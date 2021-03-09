openbase logo
Readme

easy-ftp

  • Easy control FTP or SFTP
  • 간단한 설정만으로 편리하게 FTP 혹은 SFTP 의 기능을 이용할 수 있습니다.
  • 이 모듈은 ftp-simplessh2 모듈을 참조하였습니다.

Caution

If Node.js version is 8 or higher, use 0.4.0 or higher. Otherwise, use version 0.3.44.

Install

If Node.js version is 8 or higher.

npm install easy-ftp

Otherwise

npm install easy-ftp@0.3.44

Usage

var EasyFtp = require('easy-ftp');
var ftp = new EasyFtp();
var config = {
    host: '',
    port: 21,
    username: '',
    password: '',
    type : 'ftp'
};

//서버 접속(connect)
ftp.connect(config);        

//폴더 변경(directory change)
ftp.cd("/", function(err, path){}); 

//파일 or 폴더 삭제(하위 파일 및 폴더 포함)(file or directory remove(recursive))
ftp.rm("/filename", function(err){});   

//폴더 생성(하위 폴더 포함 생성)(make directory)
ftp.mkdir("/directory", function(err){});   

//파일 or 폴더 이동 혹은 이름 변경(file or directory move or change filename)
ftp.mv("/filename", "/newFilename", function(err, newPath){});  

//폴더 내 파일목록 반환(show files in directory)
ftp.ls("/directory", function(err, list){});    

//ftp 서버상의 현재 작업 경로 반환(return server path)
ftp.pwd(function(err, path){}); 

//서버에 파일이 존재하는지 여부 반환(boolean)
ftp.exist("/filename", function(exist){});


//파일 or 폴더 업로드(file or directory upload)
ftp.upload("/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){});      //result => /test.txt
ftp.upload("/test.txt", "/test123.txt", function(err){});  //result => /test123.txt 
ftp.upload("/test.txt", "/", function(err){});          //result => /test.txt
ftp.upload("/directory", "/", function(err){});         //result => /directory

//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/test.txt"}, {local:"/test1.txt", remote:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {local:"/directory", remote:"/"}];
ftp.upload(arr, function(err){});   // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){});  // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){});  // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/


//파일 or 폴더 다운로드(file or directory download)
ftp.download("/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){});    //result => /test.txt
ftp.download("/test.txt", "/test123.txt", function(err){}); //result => /test123.txt 
ftp.download("/test.txt", "/", function(err){});        //result => /test.txt 
ftp.download("/directory", "/", function(err){});       //result => /directory 

//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/test.txt"}, {remote:"/test1.txt", local:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {remote:"/directory", local:"/"}];
ftp.download(arr, function(err){}); // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){});    // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){});    // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/



//접속 종료(disconnect)
ftp.close();

API

Methods

  • connect(< object >config)

    • host - string - server domain or ip Default: 'localhost'
    • port - number - port (default : 21)
    • type - string - ftp type. 'ftp' or 'sftp' (default : 'ftp')
    • username - string - username for authentication Default: 'anonymous',
    • password - string - password for authentication. Default: 'anonymous@'
    • privateKey - string - (only sftp)string that contains a private key for either key-based or hostbased user authentication (OpenSSH format) Default: none
    • path - string - start path.
    • secure - boolean - (only ftp) Explicit FTPS over TLS, default: false
    • secureOptions - object - (only ftp) Options for TLS, same as for tls.connect() in Node.js.

  • cd(< string >path, < function >callback) - Changes the working directory. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

  • rm(< string >path, < function >callback) - Deletes a file or directory(include child files) path on the server. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

  • mkdir(< string >path, < function >callback) - Creates a new directory recursive. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

  • mv(< string >oldPath, < string >newPath, < function >callback) - Renames or Move oldPath to newPath on the server. callback has 2 parameter: < Error >err, < String >newPath.

  • ls(< string >path, < function >callback) - Retrieves the directory listing of path. callback has 2 parameter: < Error >err, < Array >list.

    • name - string - file name
    • size - number - file size
    • type - string - file type. 'd' => directory, 'f' => file
    • date - date - file last modified date

  • pwd(< function >callback) - Retrieves the current working directory. callback has 2 parameters: < Error >err, < string >cwd.

  • exist(< function >callback) - whether a file or direcotry exists. callback has 1 parameters: < boolean >exist.

  • upload(< mixed >localPath, < string >remotePath, < function >callback) - Sends data to the server to be stored as remotePath. If direcotry path, include self directory and child files. If you want only child files, localPath is "/directory/**". callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

    • file - ex) upload("/test.txt", "/a/b/test.txt", ...) => result : /a/b/test.txt
    • directory - ex) upload("/directory", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/directory
    • only child files - ex) upload("/directory/**", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/child files...
    • array - ex) upload(["/directory/**", "/test.txt"], "/a/b", ...) => result : "/a/b/test.txt" and "/a/b/child files..."

  • download(< mixed >remotePath, < string >localPath, < function >callback) - Retrieves a file or directory at path from the server. If directory path, include child files. callback has 1 parameter: < Error >err.

    • file - ex) download("/test.txt", "/a/b/test.txt", ...) => result : /a/b/test.txt
      • directory - ex) download("/directory", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/directory
      • only child files - ex) download("/directory/**", "/a/b", ...) => result : /a/b/child files...
      • array - ex) download(["/directory/**", "/test.txt"], "/a/b", ...) => result : "/a/b/test.txt" and "/a/b/child files..."
  • close() - Closes the connection to the server after any/all enqueued commands have been executed.

Event

  • open(< FTPClient >client) - Emitted when connection and authentication were sucessful.

  • close - Emitted when the connection has fully closed.

  • error(< Error >err) - Emitted when the connection has fully closed.

  • upload(< string >uploadedRemotePath) - Emitted when file or directory uploaded.

  • uploading(< object >data) - (sftp only) Emitted when file was transferred.

  • download(< string >downloadedLocalPath) - Emitted when file or directory downloaded.

  • downloading(< object >data) - (sftp only) Emitted when file was transferred.

Examples

//Connect
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
var config = {
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 21,
    username: 'id',
    password: 'password',
    type : 'ftp'
};
ftp.connect(config);




/* 
Ex) Directory structure
/test/test.txt
/test/child1
/test/child1/image.png
/test/child1/child2
/test/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/

//Case1. files Upload
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
//"/test/test.txt", "/test.txt"   or   "/test/test.txt", "/"
ftp.upload("/test/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){
    ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test.txt
*/



//Case2. child files Upload
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
// '/test/**' or '/test/*'
ftp.upload("/test/**", "/", function(err){
    ftp.close();
});
/* result
/test.txt
/child1
/child1/image.png
/child1/child2
/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/



//Case3. directory Upload
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
ftp.upload("/test", "/", function(err){
    ftp.close();    
});
/* result
/test/test.txt
/test/child1
/test/child1/image.png
/test/child1/child2
/test/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/

//Case4. Multi file Upload
//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/test.txt"}, {local:"/test1.txt", remote:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {local:"/directory", remote:"/"}];
ftp.upload(arr, function(err){ftp.close();});   // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();});  // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{local:"/test.txt", remote:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.upload(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();});  // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/



//Case5. file download
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
//"/test/test.txt", "/test.txt"   or   "/test/test.txt", "/"
ftp.download("/test/test.txt", "/test.txt", function(err){
    ftp.close();    
});
/* result
/test.txt
*/



//Case6. direcotry download
var ftp = new EasyFTP();
ftp.connect({...});
ftp.download("/test", "/", function(err){
    ftp.close();    
});
/* result
/test/test.txt
/test/child1
/test/child1/image.png
/test/child1/child2
/test/child1/child2/shell.sh
*/



//Case7. Multi file download
//Array - Object({local:'localPath', remote:'remotePath'})
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/test.txt"}, {remote:"/test1.txt", local:"/abcd/test2.txt"}, {remote:"/directory", local:"/"}];
ftp.download(arr, function(err){ftp.close();}); // 2 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - String
var arr = ["/test.txt", "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();});    // 3 arguments;
/* result
/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

//Array - Object and String
var arr = [{remote:"/test.txt", local:"/directory/test.txt"}, "/abcd/test2.txt", "/directory"];
ftp.download(arr, "/", function(err){ftp.close();});    // 3 arguments;
/* result
/directory/test.txt
/abcd/test2.txt
/directory
*/

