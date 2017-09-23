This is a fork of mattdesl/eases. It includes tree-shaking-friendly ES6 modules, and a UMD build for use in browser.
It preserves the original individual CommonJS files, and therefore serves as a drop-in replacement.
This is a grab-bag of Robert Penner's easing equations, most of the code from glsl-easings. Pull requests for optimizations are welcome.
//require all eases
import * as eases from 'eases-jsnext';
//require only the single function
import { quadIn } from 'eases-jsnext';
Full list of eases:
import {
backInOut,
backIn,
backOut,
bounceInOut,
bounceIn,
bounceOut,
circInOut,
circIn,
circOut,
cubicInOut,
cubicIn,
cubicOut,
elasticInOut,
elasticIn,
elasticOut,
expoInOut,
expoIn,
expoOut,
linear,
quadInOut,
quadIn,
quadOut,
quartInOut,
quartIn,
quartOut,
quintInOut,
quintIn,
quintOut,
sineInOut,
sineIn,
sineOut
} from 'eases-jsnext';
All easing functions only remap a time value, and all have the same signature.
v = ease(t)
Where
t is typically a value between 0 and 1, and it returns a new float that has been eased.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.