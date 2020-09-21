easy-marker is a library for marking text in html. An example is as follows:

Install

npm i easy-marker

Usage

import EasyMarker from 'easy-marker' ; const easyMarker = new EasyMarker(); const container = document .querySelector( 'xxxx' ); easyMarker.create(container);

API

new EasyMarker(options)

Creates an instance of EasyMarker.

Param Type Description options Object options options.menuItems Array.<Object> menu item option options.menuItems[].text string menu text options.menuItems[].type string menu type 'select'(Show menu only when selected) 'highlight' (Show menu only when click highlight) options.menuItems[].iconName Array.<string> menu icon class options.menuItems[].style Object menu item style options.menuItems[].iconStyle Object menu item icon style options.menuTopOffset number | string the offset from the top of the menu relative screen, default 0. options.menuStyle Object the menu style options.menuStyle.menu Object the menu style options.menuStyle.triangle Object the triangle style options.menuStyle.item Object the sub menu style options.menuStyle.icon Object the sub menu icon style options.disableTapHighlight boolean disable highlight when tap options.cursor Object cursor config options.cursor.color string cursor color options.cursor.same boolean whether the cursor is in the same direction options.mask Object mask config options.mask.color string mask color options.highlight Object highlight config options.highlight.color string highlight color options.scrollSpeedLevel number The speed of scrolling when touching bottom, default 4 options.scrollOffsetBottom number | string triggering scrolling, distance from the bottom, default 100 options.markdownOptions Object Customize options about the mapping relations between HTML and Markdown options.regions Array.<Object> In region mode, all region info options.regions[].text string region text options.regions[].top number region top options.regions[].left number region left options.regions[].width number region width options.regions[].height number region height options.disableSelect boolean disabled select

Example

const em = new EasyMarker({ menuTopOffset : '2rem' , menuItems : [ { text : '划线笔记' , id : 1 }, { text : '分享' , style : { backgroundColor : '#407ff2' , paddingLeft : '0.5rem' }, id : 2 }, { text : '复制' , id : 3 } ], ) em.create( document .querySelector( '.article-body' ), document .body, document .querySelectorAll( '.article-body>:not(.text)' ) const em = new EasyMarker({ menuTopOffset : '2rem' , scrollSpeedLevel : 6 , scrollOffsetBottom : '1.5rem' , menuItems : [ { text : '划线笔记' , id : 1 , iconName : 'iconfont icon-mark' }, { text : '分享' , style : { backgroundColor : '#407ff2' , paddingLeft : '0.5rem' }, id : 2 , iconName : 'iconfont icon-share' }, { text : '复制' , id : 3 , iconName : 'iconfont icon-copy' } ], markdownOptions : { H1 : text => `

# ${text}



` , H2 : text => `

## ${text}



` , H3 : text => `

### ${text}



` , H4 : text => `

#### ${text}



` , H5 : text => `

##### ${text}



` , H6 : text => `

###### ${text}



` , P : text => ` ${text}



` , FIGCAPTION : text => ` ${text}



` , STRONG : text => `** ${text} **` , B : text => `** ${text} **` , EM : text => `* ${text} *` , I : text => `* ${text} *` , S : text => `~~ ${text} ~~` , INS : text => `++ ${text} ++` , IMG : option => `![ ${option.alt} ]( ${option.src} ?size= ${option.width} x ${option.height} )

` , UL : ( text, option ) => { if (option.listLevel > 1 ) { return `

${text} ` } return `

${text}

` }, OL : ( text, option ) => { if (option.listLevel > 1 ) { return `

${text} ` } return `

${text}

` }, LI : ( text, option ) => { let spaceString = '' for ( let i = 1 ; i < option.itemLevel; i++) { spaceString += ' ' } let endString = '

' if (option.hasChild || option.isLastOne) { endString = '' } if (option.type === 'UL' ) { return ` ${spaceString} - ${text} ${endString} ` } return ` ${spaceString} ${option.index} . ${text} ${endString} ` }, } }) em.create( document .querySelector( '.article-body' ), document .body) em.onMenuClick( ( id, data ) => { console .log( 'You click the menu!' ); console .log(id, data); }); const em = new EasyMarker({ regions : texts, menuTopOffset : '120px' , scrollSpeedLevel : 6 , scrollOffsetBottom : '1.5rem' , mask : { color : '#407ff2' , }, menuStyle : { menu : {}, item : { fontSize : '15px' , padding : '0px 10px' , lineHeight : '30px' , }, triangle : {}, }, menuItems : [ { text : '划线' , type : 'select' , iconName : 'iconfont mark' , id : '302' , style : { backgroundColor : 'yellow' , paddingLeft : '1rem' , }, iconStyle : { background : 'green' , }, }, { text : '删除划线' , type : 'highlight' , iconName : 'iconfont icon-delete' , id : '302' , }, { id : 222 , text : '复制' , iconName : 'iconfont icon-copy' , }, ], }); em.onMenuClick( function ( id, data ) { console .log( 'You click the menu!' , id, data); }); em.onSelectStatusChange( ( val ) => { console .log( 'onSelectStatusChange' , val); }); em.create( document .body);

Initialization

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type Description containerElement HTMLElement container element [scrollContainerElement] HTMLElement scroll container element options Object options options.includeElements Object included elements options.excludeElements Object not included elements, Higher priority

Highlight the lines between the specified nodes

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type Description selection Object selection selection.anchorNode Node start node selection.anchorOffset number start node's text offset selection.focusNode Node end node selection.focusOffset number start node's text offset [id] * line id [meta] * meta information

Example

const id = 2 ; const selection = { anchorNode : textNodeA, anchorOffset : 1 , focusNode : textNodeB, focusOffset : 2 , }; const meta = { someKey : 'someValue' }; em.highlightLine(selection, id, meta);

Highlight multiple lines

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type lines Array.<Object> [lines[].id] * [lines[].meta] * lines[].selection Object lines[].selection.anchorNode Node lines[].selection.anchorOffset number lines[].selection.focusNode Node lines[].selection.focusOffset number

Example

const id = 2 ; const selection = { anchorNode : textNodeA, anchorOffset : 1 , focusNode : textNodeB, focusOffset : 2 , }; const meta = { someKey : 'someValue' }; em.highlightLines([{ selection, id, meta }]);

easyMarker.cancelHighlightLine(id) ⇒ boolean

Cancel highlight

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type Description id * line ID

Highlight line click handler

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type cb highlightLineClickHandler

Select status changing callback

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type cb function

menu item click handler

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type cb menuClickHandler

Register event hook

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker

Param Type cb *

Destroy instance

Kind: instance method of EasyMarker



Initialization factory

Kind: static method of EasyMarker

Param Type Description containerElement HTMLElement container element [scrollContainerElement] HTMLElement scroll container element options Object options options.includeElements Object included elements options.excludeElements Object not included elements, Higher priority

EasyMarker~menuClickHandler : function

Menu item click handler

Kind: inner typedef of EasyMarker

Param Type Description id * menu ID selection Object selection selection.anchorNode Node start node selection.anchorOffset number start node's text offset selection.focusNode Node end node selection.focusOffset number start node's text offset

EasyMarker~highlightLineClickHandler : function

Menu item click handler

Kind: inner typedef of EasyMarker