each-async

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Async concurrent iterator (async forEach)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

265K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Deprecated. Just use `Promise.all()`.

Readme

each-async

Async concurrent iterator (async forEach)

Like async.each(), but tiny.

I often use async.each() for doing async operations when iterating, but I almost never use the other gadzillion methods in async.

Async iteration is one of the most used async control flow patterns.

I would strongly recommend using promises instead. You could then use the built-in Promise.all(), or p-map if you need concurrency control.

Install

$ npm install --save each-async

Usage

const eachAsync = require('each-async');

eachAsync(['foo','bar','baz'], (item, index, done) => {
    console.log(item, index);
    done();
}, error => {
    console.log('finished');
});
//=> 'foo 0'
//=> 'bar 1'
//=> 'baz 2'
//=> 'finished'

API

eachAsync(input, callback, [finishedCallback])

input

Type: Array

Array you want to iterate.

callback(item, index, done)

Type: Function

Called for each item in the array with the following arguments:

  • item: the current item in the array
  • index: the current index
  • done([error]): call this when you're done with an optional error. Supplying anything other than undefined/null will stop the iteration.

Note that order is not guaranteed since each item is handled concurrently.

finishedCallback(error)

Type: Function

Called when the iteration is finished or on the first error. First argument is the error passed from done() in the callback.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

