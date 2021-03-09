Easy control FTP or SFTP

간단한 설정만으로 편리하게 FTP 혹은 SFTP 의 기능을 이용할 수 있습니다.

이 모듈은 ftp-simple 와 ssh2 모듈을 참조하였습니다.

Caution

If Node.js version is 8 or higher, use 0.4.0 or higher. Otherwise, use version 0.3.44 .

Install

If Node.js version is 8 or higher.

npm install easy-ftp

Otherwise

npm install easy-ftp @ 0 . 3 . 44

Usage

var EasyFtp = require ( 'easy-ftp' ); var ftp = new EasyFtp(); var config = { host : '' , port : 21 , username : '' , password : '' , type : 'ftp' }; ftp.connect(config); ftp.cd( "/" , function ( err, path ) {}); ftp.rm( "/filename" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.mkdir( "/directory" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.mv( "/filename" , "/newFilename" , function ( err, newPath ) {}); ftp.ls( "/directory" , function ( err, list ) {}); ftp.pwd( function ( err, path ) {}); ftp.exist( "/filename" , function ( exist ) {}); ftp.upload( "/test.txt" , "/test.txt" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.upload( "/test.txt" , "/test123.txt" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.upload( "/test.txt" , "/" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.upload( "/directory" , "/" , function ( err ) {}); var arr = [{ local : "/test.txt" , remote : "/test.txt" }, { local : "/test1.txt" , remote : "/abcd/test2.txt" }, { local : "/directory" , remote : "/" }]; ftp.upload(arr, function ( err ) {}); var arr = [ "/test.txt" , "/abcd/test2.txt" , "/directory" ]; ftp.upload(arr, "/" , function ( err ) {}); var arr = [{ local : "/test.txt" , remote : "/directory/test.txt" }, "/abcd/test2.txt" , "/directory" ]; ftp.upload(arr, "/" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.download( "/test.txt" , "/test.txt" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.download( "/test.txt" , "/test123.txt" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.download( "/test.txt" , "/" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.download( "/directory" , "/" , function ( err ) {}); var arr = [{ remote : "/test.txt" , local : "/test.txt" }, { remote : "/test1.txt" , local : "/abcd/test2.txt" }, { remote : "/directory" , local : "/" }]; ftp.download(arr, function ( err ) {}); var arr = [ "/test.txt" , "/abcd/test2.txt" , "/directory" ]; ftp.download(arr, "/" , function ( err ) {}); var arr = [{ remote : "/test.txt" , local : "/directory/test.txt" }, "/abcd/test2.txt" , "/directory" ]; ftp.download(arr, "/" , function ( err ) {}); ftp.close();

API

Methods

connect (< object >config) host - string - server domain or ip Default: 'localhost' port - number - port (default : 21) type - string - ftp type. 'ftp' or 'sftp' (default : 'ftp') username - string - username for authentication Default: 'anonymous', password - string - password for authentication. Default: 'anonymous@' privateKey - string - (only sftp)string that contains a private key for either key-based or hostbased user authentication (OpenSSH format) Default: none path - string - start path. secure - boolean - (only ftp) Explicit FTPS over TLS, default: false secureOptions - object - (only ftp) Options for TLS, same as for tls.connect() in Node.js.



cd (< string >path, < function >callback) - Changes the working directory. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

rm (< string >path, < function >callback) - Deletes a file or directory(include child files) path on the server. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

mkdir (< string >path, < function >callback) - Creates a new directory recursive. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

mv (< string >oldPath, < string >newPath, < function >callback) - Renames or Move oldPath to newPath on the server. callback has 2 parameter: < Error >err, < String >newPath.

ls (< string >path, < function >callback) - Retrieves the directory listing of path. callback has 2 parameter: < Error >err, < Array >list. name - string - file name size - number - file size type - string - file type. 'd' => directory, 'f' => file date - date - file last modified date



pwd (< function >callback) - Retrieves the current working directory. callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < string >cwd.

exist (< function >callback) - whether a file or direcotry exists. callback has 1 parameters: < boolean >exist.

upload (< mixed >localPath, < string >remotePath, < function >callback) - Sends data to the server to be stored as remotePath. If direcotry path, include self directory and child files. If you want only child files, localPath is "/directory/**". callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err. file - ex) upload("/test.txt", "/a/b/test.txt", ...) => result : /a/b/test.txt directory - ex) upload("/directory", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/directory only child files - ex) upload("/directory/**", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/child files... array - ex) upload(["/directory/**", "/test.txt"], "/a/b", ...) => result : "/a/b/test.txt" and "/a/b/child files..."



download (< mixed >remotePath, < string >localPath, < function >callback) - Retrieves a file or directory at path from the server. If directory path, include child files. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err. file - ex) download("/test.txt", "/a/b/test.txt", ...) => result : /a/b/test.txt directory - ex) download("/directory", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/directory only child files - ex) download("/directory/**", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/child files... array - ex) download(["/directory/**", "/test.txt"], "/a/b", ...) => result : "/a/b/test.txt" and "/a/b/child files..."



close() - Closes the connection to the server after any/all enqueued commands have been executed.

Event

open (< FTPClient >client) - Emitted when connection and authentication were sucessful.

close - Emitted when the connection has fully closed.

error (< Error >err) - Emitted when the connection has fully closed.

upload (< string >uploadedRemotePath) - Emitted when file or directory uploaded.

uploading (< object >data) - (sftp only) Emitted when file was transferred.

download (< string >downloadedLocalPath) - Emitted when file or directory downloaded.

downloading(< object >data) - (sftp only) Emitted when file was transferred.

Examples