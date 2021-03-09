If Node.js version is 8 or higher, use
0.4.0 or higher. Otherwise, use version
0.3.44.
If Node.js version is 8 or higher.
npm install easy-ftp
Otherwise
npm install easy-ftp@0.3.44
var EasyFtp = require('easy-ftp');
var ftp = new EasyFtp();
var config = {
host: '',
port: 21,
username: '',
password: '',
type : 'ftp'
};
//서버 접속(connect)
ftp.connect(config);
//폴더 변경(directory change)
ftp.cd("/", function(err, path){});
//파일 or 폴더 삭제(하위 파일 및 폴더 포함)(file or directory remove(recursive))
ftp.rm("/filename", function(err){});
//폴더 생성(하위 폴더 포함 생성)(make directory)
ftp.mkdir("/directory", function(err){});
//파일 or 폴더 이동 혹은 이름 변경(file or directory move or change filename)
ftp.mv("/filename", "/newFilename", function(err, newPath){});
//폴더 내 파일목록 반환(show files in directory)
ftp.ls("/directory", function(err, list){});
//ftp 서버상의 현재 작업 경로 반환(return server path)
ftp.pwd(function(err, path){});
//서버에 파일이 존재하는지 여부 반환(boolean)
ftp.exist("/filename", function(exist){});
//파일 or 폴더 업로드(file or directory upload)
ftp.upload("/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){}); //result => /test.txt
ftp.upload("/test.txt", "/test123.txt", function(err){}); //result => /test123.txt
ftp.upload("/test.txt", "/", function(err){}); //result => /test.txt
ftp.upload("/directory", "/", function(err){}); //result => /directory
//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/test.txt"}, {local:"/test1.txt", remote:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {local:"/directory", remote:"/"}];
ftp.upload(arr, function(err){}); // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//파일 or 폴더 다운로드(file or directory download)
ftp.download("/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){}); //result => /test.txt
ftp.download("/test.txt", "/test123.txt", function(err){}); //result => /test123.txt
ftp.download("/test.txt", "/", function(err){}); //result => /test.txt
ftp.download("/directory", "/", function(err){}); //result => /directory
//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/test.txt"}, {remote:"/test1.txt", local:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {remote:"/directory", local:"/"}];
ftp.download(arr, function(err){}); // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//접속 종료(disconnect)
ftp.close();
connect(< object >config)
tls.connect() in Node.js.
cd(< string >path, < function >callback) - Changes the working directory. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
rm(< string >path, < function >callback) - Deletes a file or directory(include child files) path on the server. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
mkdir(< string >path, < function >callback) - Creates a new directory recursive. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
mv(< string >oldPath, < string >newPath, < function >callback) - Renames or Move oldPath to newPath on the server. callback has 2 parameter: < Error >err, < String >newPath.
ls(< string >path, < function >callback) - Retrieves the directory listing of path. callback has 2 parameter: < Error >err, < Array >list.
pwd(< function >callback) - Retrieves the current working directory. callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < string >cwd.
exist(< function >callback) - whether a file or direcotry exists. callback has 1 parameters: < boolean >exist.
upload(< mixed >localPath, < string >remotePath, < function >callback) - Sends data to the server to be stored as remotePath. If direcotry path, include self directory and child files. If you want only child files, localPath is "/directory/**". callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
download(< mixed >remotePath, < string >localPath, < function >callback) - Retrieves a file or directory at path from the server. If directory path, include child files. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.
open(< FTPClient >client) - Emitted when connection and authentication were sucessful.
close - Emitted when the connection has fully closed.
error(< Error >err) - Emitted when the connection has fully closed.
upload(< string >uploadedRemotePath) - Emitted when file or directory uploaded.
uploading(< object >data) - (sftp only) Emitted when file was transferred.
download(< string >downloadedLocalPath) - Emitted when file or directory downloaded.
downloading(< object >data) - (sftp only) Emitted when file was transferred.
//Connect
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
var config = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 21,
username: 'id',
password: 'password',
type : 'ftp'
};
ftp.connect(config);
/*
Ex) Directory structure
/test/test.txt
/test/child1
/test/child1/image.png
/test/child1/child2
/test/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/
//Case1. files Upload
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
//"/test/test.txt", "/test.txt" or "/test/test.txt", "/"
ftp.upload("/test/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){
ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test.txt
*/
//Case2. child files Upload
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
// '/test/**' or '/test/*'
ftp.upload("/test/**", "/", function(err){
ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test.txt
/child1
/child1/image.png
/child1/child2
/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/
//Case3. directory Upload
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
ftp.upload("/test", "/", function(err){
ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test/test.txt
/test/child1
/test/child1/image.png
/test/child1/child2
/test/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/
//Case4. Multi file Upload
//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/test.txt"}, {local:"/test1.txt", remote:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {local:"/directory", remote:"/"}];
ftp.upload(arr, function(err){ftp.close();}); // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Case5. file download
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
//"/test/test.txt", "/test.txt" or "/test/test.txt", "/"
ftp.download("/test/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){
ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test.txt
*/
//Case6. direcotry download
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
ftp.download("/test", "/", function(err){
ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test/test.txt
/test/child1
/test/child1/image.png
/test/child1/child2
/test/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/
//Case7. Multi file download
//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/test.txt"}, {remote:"/test1.txt", local:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {remote:"/directory", local:"/"}];
ftp.download(arr, function(err){ftp.close();}); // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/
//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();}); // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/