Easy Ease

A tiny easing package (~0.2 KB gzipped) with no dependencies. For doing stuff like:

Scrolling smoothly to the top of the page

Sliding out a navigation menu

Sliding open an accordion component

You won't find any options for different types of easing here. What you get is a nice ease-in-out similar to the default animation for transition in CSS.

If you'd prefer to choose from the full suite of Robert Penner equations, try tween.js or d3-ease instead.

Usage

npm install easy-ease

Example

To scroll the window to the top of the page:

import ease from 'easy-ease' ; ease({ startValue : window .scrollY, endValue : 0 , onStep : value => window .scroll( 0 , value), });

Have a play with some other examples on CodePen https://codepen.io/davidgilbertson/pen/GyrZNz

API

The ease function takes a single parameter, an object. The properties of that object are: