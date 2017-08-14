Earl Grey

Earl Grey (website) is a new language that compiles to JavaScript (ES6). Here's a quick rundown of its amazing features:

Python-like syntax

Fully compatible with the node.js ecosystem

Generators and async/await (no callback hell!)

Powerful, deeply integrated pattern matching Used for assignment, function declaration, looping, exceptions...

A DOM-building DSL with customizable behavior

A very powerful hygienic macro system! Define your own control structures or DSLs Macros integrate seamlessly with the language Macro libraries! Test with earl-mocha, build with earl-gulp, make dynamic pages with earl-react, etc.

And much more!

Resources

Examples

Counting all words in a block of test. Note that count-words is a variable name, not a subtraction (it is equivalent to the name countWords , if that's the notation you prefer).

count-words( text ) = counts = new Map() words = text .split(R"\W+") words each word -> current -count = counts. get (word) or 0 counts. set (word, current -count + 1 ) consume(counts.entries()).sort(compare) where compare({w1, c1}, {w2, c2}) = c2 - c1

{x, y, ...} is the notation for arrays in Earl Grey. Objects are denoted {field = value, field2 = value2, ...}

Generators: the following defines a generator for the Fibonacci sequence and then prints all the even Fibonacci numbers less than 100. It shows off a little bit of everything:

gen fib() = var { a , b} = { 0 , 1 } while true: yield a { a , b} = { b , a + b} fib () each > 100 -> break n when n mod 2 == 0 -> print n

The each operator accepts multiple clauses, which makes it especially easy to work on heterogenous arrays.

Asynchronous: EG has async and await keywords to facilitate asynchronous programming, all based on Promises. Existing callback-based functionality can be converted to Promises using promisify :

require : request g = promisify(request.get) async getXKCD(n = "" ) = response = await g( 'http://xkcd.com/{n}/info.0.json' ) JSON .parse(response.body) async : requests = await all 1. .10 each i -> getXKCD(i) requests each req -> print req.alt

Classes:

class Person : constructor(name, age) = advance-inexorably-towards-death(n > 0 = 1 ) = say-name() = print 'Hello! My name is {@name}!' alice = Person( "alice" , 25 )

Pattern matching acts like a better switch or case statement. It can match values, types, extract values from arrays or objects, etc.