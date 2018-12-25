|testing
const Easing = require('easing')
const x = Easing(11,'linear')
// [ 0, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9, 1 ]
const y = Easing(11,'quadratic')
// [ 0, 0.01, 0.04, 0.09, 0.16, 0.25, 0.36, 0.49, 0.64, 0.81, 1 ]
npm install --save easing
Simply include
browser-easing.js and you can directly use the Easing function globally
<script src="browser-easing.js"></script>
<script>
var x = Easing(11,'cubic');
console.log(x)
</script>
const Easing = require('easing')
For an array of 42 values that are linear,
Easing(42,'linear')
For an array of 100 values that are quadratic,
Easing(100,'quadratic')
For an array of 42 cubic values,
Easing(42,'cubic')
For an array of 1492 quartic values,
Easing(1492,'quartic')
Easing(25,'quintic')
Easing(333,'sinusoidal')
Easing(333,'sin')
Easing(314,'circular')
Easing(81,'exponential')
If we wanted to go from 0 to 1 back to 0 quadratically, simply call
Easing(100,'quadratic',{endToEnd:true});
If we want to go from 1 to 0 (or 1 to 0 back to 1) instead of 0 to 1, say 'linear' style, simply call
Easing(100,'linear',{invert:true});
You can mix and match these options.
const Easing = require('easing')
const x = Easing.event(11,'linear')
x.on('data', (data) => { ... })
const Easing = require('easing')
const x = Easing.stream(11,'linear')
x.pipe(process.stdout)
These two interfaces have their own options
duration and
repeat that you can also mix and match.
These two interfaces can take one or all of these options
MIT