openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eiw

eager-imports-webpack-plugin

by Michael Loughry
1.0.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin to default all dynamic imports to eager-mode as a way to speed up non-production builds for large projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

345

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eager-import-webpack-plugin

This plugin takes inspiration from work done with @TheLarkInn on webpack #8644. It defaults all dynamic imports to eager mode, to relieve webpack of the expensive cost of having to determine what modules go into what emitted bundles.

Since that work (and webpack 5) are not yet released, this plugin is designed to deliver that same optimization to webpack v4.

This should never be used in production builds

Installation

npm i -D eager-imports-webpack-plugin

Or using yarn

yarn add -D eager-imports-webpack-plugin

Usage

import EagerImportsPlugin from 'eager-imports-webpack-plugin';

const webpackConfig = {
    plugins: [
        new EagerImportsPlugin(),
        // other plugins ...
    ]
    // other webpack config ...
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial