Sync stuff you care about with people you know. A specification and Javascript library for building online tools you can truly call your own.Build offline-first, decentralised, and private network applications in the browser, server, or command-line.
Clearly there's a lot to unpack, so check out Earthstar's website for an introduction to Earthstar's concepts, an API tour, technical documentation, videos, and more!
To use in Deno, add the following:
import * as Earthstar from "https://deno.land/x/earthstar/mod.ts"
```;
To use with Node or apps built with NPM dependencies:
`npm i earthstar`
And then import in your code:
```ts
import * as Earthstar from "earthstar";
You will need Deno installed. Instructions for installation can be found here. You may also want type-checking and linting from Deno for your IDE, which you can get with extensions like this one for VSCode.
To check that you've got everything set up correctly:
make example
This will run the example script at
example-app.ts, and you will see a lot of colourful log
messages from the app.
Scripts are run with the
make command.
make test - Run all tests
make test-watch - Run all tests in watch mode
make fmt - Format all code in the codebase
make npm - Create a NPM package in
npm and run tests against it (requires Node v14 or v16 to
be installed).
make bundle - Create a bundled browser script at
earthstar.bundle.js
make depchart - Regenerate the dependency chart images
make coverage - Generate code test coverage statistics
make clean - Delete generated files
mod.ts.
deps.ts. All other files import external dependencies
from this file.
Makefile.
src/test/
scripts/build_npm.ts
We use Uint8Arrays throughout the code to maximize platform support. Some of the node-specific drivers use Buffers internally but the Buffers are converted to Uint8Arrays before leaving those drivers.
For convenience, variables that hold Uint8Arrays are called "bytes", like
bytesToHash instead of
uint8ArrayToHash.
util/bytes.ts has a bunch of helper code to do common operations on Uint8Arrays and to convert
them back and forth to strings and to Buffers.
Drivers are tested against the runtimes they're intended for. When tests are run, they pull the correct scenarios from 'src/test/test-scenarios.ts', where the current runtime is inferred during runtime.
The
Replica is the main star of the show. Classes to the right are used internally for its
implementation. Classes to the left stack on top of an
Replica to do extra things to it
(subscribe to changes, cache data, etc).
Each
Replica holds the Docs for one Share.
Names starting with
I are interfaces; there are one or multiple actual classes that implement
those interfaces.
The orange classes are "drivers" which have multiple implementations to choose from, for different platforms (node, browser, etc).
Blue arrows show which functions call each other.
Thick black arrows show which classes have pointers to other classes when they're running.
A --> B means "file A imports file B".
For readability this hides
/test/ and
/util/ and
*-types.ts.
And again with 3rd party dependencies as brown boxes with dotted lines, and including
*-types.ts
Run
yarn depchart to regenerate this. You'll need graphviz installed.
There are two parts of stone-soup which are swappable to support different platforms or backends:
IReplica and
IReplicaDriver. Everything else should work on all platforms.
Crypto drivers:
ReplicaDriverChloride - only in browser, Node
ReplicaDriverNode - only in Node
ReplicaDriverNoble - universal
Storage drivers:
ReplicaDriverMemory - univeral
ReplicaDriverLocalStorage - browser
ReplicaDriverIndexedDB - browser
ReplicaDriverSqlite - Node, Deno
Users of this library have to decide which of these drivers to import and use in their app.
We use JSDoc for user documentation. You can view docs for the whole codebase at https://doc.deno.land/https://deno.land/x/stone_soup@v8.0.0/mod.ts, or by running the following from the root of the project:
deno doc mod.ts
JSDocs are intended for end-users of the library. Comments for contributors working with the codebase — e.g. notes on how something is implemented — are better as standard JS comments.
If possible, use a single line for the JSDoc. Example:
/** Does something great */
export function doSomething() {
// ...
}
You can use markdown inside of JSDoc block. While markdown supports HTML tags, it is forbidden in JSDoc blocks.
Code string literals should be braced with the back-tick (`) instead of quotes. For example:
/** Import something from the `earthstar` module. */
It's not necessary to document function arguments unless an extra explanation is warranted.
Therefore
@param should generally not be used. If
@param is used, it should not include the
type as TypeScript is already strongly typed.
/**
* Function with non obvious param.
* @param nonObvious Description of non obvious parameter.
*/
Code examples should utilize markdown format, like so:
/** A straight forward comment and an example:
* ```ts
* import { Crypto } from "stone-soup";
* const keypair = Crypto.generateAuthorKeypair("suzy");
* ```
*/
Code examples should not contain additional comments and must not be indented. It is already inside a comment. If it needs further comments it is not a good example.
Exported functions should use the
function keyword, and not be defined as inline functions
assigned to variables. The main reason for this being that they are then correctly categorised as
functions.
make VERSION="version.number.here" npm, where
version.number.here is the desired version
number for the package.
cd npm
npm publish
Storage into
Replica and
ReplicaDriver classes
Think of this as
IStorageNiceAPIFullOfComplexity and
IStorageSimpleLowLevelDriver.
I want to make it easier to add new kinds of storage so I'm splitting IStorage into two parts:
The Storage does:
set(): sign and add a document
ingest(): validate and accept a document from the outside
The StorageDriver does:
Possibly even you can have multiple Storages for one Driver, for example when you're using multiple tabs with indexedDb or localStorage.
This shows an implementation of the "reliable indexing" idea discussed in this issue.
We have livestreaming now, over the network and also to local subscribers, all based on
onWrite
events.
If you miss some events, you can't recover -- you have to do a full batch download of every document.
Events also don't tell you what was overwritten, which you might need to know to update a Layer or index.
localIndex
Each Storage keeps track of the order that it receives documents, and assignes each doc a
localIndex value which starts at 1 and increments from there with every newly written doc.
This puts the documents in a nice stable linear order that can be used to reliably stream, and resume streaming, from the Storage.
When we get a new version of a document, it gets a new
localIndex and goes at the end of the
sequence, and the old version vanishes, leaving a gap in the sequence. It's ok that there are gaps.
The
localIndex is particular to a certain IStorage. It's kept in the
Doc object but it's not
really part of it; it's not included in the signature. It's this IStorage's metadata about that
document. When syncing, it's sent as one of the "extra fields"
(newly added to the specification),
observed by the receiving peer, then discarded and overwritten with the receiving peer's own latest
localIndex number.
For use cases where the listener will never have any downtime, they don't really need to be able to resume, they can just listen for events from the Storage instead and it may be more efficient. For example a React component could listen for events about a particular document instead of making a whole QueryFollower that has to go through every single change to find changes to that particular document.
localIndex sequence
The docs, sorted by
localIndex on a particular peer, have these properties:
Properties
localIndex by 1.
localIndex of zero, unless it was later changed, in which case there will
be a gap at zero.
Why do all this? The goal is to be able to catch up to changes since the last time we looked at a
Storage. We can do that by remembering the highest
localIndex we saw last time, and now getting
all the docs later than that in the sequence. We always read this sequence from old to new (in
increasing order of
localIndex.
There are not really any other nice properties about this sequence:
Downsides
localIndex order is not sorted by
path,
timestamp,
author, or any other useful
property. The order is jumbled because docs can be received in any order during a sync, perhaps
with multiple other peers simultaneously, perhaps some using Sync Filters to only get some
docs...
localIndex sequence. The
Latest doc for a path can be before or after the other history docs. User of QueryFollowers will
need some bookeeping to remember which version is the Latest for each path, if they care (e.g. if
it's being used as an index and not just a sync mechanism between peers).
localIndex. (They can
start at 0, or the latest number, or anywhere in between). This makes it simple to keep track of
where to resume next time. However this means we always process the oldest-received docs first,
but the user probably cares more about the recently-received docs.
localIndex
This lets you easily resume where you left off. You can get batches of N docs at a time if you want,
using the
limit option.
storage.getDocsSinceLocalIndex(
startAt: LocalIndex,
limit?: number): Doc[];
This is also how you tell a QueryFollower where to start in the sequence. QueryFollowers ignore the
limit property though.
(You can also still look up documents by path in the usual old way.)
The old
onWrite events are gone. Now, there's now a new way to subscribe to a Storage: with a
QueryFollower. A query follower is like a pointer that moves along the sequence of documents, in
order by
localIndex, running a callback on each one, if it matches the given query.
This is a Kafka or Kappa-db style architecture.
You could use this to build an index or Layer that incrementally digests the content of an IStorage
without ever missing anything, even if it only runs occasionally. It just resumes from the last
localIndex it saw, and proceeds from there.
Currently QueryFollowers are always blocking -- they hold up the entire Storage until they catch up, and when a new doc is ingested everything waits until the QueryFollowers have finished running.
A QueryFollower has one async callback that it runs on each doc in sequence. It never allows that callback to overlap with itself, e.g. it waits to finish one doc before moving along to the next.
An IStorage may have many QueryFollowers. They will run in parallel with each other, while the IStorage waits for them all to finish.
You can start a QueryFollower anywhere in the sequence: at the beginning (good for indexes and Layers), or at the current most recent document (good for live syncing new changes).
You do this by setting the
startAt: {localIndex: 123} property of the query.
(Not implemented in this code yet)
When we send docs over the network we will send the
localIndex to help the other side track where
they are in our own sequence. The other side will then discard the property and put their own
localIndex on the document when they store it.
Peers will remember, for each other peer, which is the latest
localIndex they've seen from that
peer, so they can resume syncing from there.
This is similar to how append-only logs are synced in Scuttlebutt and Hyper, except our logs have gaps.
Querying has been made more organized -- see the Query type in
types.ts. It looks a bit more like
an SQL query but the pieces are written in the order they actually happen, so it's easier to
understand.
The order is:
Also, the
cleanUpQuery function is fancier and will also figure out if the query will match
all,
some, or
nothing documents. This helps with optimizations elsewhere.
[generation, localIndex] where generation is an integer that
increments on each big change like that
localIndex doesn't work very well when you also have a sync query, because you have
to scan the entire sequence to find the couple of docs you care about. We probably still want
another way of efficient syncing that goes in path order and uses hashing in some clever way, sort
of like a Merkle tree but not.
Document type is now named
Doc to avoid collision with an existing built-in Typescript
type