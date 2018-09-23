Easing Coordinates





Utility to turn steps and cubic-bezier single-transition-timing-functions into an array of "low-poly" xy-coordinates.

Usage

import { easingCoordinates } from 'easing-coordinates' easingCoordinates( 'cubic-bezier(0.5, 0, 0.5, 1)' ) easingCoordinates( 'steps(4)' )

Use stepsCoordinates and cubicCoordinates methods directly depending on your data:

import { cubicCoordinates, easingCoordinates, stepsCoordinates } from 'easing-coordinates' cubicCoordinates( 0.42 , 0 , 1 , 1 ) === easingCoordinates( 'cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 1, 1)' ) stepsCoordinates( 4 , 'skip-end' ) === easingCoordinates( 'steps(4, skip-end)' )

Increase polySteps (default = 10, min = 2) to get a "higer-poly" version of your cubic-bezier functions.

interface ICoordinate { x: number y: number } function easingCoordinates ( easingFunction: string , polySteps?: number ): ICoordinate [] function stepsCoordinates ( steps: number , skip = 'skip-end' ): ICoordinate [] function cubicCoordinates ( x1: number , y1: number , x2: number , y2: number , polySteps = 10 ): ICoordinate []

Build

