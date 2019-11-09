A tiny easing package (~0.2 KB gzipped) with no dependencies. For doing stuff like:
You won't find any options for different types of easing here. What you get is a nice ease-in-out
similar to the default animation for
transition in CSS.
If you'd prefer to choose from the full suite of Robert Penner equations, try tween.js or d3-ease instead.
npm install easy-ease
To scroll the window to the top of the page:
import ease from 'easy-ease';
ease({
startValue: window.scrollY,
endValue: 0,
onStep: value => window.scroll(0, value),
});
Have a play with some other examples on CodePen https://codepen.io/davidgilbertson/pen/GyrZNz
The
ease function takes a single parameter, an object. The properties of that object are:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
startValue
|Number
|The value at which to start
0
endValue
|Number
|The value at which to end
1
durationMs
|Number
|The amount of time (in milliseconds) the transition should take
200
onStep
|Function
|This will be called on each step of the transition. That's once for each 'animation frame' - roughly every 16 milliseconds. The current value is passed as the only argument. The last time it is called the value is guaranteed to be
endValue.
|No default
onComplete
|Function
|Called when the transition is complete. Will be called after the final call to
onStep. No argument is passed to this function.
|noop