Async concurrent iterator (async forEach)

Like async.each(), but tiny.

I often use async.each() for doing async operations when iterating, but I almost never use the other gadzillion methods in async .

Async iteration is one of the most used async control flow patterns.

I would strongly recommend using promises instead. You could then use the built-in Promise.all() , or p-map if you need concurrency control.

Install

$ npm install --save each- async

Usage

const eachAsync = require ( 'each-async' ); eachAsync([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], (item, index, done) => { console .log(item, index); done(); }, error => { console .log( 'finished' ); });

API

input

Type: Array

Array you want to iterate.

Type: Function

Called for each item in the array with the following arguments:

item : the current item in the array

: the current item in the array index : the current index

: the current index done([error]) : call this when you're done with an optional error. Supplying anything other than undefined / null will stop the iteration.

Note that order is not guaranteed since each item is handled concurrently.

Type: Function

Called when the iteration is finished or on the first error. First argument is the error passed from done() in the callback .

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus