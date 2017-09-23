openbase logo
ej

eases-jsnext

by Rich Harris
1.0.10 (see all)

a grab-bag of modular easing equations

Readme

eases-jsnext

This is a fork of mattdesl/eases. It includes tree-shaking-friendly ES6 modules, and a UMD build for use in browser.

It preserves the original individual CommonJS files, and therefore serves as a drop-in replacement.

eases

stable

This is a grab-bag of Robert Penner's easing equations, most of the code from glsl-easings. Pull requests for optimizations are welcome.

//require all eases
import * as eases from 'eases-jsnext';

//require only the single function
import { quadIn } from 'eases-jsnext';

Usage

NPM

Full list of eases:

import {
  backInOut,
  backIn,
  backOut,
  bounceInOut,
  bounceIn,
  bounceOut,
  circInOut,
  circIn,
  circOut,
  cubicInOut,
  cubicIn,
  cubicOut,
  elasticInOut,
  elasticIn,
  elasticOut,
  expoInOut,
  expoIn,
  expoOut,
  linear,
  quadInOut,
  quadIn,
  quadOut,
  quartInOut,
  quartIn,
  quartOut,
  quintInOut,
  quintIn,
  quintOut,
  sineInOut,
  sineIn,
  sineOut
} from 'eases-jsnext';

All easing functions only remap a time value, and all have the same signature.

v = ease(t)

Where t is typically a value between 0 and 1, and it returns a new float that has been eased.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

