Jquery autocomplete plugin
EasyAutocomplete is a highly configurable jquery autocomplete plugin:
If you are interested in using this jQuery autocomplete plugin on your site, you can find out more details in the EasyAutocomplete - jQuery autocomplete - homepage. You can find there full documentation and easy guide on how to use EasyAutocomplete plugin.
Javascript:
var options = {
url: "location_to_file.json",
getValue: "name"
};
$("#countries").easyAutocomplete(options);
JSON:
[
{"name": "Afghanistan", "code": "AF"},
{"name": "Aland Islands", "code": "AX"},
{"name": "Albania", "code": "AL"},
{"name": "Algeria", "code": "DZ"},
{"name": "American Samoa", "code": "AS"}
]
HTML:
<input id="countries"/>
There are a couple of examples in folder:
demo.
To build project(javascript and css) run:
grunt build
dist folder,
src,
demo,
test.
To execute all unit tests, use:
grunt test
Code released under the MIT license.