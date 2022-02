eases

This is a grab-bag of Robert Penner's easing equations, most of the code from glsl-easings. Pull requests for optimizations are welcome.

var quadIn = require ( 'eases' ).quadIn var quadIn = require ( 'eases/quad-in' )

Usage

Each easing has its own file which can be required individually. The entry point also exports all eases with camelCase, so require('eases/expo-in-out') becomes require('eases').expoInOut .

Full list of eases:

require ( 'eases/back-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/back-in' ) require ( 'eases/back-out' ) require ( 'eases/bounce-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/bounce-in' ) require ( 'eases/bounce-out' ) require ( 'eases/circ-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/circ-in' ) require ( 'eases/circ-out' ) require ( 'eases/cubic-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/cubic-in' ) require ( 'eases/cubic-out' ) require ( 'eases/elastic-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/elastic-in' ) require ( 'eases/elastic-out' ) require ( 'eases/expo-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/expo-in' ) require ( 'eases/expo-out' ) require ( 'eases/linear' ) require ( 'eases/quad-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/quad-in' ) require ( 'eases/quad-out' ) require ( 'eases/quart-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/quart-in' ) require ( 'eases/quart-out' ) require ( 'eases/quint-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/quint-in' ) require ( 'eases/quint-out' ) require ( 'eases/sine-in-out' ) require ( 'eases/sine-in' ) require ( 'eases/sine-out' )

All easing functions only remap a time value, and all have the same signature.

v = ease(t)

Where t is typically a value between 0 and 1, and it returns a new float that has been eased.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.