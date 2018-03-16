A javascript library which includes easter eggs.

💡 Inspiration

Original Source: Thanks to Richard Denton!

All of the images were derived from GIPHY.

✍️ Feedback

The reason why I want to do this side project.

💉 Donate

📖 Documentation with Live Demo 🤘

Just have fun ( Easter eggs can be triggered in this documentation ) !

Or... Codepen for live example !

😋 Another Special Edition for Mobile Device

easter-eggs-mobile help you trigger easter eggs on 📱 !

🎉 Installation

In a browser (CDN):

< script src = "https://rawgit.com/WeiChiaChang/Easter-egg/master/easter-eggs-collection.js" > </ script >

Or using npm:

npm i easter-egg-collection -D

Then in your JavaScript file:

import collection from 'easter-egg-collection'

Everything all done now!

Image Original Source From Awesome Egoist! Thank you!

📰 Press Highlights

⚡️ Quick Start

hi

Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there 👋

hi

wink

Wink and shut their apprehensions up 😜

wink

unicorn

I wish I were a unicorn, so I could stab idiots with my head 🦄

unicorn

kumamon

But people who really know me, know that I am not a bad boy at heart... I am a big teddy bear 🐻

kumamon

haha

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes ☺️

haha

travel

Wherever you go, go with all your heart 🌇

travel

bat

You gotta keep the ball off the fat part of the bat ⚰

bat

robot

We're fascinated with robots because they are reflections of ourselves 🤖

robot

hiphop

That's what hip-hop is: It's sociology and English put to a beat, you know 🎶

hiphop

hippo

You Deserve A Hippo Today 😎

hippo

pokeball

Keep Calm And Go 🚀

pokeball

pie

So the pie isn't perfect? Cut it into wedges. Stay in control, and never panic 🍕

pie

ufo

From 1961 to 1965 Barney and I had not seen another UFO 👽

ufo

walk

I am a slow walker, but I never walk back 🚶

walk

cool

My key to dealing with stress is simple: just stay cool and stay focused 😎

cool

balloon

What is success? It is a toy balloon among children armed with pins 🎈

balloon

hangover

What in the world is a hangover cure? 🍷

hangover

kirby

"This grass feels funny," Kirby thought. "It feels like... pants." ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ

kirby

no

No smoking 🚬

no

onmyway

Stressed? Why not walk it off 🚶

onmyway

haters

When there's so many haters and negative things, I really don't care 🤔

haters

board

Skate or die 👾

board

snorlax

Just do it, later 😆

snorlax

fly

I can't stop moving. I'm like this weird insect. I can't sit still in real life 🐛

fly

earth

Save earth to save life 🌎

earth

thankyou

You can do anything, but not everything 🙏

thankyou

swim

H2O = 2 parts heart, one part obsession 🏊

swim

penguin

Easy, breezy, beautiful penguin 🐧

penguin

handsome

I'm a handsome man with a charming personality 😎

handsome

winner

Without losers, where would the winners be? 🏆

winner

tank

If the tanks succeed, then victory follows ⤵

tank

jump

The only exercise I excel at is jumping to conclusions 🏐

jump

fox

The fox changes his fur but not his habits 🐺

fox

mario

Life is a game, kid! It all depends on how you play! 🎮

mario

joker

I can't wait to show you my toys 🃏

joker

rabbit

Maybe She's Born With It, Maybe It's Rabbit 🐇

rabbit

sensei

wa ka ri ma shi ta 🏫

sensei

piggy

Here comes wild boar knight 🐷

piggy

psyduck

Psyduck with Big Bang 💣

psyduck

dragon

If you can't take the heat, don't tickle the dragon

dragon

salamander

Are salamanders dangerous to humans?

salamander

airguitar

Just be like a guitar hero dude

airguitar

pikachu

A pikachu will show up from the bottom with ligntning sound

pikachu

bravo

A man's clapping with funny smile

bravo

ghost

A ghost's floating from the right to the left

ghost

britney

A beauty called Britney will blink at you

britney

pikarun

A lovely pikachu's running like a flash

pikarun

catrun

I love cat, so let the cat out

catrun

koggy

No koggy, no happiness

koggy

sonic

Classic Super Sonic with vivid animation

sonic

doggy

Classic Super Doggy with vivid animation

doggy

spongebob

Spongebob is your best friend

spongebob

gun

Where is your gun?

gun

money

Pay money to my pain

money

homer

Wise man Homer

homer

dog

Dogs are human best friends

dog

bird

Stupid birds fly slowly

bird

piqiu

A piqiu a day keeps worries away

piqiu

lol

Haha, you're funny

lol

ohhh

Mordecai & Rigby with OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH sound

Ohhh

nyancat

Nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan

nyancat

