChange((val) => {
  console.log('onSelectStatusChange', val);
});

em.create(document.body);

easyMarker.create(containerElement, [scrollContainerElement], options)

Initialization

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamTypeDescription
containerElementHTMLElementcontainer element
[scrollContainerElement]HTMLElementscroll container element
optionsObjectoptions
options.includeElementsObjectincluded elements
options.excludeElementsObjectnot included elements, Higher priority

easyMarker.highlightLine(selection, [id], [meta])

Highlight the lines between the specified nodes

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamTypeDescription
selectionObjectselection
selection.anchorNodeNodestart node
selection.anchorOffsetnumberstart node's text offset
selection.focusNodeNodeend node
selection.focusOffsetnumberstart node's text offset
[id]*line id
[meta]*meta information

Example

const id = 2;
const selection = {
  anchorNode: textNodeA,
  anchorOffset: 1,
  focusNode: textNodeB,
  focusOffset: 2,
};
const meta = { someKey: 'someValue' };
em.highlightLine(selection, id, meta);

easyMarker.highlightLines(lines)

Highlight multiple lines

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamType
linesArray.<Object>
[lines[].id]*
[lines[].meta]*
lines[].selectionObject
lines[].selection.anchorNodeNode
lines[].selection.anchorOffsetnumber
lines[].selection.focusNodeNode
lines[].selection.focusOffsetnumber

Example

const id = 2;
const selection = {
  anchorNode: textNodeA,
  anchorOffset: 1,
  focusNode: textNodeB,
  focusOffset: 2,
};
const meta = { someKey: 'someValue' };
em.highlightLines([{ selection, id, meta }]);

easyMarker.cancelHighlightLine(id) ⇒ boolean

Cancel highlight

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamTypeDescription
id*line ID

easyMarker.onHighlightLineClick(cb)

Highlight line click handler

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamType
cbhighlightLineClickHandler

easyMarker.onSelectStatusChange(cb)

Select status changing callback

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamType
cbfunction

easyMarker.onMenuClick(cb)

menu item click handler

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamType
cbmenuClickHandler

easyMarker.registerEventHook(cb)

Register event hook

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

ParamType
cb*

easyMarker.destroy()

Destroy instance

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

EasyMarker.create(containerElement, [scrollContainerElement], options) ⇒ EasyMarker

Initialization factory

Kind: static method of EasyMarker

ParamTypeDescription
containerElementHTMLElementcontainer element
[scrollContainerElement]HTMLElementscroll container element
optionsObjectoptions
options.includeElementsObjectincluded elements
options.excludeElementsObjectnot included elements, Higher priority

EasyMarker~menuClickHandler : function

Menu item click handler

Kind: inner typedef of EasyMarker

ParamTypeDescription
id*menu ID
selectionObjectselection
selection.anchorNodeNodestart node
selection.anchorOffsetnumberstart node's text offset
selection.focusNodeNodeend node
selection.focusOffsetnumberstart node's text offset

EasyMarker~highlightLineClickHandler : function

Menu item click handler

Kind: inner typedef of EasyMarker

ParamTypeDescription
id*line ID
meta*meta information
selectionObjectselection
selection.anchorNodeNodestart node
selection.anchorOffsetnumberstart node's text offset
selection.focusNodeNodeend node
selection.focusOffsetnumberstart node's text offset

