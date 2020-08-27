This is yet another library to use livereload very easily for express/node.js-based development. It is express middleware which provides both a livereload server and a javascript client. It is designed to be used with node-dev so that restarting a server process is also possible.

The major features of this library include:

using livereload (PROTOCOL 7) server code from the original author,

using livereload.js client code from the original author,

using fs.watch() to check file changes instantly,

allowing to automatically restart server code (if invoked with node-dev), and

all-in-one package to enable with at least one-line code.

Install

npm install easy-livereload node-dev

Usage

Minimal configuration:

app.use( require ( 'easy-livereload' )());

Typical configuration:

var path = require ( 'path' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); if (app.get( 'env' ) === 'development' ) { var livereload = require ( 'easy-livereload' ); var file_type_map = { jade : 'html' , styl : 'css' , scss : 'css' , sass : 'css' , less : 'css' }; var file_type_regex = new RegExp ( '\\.(' + Object .keys(file_type_map).join( '|' ) + ')$' ); app.use(livereload({ watchDirs : [ path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), path.join(__dirname, 'app' ) ], checkFunc : function ( file ) { return file_type_regex.test(file); }, renameFunc : function ( file ) { return file.replace(file_type_regex, function ( extention ) { return '.' + file_type_map[extention.slice( 1 )]; }); }, port : process.env.LIVERELOAD_PORT || 35729 })); }

By default this script tries to load the live reload script itself, but if that doesn't work for some reason then you can put your app into the easy-livereload options. This will add a local variable to your app under app.locals.LRScript .

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var livereload = require ( 'easy-livereload' ); if (app.get( 'env' ) === 'development' ) { app.use(livereload({ app : app })); }

doctype html html(lang="en") head title Livereload != LRScript //- loads the livereload script

Example scripts entry in package.json :