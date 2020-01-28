This has exactly the same interface as node-fluent-ffmpeg. It's a thin wrapper that includes binaries for mac, windows, and linux.

installation

You can install it with npm install easy-ffmpeg

usage

If you are already using fluent-ffmpeg, update your package.json and you are done.

const ffmpeg = require ( 'fluent-ffmpeg' )

to

const ffmpeg = require ( 'easy-ffmpeg' )

more info

Here is where I get my static binaries:

{ "linux" : { "ia32" : "http://johnvansickle.com/ffmpeg/releases/ffmpeg-release-32bit-static.tar.xz" }, "darwin" : { "x64" : "http://evermeet.cx/pub/ffmpeg/ffmpeg-VERSION.7z" }, "win32" : { "ia32" : "http://ffmpeg.zeranoe.com/builds/win32/static/ffmpeg-VERSION-win32-static.7z" } }