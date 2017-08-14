Earl Grey (website) is a new language that compiles to JavaScript (ES6). Here's a quick rundown of its amazing features:
Counting all words in a block of test. Note that
count-words is a
variable name, not a subtraction (it is equivalent to the name
countWords, if that's the notation you prefer).
count-words(text) =
counts = new Map()
words = text.split(R"\W+")
words each word ->
current-count = counts.get(word) or 0
counts.set(word, current-count + 1)
consume(counts.entries()).sort(compare) where
compare({w1, c1}, {w2, c2}) = c2 - c1
{x, y, ...} is the notation for arrays in Earl Grey. Objects are
denoted
{field = value, field2 = value2, ...}
Generators: the following defines a generator for the Fibonacci sequence and then prints all the even Fibonacci numbers less than 100. It shows off a little bit of everything:
gen fib() =
var {a, b} = {0, 1}
while true:
yield a
{a, b} = {b, a + b}
fib() each
> 100 ->
break
n when n mod 2 == 0 ->
print n
The
each operator accepts multiple clauses, which makes it especially
easy to work on heterogenous arrays.
Asynchronous: EG has
async and
await keywords to facilitate
asynchronous programming, all based on Promises. Existing
callback-based functionality can be converted to Promises using
promisify:
require: request
g = promisify(request.get)
async getXKCD(n = "") =
response = await g('http://xkcd.com/{n}/info.0.json')
JSON.parse(response.body)
async:
requests = await all 1..10 each i -> getXKCD(i)
requests each req -> print req.alt
Classes:
class Person:
constructor(name, age) =
@name = name
@age = age
advance-inexorably-towards-death(n > 0 = 1) =
@age += n
say-name() =
print 'Hello! My name is {@name}!'
alice = Person("alice", 25)
Pattern matching acts like a better
switch or
case
statement. It can match values, types, extract values from arrays or
objects, etc.
match thing:
0 ->
print "The thing is zero"
< 0 ->
print "The thing is negative"
R"hello (.*)"? x ->
;; note: R"..." is a regular expression
print 'The thing is saying hello'
Number? x or String? x ->
print "The thing is a number or a string"
{x, y, z} ->
print 'The thing is an array of three things, {x}, {y} and {z}'
{=> name} ->
print 'The thing has a "name" field'
else ->
print "I don't know what the thing is!"