ecp

easy-circular-progress

by Vincent Guo
1.0.4 (see all)

easy circular progress component with counting effect 💫🏺🎡

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

easy-circular-progress

Install

npm install easy-circular-progress --save

Quick Start

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <Progress value="16.88">
      <!-- <template v-slot:footer>
        <b>goood</b>
      </template>-->
    </Progress>
    <Progress strokeColor="#FF00AA" value="16.88">
      <template v-slot:footer>
        <b>More Color</b>
      </template>
    </Progress>

    <Progress :radius="50" :strokeWidth="10" value="86.12">
      <template v-slot:footer>
        <b>Bolder & Bigger One</b>
      </template>
    </Progress>

    <Progress
      :transitionDuration="5000"
      :radius="50"
      :strokeWidth="10"
      value="86.12"
    >
      <template v-slot:footer>
        <b>Slow One</b>
      </template>
    </Progress>

    <Progress
      :transitionDuration="5000"
      :radius="55"
      :strokeWidth="10"
      value="86.12567"
    >
      <template v-slot:footer>
        <b>More Precise</b>
      </template>
    </Progress>

    <Progress :transitionDuration="5000" :radius="55" :strokeWidth="10" value="86.12567">
      <div class="content">hello</div>
      <template v-slot:footer>
        <b>More Precise</b>
      </template>
    </Progress>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import Progress from "easy-circular-progress";

export default {
  name: "app",
  components: {
    Progress
  }
};
</script>

<style lang="scss">
#app {
  font-family: "Avenir", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
  text-align: center;
  height: 100vh;
  color: #fff;
  background: #3e423a;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}
body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}
</style>

Prop Types

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
strokeWidthNumberdefault is 4, the width of the progress circle, the bigger the bolder
radiusNumberthe inner circle radius, default is 38
transitionDurationNumberdefault is 1000, transitionDuration for the animation
strokeColorsStringdefault is "#aaff00"
valueNumber | Stringdefault is 0.0, should be less or equal then 100

Slot

Slot NameDescription
footerwe can add a footer for the circle
defaultthe content displayed in the circle

if default slot provided, the coutdown effect will be ignored.

Advance Guide

Customized Theme

  • In your customized scss file (demo.scss)
$--circular-progress-int-fz: 28px;
$--circular-progress-dec-fz: 12px;
@import '~easy-circular-progress/src/index';
  • import the scss to override the default theme in main.js (entry file) before you import the Draw component
import './demo.scss';

variables

We split the number into two parts (int, dec) We can define the font-size for each part

  • \$--circular-progress-int-fz: 28px;
  • \$--circular-progress-dec-fz: 12px;

Possibly Polyfill

Number.isNaN =
  Number.isNaN ||
  function(value) {
    return value !== value;
  };

License

FOSSA Status

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Vincent Guo
Vincent Guo
💻 📖 🚇

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

