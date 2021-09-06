Node Each is a single elegant function to iterate asynchronously over elements both in sequential , parallel and concurrent mode. It is a powerful and mature library.

Main functionalities include:

Iterate over arrays and objects

Control the number of executed handler functions in parallel

Asynchronous and synchronous supported handler functions

Run array elements and object key/pairs multiple times

Multiple call detection in callback

Full test coverage

Zero dependencies

Usage

Asynchronous and concurrent Mode

each( [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }] ) .parallel( 2 ) .call( function ( element, index, callback ) { console .log( 'element: ' , element, '@' , index); setTimeout(callback, 500 ); }) .next( function ( err ) { console .log(err ? err.message : 'Done' ); });

Synchronous and sequential Mode

each( [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }] ) .sync() .call( function ( element, index ) { console .log( 'element: ' , element, '@' , index); }) .next( function ( err ) { console .log(err ? err.message : 'Done' ); });

Installation

Via git (or downloaded tarball):

git clone http://github.com/wdavidw/node-each.git

Then, simply copy or link the project inside a discoverable Node directory (eg './node_modules').

Via npm:

npm install each

Note:

version above 0.8.0 renamed then to next

versions above 0.2.x, changed arguments of the item callback

API

The each function signature is: each(subject, [options]) .

subject (array|object, required)

The subject to iterate. It is usually an array or an object. Inserting a number or a string will behave like an array of one element and inserting null or undefined won't iterate over any element.

(array|object, required) The subject to iterate. It is usually an array or an object. Inserting a number or a string will behave like an array of one element and inserting null or undefined won't iterate over any element. options (object, optional)

Options may contain concurrency, repeat, sync, times. The option concurrency may be "false" for sequential, "true" for parallel and a number for concurrent mode. For other options, see below their associated function.

The return object is an instance of EventEmitter .

The following functions are available:

call(function)

The function handler to call for each iterated element. Provided arguments depends on the subject type and the number of arguments defined in the callback. More information below.

The function handler to call for each iterated element. Provided arguments depends on the subject type and the number of arguments defined in the callback. More information below. close()

Stop the iteration, garanty that no item will be emitted after it is called.

Stop the iteration, garanty that no item will be emitted after it is called. end()

Stop the iteration, garanty that no item will be emitted after it is called.

Stop the iteration, garanty that no item will be emitted after it is called. error(function)

Called only if an error occured. The iteration will be stopped on error meaning no item event will be called other than the ones already provisionned. The callback function is called with one argument, the error object. See the section dealing with errors for more information.

Called only if an error occured. The iteration will be stopped on error meaning no event will be called other than the ones already provisionned. The callback function is called with one argument, the error object. See the section for more information. queue

Enter the queue mode and listen to new values to pushed and processed. Call close to exit.

Enter the queue mode and listen to new values to pushed and processed. Call to exit. next(function)

Called only once all the items have been handled. In case there was no error function previously set, the first argument is the error object if any. The following argument is the number of traversed items as the second argument. In case of an error, this number correspond to the number of item callbacks which called next.

Called only once all the items have been handled. In case there was no error function previously set, the first argument is the error object if any. The following argument is the number of traversed items as the second argument. In case of an error, this number correspond to the number of item callbacks which called next. parallel(mode)

The first argument is optional and indicate wether or not you want the iteration to run in sequential , parallel or concurrent mode. See below for more details about the different modes.

The first argument is optional and indicate wether or not you want the iteration to run in , or mode. See below for more details about the different modes. promise

Return a Javascript promise called on error or completion.

Return a Javascript promise called on error or completion. push(item) or push(key, value) Add array elements or key/value pairs at the end of iteration.

or Add array elements or key/value pairs at the end of iteration. repeat()

Repeat operation multiple times once all elements have been called, see times .

Repeat operation multiple times once all elements have been called, see . sync()

Run callbacks in synchronous mode, no next callback are provided, may throw an error.

Run callbacks in synchronous mode, no next callback are provided, may throw an error. times()

Repeat operation multiple times before passing to the next element, see repeat .

Repeat operation multiple times before passing to the next element, see . unshift(items)

Add array elements or key/value pairs at the begining of the iteration, just after the last executed element.

Add array elements or key/value pairs at the begining of the iteration, just after the last executed element. write(items)

Alias of push .

The following properties are available:

paused

Indicate the state of the current event emitter.

Indicate the state of the current event emitter. readable

Indicate if the stream will emit more event.

Indicate if the stream will emit more event. started

Number of callbacks which have been called.

Number of callbacks which have been called. done

Number of callbacks which have finished.

Number of callbacks which have finished. total

Total of registered elements.

Parallelization modes

sequential

Parallel is false or set to 1 , default if no parallel mode is defined. Callbacks are chained meaning each callback is called once the previous callback is completed (after calling the next function argument).

Parallel is or set to , default if no parallel mode is defined. Callbacks are chained meaning each callback is called once the previous callback is completed (after calling the function argument). parallel

Parallel is true . In asynchronous mode, the handler function is called at the same time for all elements and run in parallel

Parallel is . In asynchronous mode, the handler function is called at the same time for all elements and run in parallel concurrent

Parallel is a number. Similar with the parallel mode, in asynchronous mode, the number of parallel execution of the handler function is garanteed to not exceed the user provided value.

Callback arguments in call handlers

The last argument, callback , is a function to call once your action has complete. It may be called with an error instance to trigger the error event. An example worth a tousand words, see the code examples below for usage.

Inside array iteration, callback signature is function([value], [index], callback) .

each( [] ) .call( ( callback ) => {} ) .call( ( value, callback ) => {} ) .call( ( value, index, callback ) => {} ) .then( () => {} )

Inside object iteration, callback signature is function([key], [value], [counter], callback) .

each( {} ) .call( ( callback ) => {} ) .call( ( value, callback ) => {} ) .call( ( key, value, callback ) => {} ) .call( ( key, value, counter, callback ) => {} ) .then( () => {} )

Dealing with errors

Error are provided by calling the callback function argument in the item event with an error object as its first argument.

each( [ 'a' , 'b' ] ) .call( ( element, next ) => setImmediate( () => next( new Error ( "Catchme" )) ) ) .next( ( err ) => assert.equal(err.message, "Catchme" ) )

It is also possible to throw an Error as long as the error is attach to the function:

each( [ 'a' , 'b' ] ) .call( ( element, next ) => throw new Error ( "Catchme" ) ) .next( ( err ) => { assert.equal(err.message, "Catchme" ) })

The error will be provided to the next function handler unless an error function handler is defined before.

each( [ 'a' , 'b' ] ) .call( ( element, next ) => { setImmediate( () => { next( new Error ( "Catchme" )) }) }) .error( ( err ) => { assert.equal(err.message, "Catchme" ) }) .next( ( err ) => { assert.equal(err, undefined ) })

In case of parallel and concurrent mode, the currently running callbacks are not canceled but no new element will be processed.

The error argument is always an instance of error. However, it defers according to the execution mode. In sequential mode, it is always the error that was thrown inside the failed callback. In parallel and concurrent modes, there may be more than one event thrown asynchronously. In such case, the error has the generic message such as Multiple errors $count and the property .errors is an array giving access to each individual error.

each( [ 'a' , 'b' ] ) .parralel( true ) .call( ( element, next ) => { setImmediate( () => { next( new Error ( `Error ${element} ` )) }) }) .error( ( err ) => { assert.equal(err.message, `Multiple errors 2` ) const messages = err.errors.map( e => e.message ) assert.equal(messages, [ "Catchme a" , "Catchme b" ]) })

Note, it is possible to know the number of successful handler functions in the next event by subtracting the number of executed callbacks provided as the second argument to the number of errors.

each([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) .parallel( true ) .call( ( val, callback ) => { setImmediate( () => { callback( val % 2 && new Error ( "Invalid" ) ) }) }) .next( ( err, count ) => { const succeed = count - err.errors.length assert.equal(succeed, 1 ) })

Traversing an array

In sequential mode:

const each = require ( 'each' ); each( [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }] ) .call( ( element, index, callback ) => { setImmediate(callback) }) .next( ( err ) => console .log(err ? err.message : 'success' ) )

In parallel mode:

const each = require ( 'each' ) each( [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }] ) .parallel( true ) .call( ( element, index, callback ) => { console .log( 'element: ' , element, '@' , index) setTimeout(callback, 500 ) }) .next( (err) console .log(err ? err.message : 'success' ) )

In concurrent mode (4 parallel executions):

const each = require ( 'each' ) each( [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }] ) .parallel( 4 ) .call( ( element, index, callback ) => { console .log( 'element: ' , element, '@' , index) setTimeout(callback, 500 ) }) .next( ( err ) => console .log(err ? err.message : 'success' ) )

Traversing an object

In sequential mode:

const each = require ( 'each' ) each( { id_1 : 1 , id_2 : 2 , id_3 : 3 } ) .call( ( key, value, callback ) => { console .log( 'key: ' , key) console .log( 'value: ' , value) setTimeout(callback, 500 ) }) .next( ( err ) => console .log(err ? err.message : 'success' ) )

In concurrent mode with 2 parallels executions

const each = require ( 'each' ) each( { id_1 : 1 , id_2 : 2 , id_3 : 3 } ) .parallel( 2 ) .call( ( key, value, callback ) => { console .log( 'key: ' , key) console .log( 'value: ' , value) setTimeout(callback, 500 ) }) .next( ( err ) => console .log(err ? err.message : 'success' ) )

Manual Throttle

Use pause and resume functions to throttle the iteration.

Repetition with times and repeat

With the addition of the times and repeat functions, you may traverse an array or call a function multiple times. Note, you can not use those two functions at the same time.

We first implemented this functionality while doing performance assessment and needing to repeat a same set of metrics multiple times. The following sample will call 3 times the function doSomeMetrics with the same arguments.

each([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) .times( 3 ) .call( ( id, callback ) => { setImmediate( () => { process.stdout.write(id) callback() }) }) .next( () => console .log( 'done' ) )

The generated sequence is 'aaabbbcccddd'. In the same way, you could replace times by repeat and in such case, the generated sequence would have been abcdabcdabcd .

It is also possible to use times and repeat without providing any data. Here's how:

const count = 0 each() .times( 3 ) .call( callback => console .log(count++) ) .next( () => console .log( 'total:' + count) )

Queue

The each package can be leverage to be used as a queue. In queue mode, elements may be added before and after its initialisation until the queue is close. Call the queue function to enter the queue mode and the close function to finish it.

const each = require ( 'each' ) const queue = each().parallel( 10 ).queue() queue.push( 'hello' ) setTimeout( () => { queue.push( 'world' ) queue.close() })

Multiple call detection in callback

An error will be throw with the message "Multiple call detected" if the callback argument in the item callback is called multiple times. However, if end event has already been thrown, the only way to catch the error is by registering to the "uncaughtException" event of process .

Examples

Node Each comes with a few example, all present in the "samples" folder. Here's how you may run each of them :

node samples/array_concurrent.js node samples/array_parallel.js node samples/array_sequential.js node samples/object_concurrent.js node samples/object_sequential.js node samples/readable_stream.js

Tests are executed with mocha. To install it, simple run npm install , it will install mocha and its dependencies in your project "node_modules" directory.