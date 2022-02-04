openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ea

easy-algo

by Oleksii Trekhleb
0.0.6 (see all)

📝 Algorithms and data structures implemented in JavaScript with explanations and links to further readings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

135K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

196

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript Algorithms and Data Structures

CI codecov

This repository contains JavaScript based examples of many popular algorithms and data structures.

Each algorithm and data structure has its own separate README with related explanations and links for further reading (including ones to YouTube videos).

Read this in other languages: 简体中文, 繁體中文, 한국어, 日本語, Polski, Français, Español, Português, Русский, Türk, Italiana, Bahasa Indonesia, Українська, Arabic, Tiếng Việt, Deutsch

☝ Note that this project is meant to be used for learning and researching purposes only, and it is not meant to be used for production.

Data Structures

A data structure is a particular way of organizing and storing data in a computer so that it can be accessed and modified efficiently. More precisely, a data structure is a collection of data values, the relationships among them, and the functions or operations that can be applied to the data.

B - Beginner, A - Advanced

Algorithms

An algorithm is an unambiguous specification of how to solve a class of problems. It is a set of rules that precisely define a sequence of operations.

B - Beginner, A - Advanced

Algorithms by Topic

Algorithms by Paradigm

An algorithmic paradigm is a generic method or approach which underlies the design of a class of algorithms. It is an abstraction higher than the notion of an algorithm, just as an algorithm is an abstraction higher than a computer program.

How to use this repository

Install all dependencies

npm install

Run ESLint

You may want to run it to check code quality.

npm run lint

Run all tests

npm test

Run tests by name

npm test -- 'LinkedList'

Troubleshooting

In case if linting or testing is failing try to delete the node_modules folder and re-install npm packages:

rm -rf ./node_modules
npm i

Also make sure that you're using a correct Node version (>=14.16.0). If you're using nvm for Node version management you may run nvm use from the root folder of the project and the correct version will be picked up.

Playground

You may play with data-structures and algorithms in ./src/playground/playground.js file and write tests for it in ./src/playground/__test__/playground.test.js.

Then just simply run the following command to test if your playground code works as expected:

npm test -- 'playground'

Useful Information

References

▶ Data Structures and Algorithms on YouTube

Big O Notation

Big O notation is used to classify algorithms according to how their running time or space requirements grow as the input size grows. On the chart below you may find most common orders of growth of algorithms specified in Big O notation.

Big O graphs

Source: Big O Cheat Sheet.

Below is the list of some of the most used Big O notations and their performance comparisons against different sizes of the input data.

Big O NotationTypeComputations for 10 elementsComputations for 100 elementsComputations for 1000 elements
O(1)Constant111
O(log N)Logarithmic369
O(N)Linear101001000
O(N log N)n log(n)306009000
O(N^2)Quadratic100100001000000
O(2^N)Exponential10241.26e+291.07e+301
O(N!)Factorial36288009.3e+1574.02e+2567

Data Structure Operations Complexity

Data StructureAccessSearchInsertionDeletionComments
Array1nnn
Stacknn11
Queuenn11
Linked Listnn1n
Hash Table-nnnIn case of perfect hash function costs would be O(1)
Binary Search TreennnnIn case of balanced tree costs would be O(log(n))
B-Treelog(n)log(n)log(n)log(n)
Red-Black Treelog(n)log(n)log(n)log(n)
AVL Treelog(n)log(n)log(n)log(n)
Bloom Filter-11-False positives are possible while searching

Array Sorting Algorithms Complexity

NameBestAverageWorstMemoryStableComments
Bubble sortnn2n21Yes
Insertion sortnn2n21Yes
Selection sortn2n2n21No
Heap sortn log(n)n log(n)n log(n)1No
Merge sortn log(n)n log(n)n log(n)nYes
Quick sortn log(n)n log(n)n2log(n)NoQuicksort is usually done in-place with O(log(n)) stack space
Shell sortn log(n)depends on gap sequencen (log(n))21No
Counting sortn + rn + rn + rn + rYesr - biggest number in array
Radix sortn * kn * kn * kn + kYesk - length of longest key

Project Backers

You may support this project via ❤️️ GitHub or ❤️️ Patreon.

Folks who are backing this project ∑ = 0

ℹ️ A few more projects and articles about JavaScript and algorithms on trekhleb.dev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial