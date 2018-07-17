EasyDate is a Javascript extension for easy dates manipulations which was heavily inspired by Rails ActiveSupport::Duration class.
Node.js
npm install easy-date
Bower
bower install easy-date
var easyDate = require('easy-date').easyDate;
// or
import { easyDate, backwardCompatibility } from 'easy-date'
// this will expose the number extension methods
// which was a default before version 1.2
backwardCompatibility();
Basic usage:
import { easyDate } from 'easy-date';
let date1 = easyDate(3).days().ago();
const date2 = easyDate(10).months().fromNow();
const date3 = easyDate(5).years().ago();
const date4 = easyDate(10).days().since(date2);
const date5 = easyDate(1).year().before(date1);
var yesterday = easyDate(24).hours().ago();
Legacy syntax usage:
import { backwardCompatibility } from 'easy-date';
backwardCompatibility();
by adding the codes above, new methods are now available on all numbers:
var date1 = 3..days().fromNow();
var date2 = (10).months().ago();
var yesterday = 1..day().ago();
var today = new Date();
var num = 5;
num.years().before(today); //==> is equal to 5..years().ago()
num.years().since(today); //==> is equal to 5..years().fromNow()
it will also add some basic date helpers
Date.today() //=> new Date()
Date.yesterday() //=> 1..day().ago()
Date.tommorrow() //=> 1..day().fromNow()
The date.format library written by Steven Levithan (http://blog.stevenlevithan.com/archives/date-time-format) is now integrated for a very nice date formatting.
5..days().fromNow().format("d mmmm yyyy");
// is same as
5..days().fromNow("d mmmm yyyy");
// other functions
Date.today("yyyy-mm-dd");
Date.yesterday("dddd");
3..days().since(Date.yesterday(), "mmm dd, yyyy");
Check the complete formatting here
Copyright (c) 2017 Melvin Sembrano. See LICENSE for further details