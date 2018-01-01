openbase logo
eastasianwidth

by Masaki Komagata
0.2.0 (see all)

Get East Asian Width from a character.

Overview

1.1M

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

East Asian Width

Get East Asian Width from a character.

'F'(Fullwidth), 'H'(Halfwidth), 'W'(Wide), 'Na'(Narrow), 'A'(Ambiguous) or 'N'(Natural).

Original Code is 東アジアの文字幅 (East Asian Width) の判定 - 中途.

Install

$ npm install eastasianwidth

Usage

var eaw = require('eastasianwidth');
console.log(eaw.eastAsianWidth('￦')) // 'F'
console.log(eaw.eastAsianWidth('｡')) // 'H'
console.log(eaw.eastAsianWidth('뀀')) // 'W'
console.log(eaw.eastAsianWidth('a')) // 'Na'
console.log(eaw.eastAsianWidth('①')) // 'A'
console.log(eaw.eastAsianWidth('ف')) // 'N'

console.log(eaw.characterLength('￦')) // 2
console.log(eaw.characterLength('｡')) // 1
console.log(eaw.characterLength('뀀')) // 2
console.log(eaw.characterLength('a')) // 1
console.log(eaw.characterLength('①')) // 2
console.log(eaw.characterLength('ف')) // 1

console.log(eaw.length('あいうえお')) // 10
console.log(eaw.length('abcdefg')) // 7
console.log(eaw.length('￠￦｡ￜㄅ뀀¢⟭a⊙①بف')) // 19

