easy-marker is a library for marking text in html. An example is as follows:
npm i easy-marker
import EasyMarker from 'easy-marker';
const easyMarker = new EasyMarker();
const container = document.querySelector('xxxx');
easyMarker.create(container);
Creates an instance of EasyMarker.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|options
|options.menuItems
Array.<Object>
|menu item option
|options.menuItems[].text
string
|menu text
|options.menuItems[].type
string
|menu type 'select'(Show menu only when selected) 'highlight' (Show menu only when click highlight)
|options.menuItems[].iconName
Array.<string>
|menu icon class
|options.menuItems[].style
Object
|menu item style
|options.menuItems[].iconStyle
Object
|menu item icon style
|options.menuTopOffset
number |
string
|the offset from the top of the menu relative screen, default 0.
|options.menuStyle
Object
|the menu style
|options.menuStyle.menu
Object
|the menu style
|options.menuStyle.triangle
Object
|the triangle style
|options.menuStyle.item
Object
|the sub menu style
|options.menuStyle.icon
Object
|the sub menu icon style
|options.disableTapHighlight
boolean
|disable highlight when tap
|options.cursor
Object
|cursor config
|options.cursor.color
string
|cursor color
|options.cursor.same
boolean
|whether the cursor is in the same direction
|options.mask
Object
|mask config
|options.mask.color
string
|mask color
|options.highlight
Object
|highlight config
|options.highlight.color
string
|highlight color
|options.scrollSpeedLevel
number
|The speed of scrolling when touching bottom, default 4
|options.scrollOffsetBottom
number |
string
|triggering scrolling, distance from the bottom, default 100
|options.markdownOptions
Object
|Customize options about the mapping relations between HTML and Markdown
|options.regions
Array.<Object>
|In region mode, all region info
|options.regions[].text
string
|region text
|options.regions[].top
number
|region top
|options.regions[].left
number
|region left
|options.regions[].width
number
|region width
|options.regions[].height
number
|region height
|options.disableSelect
boolean
|disabled select
Example
// A simple example
const em = new EasyMarker({
menuTopOffset: '2rem',
menuItems: [
{
text: '划线笔记',
id: 1
},
{
text: '分享',
style: {
backgroundColor: '#407ff2',
paddingLeft: '0.5rem'
},
id: 2
},
{
text: '复制',
id: 3
}
],
)
em.create(document.querySelector('.article-body'),
document.body,
document.querySelectorAll('.article-body>:not(.text)')
// a markdown example
const em = new EasyMarker({
menuTopOffset:'2rem',
scrollSpeedLevel: 6,
scrollOffsetBottom: '1.5rem',
menuItems: [
{
text: '划线笔记',
id: 1,
iconName:'iconfont icon-mark'
},
{
text: '分享',
style: {
backgroundColor: '#407ff2',
paddingLeft: '0.5rem'
},
id: 2,
iconName:'iconfont icon-share'
},
{
text: '复制',
id: 3,
iconName:'iconfont icon-copy'
}
],
// Not required
markdownOptions: {
H1: text => `\n# ${text}\n\n`,
H2: text => `\n## ${text}\n\n`,
H3: text => `\n### ${text}\n\n`,
H4: text => `\n#### ${text}\n\n`,
H5: text => `\n##### ${text}\n\n`,
H6: text => `\n###### ${text}\n\n`,
P: text => `${text}\n\n`,
FIGCAPTION: text => `${text}\n\n`,
STRONG: text => `**${text}**`,
B: text => `**${text}**`,
EM: text => `*${text}*`,
I: text => `*${text}*`,
S: text => `~~${text}~~`,
INS: text => `++${text}++`,
// IMG
// option.alt: IMG alt
// option.src: IMG src
// option.width: IMG width
// option.height: IMG height
IMG: option => `![${option.alt}](${option.src}?size=${option.width}x${option.height})\n`,
// UL
// option.listLevel: List nesting level
UL: (text, option) => {
if (option.listLevel > 1) {
return `\n${text}`
}
return `\n${text}\n`
},
// OL
// option.listLevel: List nesting level
OL: (text, option) => {
if (option.listLevel > 1) {
return `\n${text}`
}
return `\n${text}\n`
},
// LI
// option.type: parentNode nodeName,
// option.isLastOne: Whether the last item in the list
// option.itemLevel: List nesting level
// option.hasChild: Is the node has child node
// option.index: The index in the list
LI: (text, option) => {
let spaceString = ''
for (let i = 1; i < option.itemLevel; i++) { spaceString += ' ' }
let endString = '\n'
if (option.hasChild || option.isLastOne) {
endString = ''
}
if (option.type === 'UL') { return `${spaceString}- ${text}${endString}` }
return `${spaceString}${option.index}. ${text}${endString}`
},
}
})
em.create(document.querySelector('.article-body'), document.body)
em.onMenuClick((id, data) => {
console.log('You click the menu!');
console.log(id, data);
});
// A Region example
const em = new EasyMarker({
regions: texts,
menuTopOffset: '120px',
scrollSpeedLevel: 6,
scrollOffsetBottom: '1.5rem',
mask: {
color: '#407ff2',
},
menuStyle: {
menu: {},
item: {
fontSize: '15px',
padding: '0px 10px',
lineHeight: '30px',
},
triangle: {},
},
menuItems: [
{
text: '划线',
type: 'select',
iconName: 'iconfont mark',
id: '302',
style: {
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
paddingLeft: '1rem',
},
iconStyle: {
background: 'green',
},
},
{
text: '删除划线',
type: 'highlight',
iconName: 'iconfont icon-delete',
id: '302',
},
{
id: 222,
text: '复制',
iconName: 'iconfont icon-copy',
},
],
});
em.onMenuClick(function (id, data) {
console.log('You click the menu!', id, data);
});
em.onSelectStatusChange((val) => {
console.log('onSelectStatusChange', val);
});
em.create(document.body);
Initialization
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|containerElement
HTMLElement
|container element
|[scrollContainerElement]
HTMLElement
|scroll container element
|options
Object
|options
|options.includeElements
Object
|included elements
|options.excludeElements
Object
|not included elements, Higher priority
Highlight the lines between the specified nodes
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|selection
Object
|selection
|selection.anchorNode
Node
|start node
|selection.anchorOffset
number
|start node's text offset
|selection.focusNode
Node
|end node
|selection.focusOffset
number
|start node's text offset
|[id]
*
|line id
|[meta]
*
|meta information
Example
const id = 2;
const selection = {
anchorNode: textNodeA,
anchorOffset: 1,
focusNode: textNodeB,
focusOffset: 2,
};
const meta = { someKey: 'someValue' };
em.highlightLine(selection, id, meta);
Highlight multiple lines
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|lines
Array.<Object>
|[lines[].id]
*
|[lines[].meta]
*
|lines[].selection
Object
|lines[].selection.anchorNode
Node
|lines[].selection.anchorOffset
number
|lines[].selection.focusNode
Node
|lines[].selection.focusOffset
number
Example
const id = 2;
const selection = {
anchorNode: textNodeA,
anchorOffset: 1,
focusNode: textNodeB,
focusOffset: 2,
};
const meta = { someKey: 'someValue' };
em.highlightLines([{ selection, id, meta }]);
boolean
Cancel highlight
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
*
|line ID
Highlight line click handler
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|cb
highlightLineClickHandler
Select status changing callback
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|cb
function
menu item click handler
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|cb
menuClickHandler
Register event hook
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|cb
*
Destroy instance
Kind: instance method of
EasyMarker
EasyMarker
Initialization factory
Kind: static method of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|containerElement
HTMLElement
|container element
|[scrollContainerElement]
HTMLElement
|scroll container element
|options
Object
|options
|options.includeElements
Object
|included elements
|options.excludeElements
Object
|not included elements, Higher priority
function
Menu item click handler
Kind: inner typedef of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
*
|menu ID
|selection
Object
|selection
|selection.anchorNode
Node
|start node
|selection.anchorOffset
number
|start node's text offset
|selection.focusNode
Node
|end node
|selection.focusOffset
number
|start node's text offset
function
Menu item click handler
Kind: inner typedef of
EasyMarker
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
*
|line ID
|meta
*
|meta information
|selection
Object
|selection
|selection.anchorNode
Node
|start node
|selection.anchorOffset
number
|start node's text offset
|selection.focusNode
Node
|end node
|selection.focusOffset
number
|start node's text offset