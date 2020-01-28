This has exactly the same interface as node-fluent-ffmpeg. It's a thin wrapper that includes binaries for mac, windows, and linux.
You can install it with
npm install easy-ffmpeg
If you are already using fluent-ffmpeg, update your package.json and you are done.
const ffmpeg = require('fluent-ffmpeg')
to
const ffmpeg = require('easy-ffmpeg')
Here is where I get my static binaries:
{
"linux": {
"ia32": "http://johnvansickle.com/ffmpeg/releases/ffmpeg-release-32bit-static.tar.xz"
},
"darwin": {
"x64": "http://evermeet.cx/pub/ffmpeg/ffmpeg-VERSION.7z"
},
"win32": {
"ia32": "http://ffmpeg.zeranoe.com/builds/win32/static/ffmpeg-VERSION-win32-static.7z"
}
}
If you want to download your own up-to-date versions, use
npm run bin. You will need curl/7zip/tar binaries in your path, and you will need to be on linux or mac.