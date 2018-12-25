openbase logo
eas

easing

by david wee
1.2.1 (see all)

https://rook2pawn.github.io/node-easing easing functions without the unnecessary framework cruft

Readme

easing

easing

    const Easing = require('easing')

    const x = Easing(11,'linear')
    // [ 0, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9, 1 ]

    const y = Easing(11,'quadratic')
    // [ 0, 0.01, 0.04, 0.09, 0.16, 0.25, 0.36, 0.49, 0.64, 0.81, 1 ]

install

npm install --save easing

On the client

drop it in

Simply include browser-easing.js and you can directly use the Easing function globally

    <script src="browser-easing.js"></script>
    <script>
    var x = Easing(11,'cubic');
    console.log(x)
    </script>

or with browserify

const Easing = require('easing')

Types of Easing

Linear

For an array of 42 values that are linear,

Easing(42,'linear')

Quadratic

For an array of 100 values that are quadratic,

Easing(100,'quadratic')

Cubic

For an array of 42 cubic values,

Easing(42,'cubic')

Quartic

For an array of 1492 quartic values,

Easing(1492,'quartic')

Quintic

Easing(25,'quintic')

Sinusoidal

Easing(333,'sinusoidal')
Easing(333,'sin')

Circular

Easing(314,'circular')

Exponential

Easing(81,'exponential')

options

endToEnd

If we wanted to go from 0 to 1 back to 0 quadratically, simply call

Easing(100,'quadratic',{endToEnd:true});

invert

If we want to go from 1 to 0 (or 1 to 0 back to 1) instead of 0 to 1, say 'linear' style, simply call

Easing(100,'linear',{invert:true});

You can mix and match these options.

additional interfaces

Event interface

    const Easing = require('easing')
    const x = Easing.event(11,'linear')
    x.on('data', (data) => { ... })

Stream interface

    const Easing = require('easing')
    const x = Easing.stream(11,'linear')
    x.pipe(process.stdout)

These two interfaces have their own options duration and repeat that you can also mix and match.

These two interfaces can take one or all of these options

  • invert : boolean
  • endToEnd : boolean
  • duration : integer (milliseconds, defaults to 1000)
  • repeat : boolean (default false)

LICENSE

MIT

