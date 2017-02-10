openbase logo
dp

dynogels-promisified

by Andrew Oh
1.0.4 (see all)

Promisifies methods exposed by dynogels (Dynamo DB mapper)

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

39

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dynogels-promisified

I take no credit for this code. It is inspired by vogels-promisified but modified to use Dynogels.

This package promisifies the functions in Dynogels using Bluebird using the default 'Async' suffix. i.e. all methods in Dynogels are modified with an 'Async' suffix.

Usage

var dynogels = require("dynogels-promisified");

Example

var User = module.exports = dynogels.define("User", {
  hashKey : "userId",
  timestamps : false,
  schema : {
    userId: dynogels.types.uuid(),
    name: Joi.string(),
  },
});

User
  .getAsync(userId)
  .then(function(user){
    // ...
  })
  .catch(function(err){
    // ...
  });

User
  .scan()
  .where("userId").equals(userId)
  .execAsync()
  .then(function(user){
    // ...
  })
  .catch(function(err){
    // ...
  });

