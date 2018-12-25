testing coverage

easing

const Easing = require ( 'easing' ) const x = Easing( 11 , 'linear' ) const y = Easing( 11 , 'quadratic' )

install

npm install --save easing

On the client

drop it in

Simply include browser-easing.js and you can directly use the Easing function globally

< script src = "browser-easing.js" > </ script > < script > var x = Easing( 11 , 'cubic' ); console .log(x) </ script >

or with browserify

const Easing = require ( 'easing' )

Types of Easing

Linear

For an array of 42 values that are linear,

Easing ( 42 , 'linear' )

Quadratic

For an array of 100 values that are quadratic,

Easing ( 100 , 'quadratic' )

Cubic

For an array of 42 cubic values,

Easing ( 42 , 'cubic' )

Quartic

For an array of 1492 quartic values,

Easing ( 1492 , 'quartic' )

Quintic

Easing ( 25 , 'quintic' )

Sinusoidal

Easing ( 333 , 'sinusoidal' ) Easing ( 333 , 'sin' )

Circular

Easing ( 314 , 'circular' )

Exponential

Easing ( 81 , 'exponential' )

options

endToEnd

If we wanted to go from 0 to 1 back to 0 quadratically, simply call

Easing(100, 'quadratic' ,{endToEnd: true });

invert

If we want to go from 1 to 0 (or 1 to 0 back to 1) instead of 0 to 1, say 'linear' style, simply call

Easing(100, 'linear' ,{invert: true });

You can mix and match these options.

additional interfaces

Event interface

const Easing = require ( 'easing' ) const x = Easing.event( 11 , 'linear' ) x.on( 'data' , (data) => { ... })

Stream interface

const Easing = require ( 'easing' ) const x = Easing.stream( 11 , 'linear' ) x.pipe(process.stdout)

These two interfaces have their own options duration and repeat that you can also mix and match.

These two interfaces can take one or all of these options

invert : boolean

endToEnd : boolean

duration : integer (milliseconds, defaults to 1000)

repeat : boolean (default false)

LICENSE

MIT