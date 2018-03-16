A javascript library which includes easter eggs.
Original Source: Thanks to Richard Denton!
All of the images were derived from GIPHY.
The reason why I want to do this side project.
Just have fun ( Easter eggs can be triggered in this documentation ) !
Or... Codepen for live example !
easter-eggs-mobile help you trigger easter eggs on 📱 !
In a browser (CDN):
<script src="https://rawgit.com/WeiChiaChang/Easter-egg/master/easter-eggs-collection.js"></script>
Or using npm:
npm i easter-egg-collection -D
Then in your JavaScript file:
import collection from 'easter-egg-collection'
Everything all done now!
Image Original Source From Awesome Egoist! Thank you!
Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there 👋
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hi' in your browser -->
hi
Wink and shut their apprehensions up 😜
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'wink' in your browser -->
wink
I wish I were a unicorn, so I could stab idiots with my head 🦄
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'unicorn' in your browser -->
unicorn
But people who really know me, know that I am not a bad boy at heart... I am a big teddy bear 🐻
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'kumamon' in your browser -->
kumamon
Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes ☺️
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'haha' in your browser -->
haha
Wherever you go, go with all your heart 🌇
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'travel' in your browser -->
travel
You gotta keep the ball off the fat part of the bat ⚰
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'bat' in your browser -->
bat
We're fascinated with robots because they are reflections of ourselves 🤖
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'robot' in your browser -->
robot
That's what hip-hop is: It's sociology and English put to a beat, you know 🎶
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hiphop' in your browser -->
hiphop
You Deserve A Hippo Today 😎
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hippo' in your browser -->
hippo
Keep Calm And Go 🚀
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pokeball' in your browser -->
pokeball
So the pie isn't perfect? Cut it into wedges. Stay in control, and never panic 🍕
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pie' in your browser -->
pie
From 1961 to 1965 Barney and I had not seen another UFO 👽
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'ufo' in your browser -->
ufo
I am a slow walker, but I never walk back 🚶
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'walk' in your browser -->
walk
My key to dealing with stress is simple: just stay cool and stay focused 😎
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'cool' in your browser -->
cool
What is success? It is a toy balloon among children armed with pins 🎈
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'balloon' in your browser -->
balloon
What in the world is a hangover cure? 🍷
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hangover' in your browser -->
hangover
"This grass feels funny," Kirby thought. "It feels like... pants." ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'kirby' in your browser -->
kirby
No smoking 🚬
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'no' in your browser -->
no
Stressed? Why not walk it off 🚶
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'onmyway' in your browser -->
onmyway
When there's so many haters and negative things, I really don't care 🤔
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'haters' in your browser -->
haters
Skate or die 👾
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'board' in your browser -->
board
Just do it, later 😆
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'snorlax' in your browser -->
snorlax
I can't stop moving. I'm like this weird insect. I can't sit still in real life 🐛
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'fly' in your browser -->
fly
Save earth to save life 🌎
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'earth' in your browser -->
earth
You can do anything, but not everything 🙏
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'thankyou' in your browser -->
thankyou
H2O = 2 parts heart, one part obsession 🏊
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'swim' in your browser -->
swim
Easy, breezy, beautiful penguin 🐧
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'penguin' in your browser -->
penguin
I'm a handsome man with a charming personality 😎
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'handsome' in your browser -->
handsome
Without losers, where would the winners be? 🏆
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'winner' in your browser -->
winner
If the tanks succeed, then victory follows ⤵
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'tank' in your browser -->
tank
The only exercise I excel at is jumping to conclusions 🏐
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'jump' in your browser -->
jump
The fox changes his fur but not his habits 🐺
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'fox' in your browser -->
fox
Life is a game, kid! It all depends on how you play! 🎮
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'mario' in your browser -->
mario
I can't wait to show you my toys 🃏
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'joker' in your browser -->
joker
Maybe She's Born With It, Maybe It's Rabbit 🐇
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'rabbit' in your browser -->
rabbit
wa ka ri ma shi ta 🏫
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'sensei' in your browser -->
sensei
Here comes wild boar knight 🐷
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'piggy' in your browser -->
piggy
Psyduck with Big Bang 💣
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'psyduck' in your browser -->
psyduck
If you can't take the heat, don't tickle the dragon
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'dragon' in your browser -->
dragon
Are salamanders dangerous to humans?
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'salamander' in your browser -->
salamander
Just be like a guitar hero dude
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'airguitar' in your browser -->
airguitar
A pikachu will show up from the bottom with ligntning sound
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pikachu' in your browser -->
pikachu
A man's clapping with funny smile
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'bravo' in your browser -->
bravo
A ghost's floating from the right to the left
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'ghost' in your browser -->
ghost
A beauty called Britney will blink at you
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'britney' in your browser -->
britney
A lovely pikachu's running like a flash
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pikarun' in your browser -->
pikarun
I love cat, so let the cat out
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'catrun' in your browser -->
catrun
No koggy, no happiness
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'koggy' in your browser -->
koggy
Classic Super Sonic with vivid animation
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'sonic' in your browser -->
sonic
Classic Super Doggy with vivid animation
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'doggy' in your browser -->
doggy
Spongebob is your best friend
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'spongebob' in your browser -->
spongebob
Where is your gun?
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'gun' in your browser -->
gun
Pay money to my pain
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'money' in your browser -->
money
Wise man Homer
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'homer' in your browser -->
homer
Dogs are human best friends
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'dog' in your browser -->
dog
Stupid birds fly slowly
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'bird' in your browser -->
bird
A piqiu a day keeps worries away
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'piqiu' in your browser -->
piqiu
Haha, you're funny
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'lol' in your browser -->
lol
Mordecai & Rigby with OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH sound
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'ohhh' in your browser -->
Ohhh
Nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan
<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'nyancat' in your browser -->
nyancat
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2017 - WeiChiaChang - https://codepen.io/isdampe/pen/OXYZZO (Original source from Richard Denton)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.