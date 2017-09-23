This is a fork of mattdesl/eases. It includes tree-shaking-friendly ES6 modules, and a UMD build for use in browser.

It preserves the original individual CommonJS files, and therefore serves as a drop-in replacement.

eases

This is a grab-bag of Robert Penner's easing equations, most of the code from glsl-easings. Pull requests for optimizations are welcome.

import * as eases from 'eases-jsnext' ; import { quadIn } from 'eases-jsnext' ;

Usage

Full list of eases:

import { backInOut, backIn, backOut, bounceInOut, bounceIn, bounceOut, circInOut, circIn, circOut, cubicInOut, cubicIn, cubicOut, elasticInOut, elasticIn, elasticOut, expoInOut, expoIn, expoOut, linear, quadInOut, quadIn, quadOut, quartInOut, quartIn, quartOut, quintInOut, quintIn, quintOut, sineInOut, sineIn, sineOut } from 'eases-jsnext' ;

All easing functions only remap a time value, and all have the same signature.

v = ease(t)

Where t is typically a value between 0 and 1, and it returns a new float that has been eased.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.