Readme

EasyAutocomplete - plugin for jQuery

Jquery autocomplete plugin

demo

EasyAutocomplete is a highly configurable jquery autocomplete plugin:

  • It supports local and remote data sets (JSON, XML and plain text),
  • Uses ajax method calls,
  • Allows to search, sort and match the response phrase,
  • It lets you use a couple of different list templates and even offers you possibility to create your own list template,
  • As one of the best jquery autocomplete plugins, EasyAutocomplete supports callback handles, so it can be configured to run functions on specific events,
  • It has a couple of interesting, clean, modern build in css styles (no images requirement).

If you are interested in using this jQuery autocomplete plugin on your site, you can find out more details in the EasyAutocomplete - jQuery autocomplete - homepage. You can find there full documentation and easy guide on how to use EasyAutocomplete plugin.

Quick example

Javascript:

var options = {

  url: "location_to_file.json",

  getValue: "name"
};

$("#countries").easyAutocomplete(options);

JSON:

[
  {"name": "Afghanistan", "code": "AF"},
  {"name": "Aland Islands", "code": "AX"},
  {"name": "Albania", "code": "AL"},
  {"name": "Algeria", "code": "DZ"},
  {"name": "American Samoa", "code": "AS"}
 ]

HTML:

<input id="countries"/>

Demo

There are a couple of examples in folder: demo.

Build

To build project(javascript and css) run:

grunt build

File location:

  • Distribution files Javascript, CSS are in dist folder,
  • Source files are in the folder src,
  • Simple examples, that presents usage of plugin can be found in folder demo,
  • Tests for the plugin are located in folder test.

Run tests

To execute all unit tests, use:

grunt test

License:

Code released under the MIT license.

