Async concurrent iterator (async forEach)
Like async.each(), but tiny.
I often use
async.each() for doing async operations when iterating, but I almost never use the other gadzillion methods in
async.
Async iteration is one of the most used async control flow patterns.
I would strongly recommend using promises instead. You could then use the built-in
Promise.all(), or
p-map if you need concurrency control.
$ npm install --save each-async
const eachAsync = require('each-async');
eachAsync(['foo','bar','baz'], (item, index, done) => {
console.log(item, index);
done();
}, error => {
console.log('finished');
});
//=> 'foo 0'
//=> 'bar 1'
//=> 'baz 2'
//=> 'finished'
Type:
Array
Array you want to iterate.
Type:
Function
Called for each item in the array with the following arguments:
item: the current item in the array
index: the current index
done([error]): call this when you're done with an optional error. Supplying anything other than
undefined/
null will stop the iteration.
Note that order is not guaranteed since each item is handled concurrently.
Type:
Function
Called when the iteration is finished or on the first error. First argument is the error passed from
done() in the
callback.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus