NOTE: this lib is currently being rewritten in a new repository.

Parse your .FIT files easily, directly from JS. Written in ES6.

Install

$ npm install easy-fit

How to use

See in examples folder:

var EasyFit = require ( './../dist/easy-fit.js' ).default; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.readFile( './example.fit' , function ( err, content ) { var easyFit = new EasyFit({ force : true , speedUnit : 'km/h' , lengthUnit : 'km' , temperatureUnit : 'kelvin' , elapsedRecordField : true , mode : 'cascade' , }); easyFit.parse(content, function ( error, data ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); } }); });

API Documentation

new EasyFit(Object options)

Needed to create a new instance. options is optional, and is used to customize the returned object.

Allowed properties :

mode : String cascade : Returned object is organized as a tree, eg. each lap contains a records fields, that is an array of its records ( default ) list : Returned object is organized as lists of sessions, laps, records, etc..., without parent-child relation both : A mix of the two other modes, eg. records are available inside the root field as well as inside each laps

: String lengthUnit : String m : Lengths are in meters ( default ) km : Lengths are in kilometers mi : Lengths are in miles

: String temperatureUnit : String celsius :Temperatures are in °C ( default ) kelvin : Temperatures are in °K farhenheit : Temperatures are in °F

: String speedUnit : String m/s : Speeds are in meters per seconds ( default ) km/h : Speeds are in kilometers per hour mph : Speeds are in miles per hour

: String force : Boolean true : Continues even if they are errors ( default for now ) false : Stops if an error occurs

: Boolean elapsedRecordField : Boolean true : Includes a elapsed_time field inside each record field, containing the elapsed time in seconds since the first record ( default ) false

: Boolean

easyFit.parse(Buffer file, Function callback)

callback receives two arguments, the first as a error String, and the second as Object, result of parsing.

Contributors

Big thanks to Mikael Lofjärd for his early prototype. See CONTRIBUTORS.

License

MIT license; see LICENSE.

(c) 2016 by Pierre Jacquier