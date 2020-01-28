openbase logo
easy-ffmpeg

by David Konsumer
0.0.15 (see all)

Fluent self-contained interface to ffmpeg for nodejs

This has exactly the same interface as node-fluent-ffmpeg. It's a thin wrapper that includes binaries for mac, windows, and linux.

installation

You can install it with npm install easy-ffmpeg

usage

If you are already using fluent-ffmpeg, update your package.json and you are done.

const ffmpeg = require('fluent-ffmpeg')

to

const ffmpeg = require('easy-ffmpeg')

more info

Here is where I get my static binaries:

{
  "linux": {
    "ia32": "http://johnvansickle.com/ffmpeg/releases/ffmpeg-release-32bit-static.tar.xz"
  },

  "darwin": {
    "x64": "http://evermeet.cx/pub/ffmpeg/ffmpeg-VERSION.7z"
  },

  "win32": {
    "ia32": "http://ffmpeg.zeranoe.com/builds/win32/static/ffmpeg-VERSION-win32-static.7z"
  }
}

If you want to download your own up-to-date versions, use npm run bin. You will need curl/7zip/tar binaries in your path, and you will need to be on linux or mac.

