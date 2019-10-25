NOTE: this lib is currently being rewritten in a new repository.
Parse your .FIT files easily, directly from JS. Written in ES6.
$ npm install easy-fit --save
See in examples folder:
// Require the module
var EasyFit = require('./../dist/easy-fit.js').default;
// Read a .FIT file
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('./example.fit', function (err, content) {
// Create a EasyFit instance (options argument is optional)
var easyFit = new EasyFit({
force: true,
speedUnit: 'km/h',
lengthUnit: 'km',
temperatureUnit: 'kelvin',
elapsedRecordField: true,
mode: 'cascade',
});
// Parse your file
easyFit.parse(content, function (error, data) {
// Handle result of parse method
if (error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
console.log(JSON.stringify(data));
}
});
});
Needed to create a new instance. options is optional, and is used to customize the returned object.
Allowed properties :
mode: String
cascade: Returned object is organized as a tree, eg. each lap contains a
records fields, that is an array of its records (default)
list: Returned object is organized as lists of sessions, laps, records, etc..., without parent-child relation
both: A mix of the two other modes, eg.
records are available inside the root field as well as inside each laps
lengthUnit: String
m: Lengths are in meters (default)
km: Lengths are in kilometers
mi: Lengths are in miles
temperatureUnit: String
celsius:Temperatures are in °C (default)
kelvin: Temperatures are in °K
farhenheit: Temperatures are in °F
speedUnit: String
m/s: Speeds are in meters per seconds (default)
km/h: Speeds are in kilometers per hour
mph: Speeds are in miles per hour
force: Boolean
true: Continues even if they are errors (default for now)
false: Stops if an error occurs
elapsedRecordField: Boolean
true: Includes a
elapsed_time field inside each
record field, containing the elapsed time in seconds since the first record (default)
false
callback receives two arguments, the first as a error String, and the second as Object, result of parsing.
Big thanks to Mikael Lofjärd for his early prototype. See CONTRIBUTORS.
MIT license; see LICENSE.
(c) 2016 by Pierre Jacquier