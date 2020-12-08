npm install easy-circular-progress --save
<template>
<div id="app">
<Progress value="16.88">
<!-- <template v-slot:footer>
<b>goood</b>
</template>-->
</Progress>
<Progress strokeColor="#FF00AA" value="16.88">
<template v-slot:footer>
<b>More Color</b>
</template>
</Progress>
<Progress :radius="50" :strokeWidth="10" value="86.12">
<template v-slot:footer>
<b>Bolder & Bigger One</b>
</template>
</Progress>
<Progress
:transitionDuration="5000"
:radius="50"
:strokeWidth="10"
value="86.12"
>
<template v-slot:footer>
<b>Slow One</b>
</template>
</Progress>
<Progress
:transitionDuration="5000"
:radius="55"
:strokeWidth="10"
value="86.12567"
>
<template v-slot:footer>
<b>More Precise</b>
</template>
</Progress>
<Progress :transitionDuration="5000" :radius="55" :strokeWidth="10" value="86.12567">
<div class="content">hello</div>
<template v-slot:footer>
<b>More Precise</b>
</template>
</Progress>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Progress from "easy-circular-progress";
export default {
name: "app",
components: {
Progress
}
};
</script>
<style lang="scss">
#app {
font-family: "Avenir", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
text-align: center;
height: 100vh;
color: #fff;
background: #3e423a;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
</style>
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|strokeWidth
|Number
|default is 4, the width of the progress circle, the bigger the bolder
|radius
|Number
|the inner circle radius, default is 38
|transitionDuration
|Number
|default is 1000, transitionDuration for the animation
|strokeColors
|String
|default is "#aaff00"
|value
|Number | String
|default is 0.0, should be less or equal then 100
|Slot Name
|Description
|footer
|we can add a footer for the circle
|default
|the content displayed in the circle
if default slot provided, the coutdown effect will be ignored.
$--circular-progress-int-fz: 28px;
$--circular-progress-dec-fz: 12px;
@import '~easy-circular-progress/src/index';
import './demo.scss';
variables
We split the number into two parts (int, dec) We can define the font-size for each part
Number.isNaN =
Number.isNaN ||
function(value) {
return value !== value;
};
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Vincent Guo
💻 📖 🚇
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!