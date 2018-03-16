openbase logo
eec

easter-egg-collection

by WesleyZen
1.4.56 (see all)

🐰 A funny library for tricking your colleagues.

Readme

🐰 easter-egg-collection

easter-egg-collection

A javascript library which includes easter eggs.

 

Known Vulnerabilities

github watchers github stars GitHub followers Open Source Love

💡 Inspiration

Original Source: Thanks to Richard Denton!

All of the images were derived from GIPHY.

✍️ Feedback

The reason why I want to do this side project.

💉 Donate

Buy Me A Coffee

📖 Documentation with Live Demo 🤘

Just have fun ( Easter eggs can be triggered in this documentation ) !

Or... Codepen for live example !

😋 Another Special Edition for Mobile Device

easter-eggs-mobile help you trigger easter eggs on 📱 !

🎉 Installation

In a browser (CDN):

<script src="https://rawgit.com/WeiChiaChang/Easter-egg/master/easter-eggs-collection.js"></script>

Or using npm:

npm i easter-egg-collection -D

Then in your JavaScript file:

import collection from 'easter-egg-collection'

Everything all done now! turtle

easter-egg-collection

Image Original Source From Awesome Egoist! Thank you!

📰 Press Highlights

easter-egg-collection

⚡️ Quick Start

hi

Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there 👋

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hi' in your browser -->
hi

Hi

wink

Wink and shut their apprehensions up 😜

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'wink' in your browser -->
wink

Wink

unicorn

I wish I were a unicorn, so I could stab idiots with my head 🦄

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'unicorn' in your browser -->
unicorn

Unicorn

kumamon

But people who really know me, know that I am not a bad boy at heart... I am a big teddy bear 🐻

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'kumamon' in your browser -->
kumamon

Kumamon

haha

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes ☺️

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'haha' in your browser -->
haha

Haha

travel

Wherever you go, go with all your heart 🌇

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'travel' in your browser -->
travel

Travel

bat

You gotta keep the ball off the fat part of the bat ⚰

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'bat' in your browser -->
bat

Bat

robot

We're fascinated with robots because they are reflections of ourselves 🤖

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'robot' in your browser -->
robot

Robot

hiphop

That's what hip-hop is: It's sociology and English put to a beat, you know 🎶

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hiphop' in your browser -->
hiphop

Hiphop

hippo

You Deserve A Hippo Today 😎

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hippo' in your browser -->
hippo

Hippo

pokeball

Keep Calm And Go 🚀

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pokeball' in your browser -->
pokeball

Pokeball

pie

So the pie isn't perfect? Cut it into wedges. Stay in control, and never panic 🍕

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pie' in your browser -->
pie

Pie

ufo

From 1961 to 1965 Barney and I had not seen another UFO 👽

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'ufo' in your browser -->
ufo

Ufo

walk

I am a slow walker, but I never walk back 🚶

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'walk' in your browser -->
walk

Walk

cool

My key to dealing with stress is simple: just stay cool and stay focused 😎

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'cool' in your browser -->
cool

Cool

balloon

What is success? It is a toy balloon among children armed with pins 🎈

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'balloon' in your browser -->
balloon

Balloon

hangover

What in the world is a hangover cure? 🍷

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'hangover' in your browser -->
hangover

Hangover

kirby

"This grass feels funny," Kirby thought. "It feels like... pants." ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'kirby' in your browser -->
kirby

Kirby

no

No smoking 🚬

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'no' in your browser -->
no

No

onmyway

Stressed? Why not walk it off 🚶

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'onmyway' in your browser -->
onmyway

Onmyway

haters

When there's so many haters and negative things, I really don't care 🤔

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'haters' in your browser -->
haters

Haters

board

Skate or die 👾

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'board' in your browser -->
board

Board

snorlax

Just do it, later 😆

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'snorlax' in your browser -->
snorlax

Snorlax

fly

I can't stop moving. I'm like this weird insect. I can't sit still in real life 🐛

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'fly' in your browser -->
fly

Fly

earth

Save earth to save life 🌎

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'earth' in your browser -->
earth

Earth

thankyou

You can do anything, but not everything 🙏

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'thankyou' in your browser -->
thankyou

Thank You

swim

H2O = 2 parts heart, one part obsession 🏊

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'swim' in your browser -->
swim

Swim

penguin

Easy, breezy, beautiful penguin 🐧

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'penguin' in your browser -->
penguin

Penguin

handsome

I'm a handsome man with a charming personality 😎

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'handsome' in your browser -->
handsome

Handsome

winner

Without losers, where would the winners be? 🏆

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'winner' in your browser -->
winner

Winner

tank

If the tanks succeed, then victory follows ⤵

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'tank' in your browser -->
tank

Tank

jump

The only exercise I excel at is jumping to conclusions 🏐

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'jump' in your browser -->
jump

Jump

fox

The fox changes his fur but not his habits 🐺

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'fox' in your browser -->
fox

Fox

mario

Life is a game, kid! It all depends on how you play! 🎮

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'mario' in your browser -->
mario

Mario

joker

I can't wait to show you my toys 🃏

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'joker' in your browser -->
joker

Joker

rabbit

Maybe She's Born With It, Maybe It's Rabbit 🐇

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'rabbit' in your browser -->
rabbit

Rabbit

sensei

wa ka ri ma shi ta 🏫

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'sensei' in your browser -->
sensei

Sensei

piggy

Here comes wild boar knight 🐷

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'piggy' in your browser -->
piggy

Piggy

psyduck

Psyduck with Big Bang 💣

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'psyduck' in your browser -->
psyduck

Psyduck

dragon

If you can't take the heat, don't tickle the dragon

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'dragon' in your browser -->
dragon

Dragon

salamander

Are salamanders dangerous to humans?

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'salamander' in your browser -->
salamander

Salamander

airguitar

Just be like a guitar hero dude

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'airguitar' in your browser -->
airguitar

Airguitar

pikachu

A pikachu will show up from the bottom with ligntning sound

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pikachu' in your browser -->
pikachu

Pikachu

bravo

A man's clapping with funny smile

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'bravo' in your browser -->
bravo

Bravo

ghost

A ghost's floating from the right to the left

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'ghost' in your browser -->
ghost

Ghost

britney

A beauty called Britney will blink at you

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'britney' in your browser -->
britney

Britney

pikarun

A lovely pikachu's running like a flash

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'pikarun' in your browser -->
pikarun

Pikarun

catrun

I love cat, so let the cat out

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'catrun' in your browser -->
catrun

Catrun

koggy

No koggy, no happiness

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'koggy' in your browser -->
koggy

Koggy

sonic

Classic Super Sonic with vivid animation

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'sonic' in your browser -->
sonic

Sonic

doggy

Classic Super Doggy with vivid animation

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'doggy' in your browser -->
doggy

Doggy

spongebob

Spongebob is your best friend

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'spongebob' in your browser -->
spongebob

Spongebob

gun

Where is your gun?

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'gun' in your browser -->
gun

Gun

money

Pay money to my pain

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'money' in your browser -->
money

Money

homer

Wise man Homer

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'homer' in your browser -->
homer

Homer

dog

Dogs are human best friends

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'dog' in your browser -->
dog

Dog

bird

Stupid birds fly slowly

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'bird' in your browser -->
bird

Bird

piqiu

A piqiu a day keeps worries away

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'piqiu' in your browser -->
piqiu

Piqiu

lol

Haha, you're funny

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'lol' in your browser -->
lol

Lol

ohhh

Mordecai & Rigby with OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH sound

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'ohhh' in your browser -->
Ohhh

Ohhh

nyancat

Nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan

<!-- There's no need to open console -->
<!-- Just type 'nyancat' in your browser -->
nyancat

Nyancat

©️ License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2017 - WeiChiaChang - https://codepen.io/isdampe/pen/OXYZZO (Original source from Richard Denton)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

