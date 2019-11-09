openbase logo
easy-ease

by David Gilbertson
1.0.9 (see all)

A tiny easing package with no dependencies

Readme

Easy Ease

A tiny easing package (~0.2 KB gzipped) with no dependencies. For doing stuff like:

  • Scrolling smoothly to the top of the page
  • Sliding out a navigation menu
  • Sliding open an accordion component

You won't find any options for different types of easing here. What you get is a nice ease-in-out similar to the default animation for transition in CSS.

If you'd prefer to choose from the full suite of Robert Penner equations, try tween.js or d3-ease instead.

Usage

npm install easy-ease

Example

To scroll the window to the top of the page:

import ease from 'easy-ease';

ease({
  startValue: window.scrollY,
  endValue: 0,
  onStep: value => window.scroll(0, value),
});

Have a play with some other examples on CodePen https://codepen.io/davidgilbertson/pen/GyrZNz

API

The ease function takes a single parameter, an object. The properties of that object are:

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
startValueNumberThe value at which to start0
endValueNumberThe value at which to end1
durationMsNumberThe amount of time (in milliseconds) the transition should take200
onStepFunctionThis will be called on each step of the transition. That's once for each 'animation frame' - roughly every 16 milliseconds. The current value is passed as the only argument. The last time it is called the value is guaranteed to be endValue.No default
onCompleteFunctionCalled when the transition is complete. Will be called after the final call to onStep. No argument is passed to this function.noop

