Node server for dynamic, fake JSON.
Dyson allows you to define JSON endpoints based on a simple
path +
template object:
# my-stubs/users.js
module.exports = {
path: '/users/:userId',
template: {
id: params => Number(params.userId),
name: () => faker.name.findName(),
email: () => faker.internet.email(),
status: (params, query) => query.status,
lorem: true
}
};
$ dyson ./my-stubs
$ curl http://localhost:3000/users/1?status=active
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Josie Greenfelder",
"email": "Raoul_Aufderhar@yahoo.com",
"status": "active",
"lorem": true
}
When developing client-side applications, often either static JSON files, or an actual server, backend, datastore, or API, is used. Sometimes static files are too static, and sometimes an actual server is not available, not accessible, or too tedious to set up.
This is where dyson comes in. Get a full fake server for your application up and running in minutes.
Configure endpoints using simple objects:
module.exports = {
path: '/user/:id',
method: 'GET',
template: {
id: (params, query, body) => params.id,
name: g.name,
address: {
zip: g.zipUS,
city: g.city
}
}
};
The
path string is the usual argument provided to Express, as in
app.get(path, callback);.
The
template object may contain properties of the following types:
Function will be invoked with arguments
(params, query, body, cookies, headers).
String,
Boolean,
Number,
Array are returned as-is
Object will be recursively iterated.
Promise will be replaced with its resolved value.
Note: the
template itself can also be a function returning the actual data. The template function itself is also invoked with arguments
(params, query, body, cookies, headers).
The default values for the configuration objects:
module.exports = {
cache: false,
delay: false,
proxy: false,
size: () => _.random(2, 10),
collection: false,
callback: response.generate,
render: response.render
};
cache: true means that multiple requests to the same path will result in the same response
delay: n will delay the response with
n milliseconds (or between
[n, m] milliseconds)
proxy: false means that requests to this file can be skipped and sent to the configured proxy
size: fn is the number of objects in the collection
collection: true will return a collection
callback: fn
res.body and call
next() to render response
render: fn
res.send(200, res.body);)
You can use anything to generate data. Here are some suggestions:
Just install the generator(s) in your project to use them in your templates:
npm install dyson-generators --save-dev
Containers can help if you need to send along some meta data, or wrap the response data in a specific way. Just use the
container object, and return the
data where you want it. Functions in the
container object are invoked with arguments
(params, query, data):
module.exports = {
path: '/users',
template: user.template,
container: {
meta: (params, query, data) => ({
userCount: data.length
}),
data: {
all: [],
the: {
way: {
here: (params, query, data) => data
}
}
}
}
};
And an example response:
{
"meta": {
"userCount": 2
},
"data": {
"all": [],
"the": {
"way": {
"here": [
{
"id": 412,
"name": "John"
},
{
"id": 218,
"name": "Olivia"
}
]
}
}
}
}
Basic support for "combined" requests is available, by means of a comma separated path fragment.
For example, a request to
/user/5,13 will result in an array of the responses from
/user/5 and
/user/13.
The
, delimiter can be configured (or disabled).
By default, all responses are sent with a status code
200 (and the
Content-Type: application/json header).
This can be overridden with your own
status middleware, e.g.:
module.exports = {
path: '/feature/:foo?',
status: (req, res, next) => {
if (req.params.foo === '999') {
res.status(404);
}
next();
}
};
Would result in a
404 when requesting
/feature/999.
In addition to configured endpoints, dyson registers a dummy image service at
/image. E.g. requesting
/image/300x200 serves an image with given dimensions.
This service is a proxy to Dynamic Dummy Image Generator by Russell Heimlich.
Override the
render method of the Express middleware in the endpoint definition. In the example below, depending on the existence of the
callback parameter, either raw JSON response is returned or it is wrapped with the provided callback:
module.exports = {
render: (req, res) => {
const callback = req.query.callback;
if (callback) {
res.append('Content-Type', 'application/javascript');
res.send(`${callback}(${JSON.stringify(res.body)});`);
} else {
res.send(res.body);
}
}
};
Ex: return file name
formDataName = 'file'
module.exports = {
render: (req, res) => {
if (callback) {
res.send({ fileName: req.files.file.name });
} else {
res.send(res.body);
}
}
};
If you want to run dyson over SSL you have to provide a (authority-signed or self-signed) certificate into the
options.https the same way it's required for NodeJS built-in
https module. Example:
const fs = require('fs');
const app = dyson.createServer({
configDir: `${__dirname}/dummy`,
port: 3001,
https: {
key: fs.readFileSync(`${__dirname}'/certs/sample.key`),
crt: fs.readFileSync(`${__dirname}/certs/sample.crt`)
}
});
Note: if running SSL on port 443, it will require
sudo privileges.
If you want dyson to support GraphQL endpoints, you can build your own logic with the
render override, or use
dyson-graphql. Example:
npm install dyson-graphql --save-dev
const dysonGraphQl = require('dyson-graphql');
const schema = `
type User {
id: Int!
name: String!
}
type Query {
currentUser: User!
}
type Mutation {
createUser(name: String!): User!
updateUser(id: Int!, name: String!): User!
}
`;
module.exports = {
path: '/graphql',
method: 'POST',
render: dysonGraphQl(schema)
.query('currentUser', { id: 987, name: 'Jane Smart' })
.mutation('createUser', ({ name }) => ({ id: 456, name }))
.mutation('updateUser', ({ id, name }) => {
if (id < 1000) {
return { id, name };
}
throw new Error("Can't update user");
})
.build()
};
If you need some custom middleware before or after the endpoints are registered, dyson can be initialized programmatically.
Then you can use the Express server instance (
appBefore or
appAfter in the example below) to install middleware before or after the dyson services are registered. An example:
const dyson = require('dyson');
const path = require('path');
const options = {
configDir: path.join(__dirname, 'services'),
port: 8765
};
const configs = dyson.getConfigurations(options);
const appBefore = dyson.createServer(options);
const appAfter = dyson.registerServices(appBefore, options, configs);
console.log(`Dyson listening at port ${options.port}`);
Dyson configuration can also be installed into any Express server:
const express = require('express');
const dyson = require('./lib/dyson');
const path = require('path');
const options = {
configDir: path.join(__dirname, 'services')
};
const myApp = express();
const configs = dyson.getConfigurations(options);
dyson.registerServices(myApp, options, configs);
myApp.listen(8765);
The recommended way to install dyson is to install it locally and put it in your
package.json:
npm install dyson --save-dev
Then you can use it from
scripts in
package.json using e.g.
npm run mocks:
{
"name": "my-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"scripts": {
"mocks": "dyson mocks/"
}
}
You can also install dyson globally to start it from anywhere:
npm install -g dyson
You can put your configuration files anywhere. The HTTP method is based on:
method property in the configuration itself.
mocks/post/sub/endpoint.js will be an endpoint listening to
POST requests.
GET.
dyson [dir]
This starts the services configured in
[dir] at localhost:3000.
You can also provide an alternative port number by just adding it as a second argument (e.g.
dyson path/ 8181).
Optionally, you can put a
dyson.json file next to the configuration folders (inside
[dir]). It enables to configure some behavior of dyson:
{
"multiRequest": ",",
"proxy": true,
"proxyHost": "http://dyson.jit.su",
"proxyPort": 8080,
"proxyDelay": [200, 800]
}
multiRequest to
false disables the combined requests feature.
bodyParserJsonLimit or
bodyParserUrlencodedLimit to
1mb increases the limit to 1mb from the bodyParser's default of 100kb.
proxy is set to
false
If you want to automatically restart dyson when you change your configuration objects, you can add nodemon as a
devDependency. Say your configuration files are in the
./api folder, you can put this in your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"mocks": "dyson mocks/",
"watch": "nodemon --watch mocks --exec dyson mocks"
}
git clone git@github.com:webpro/dyson.git
cd dyson
npm install
npm test