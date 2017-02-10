I take no credit for this code. It is inspired by vogels-promisified but modified to use Dynogels.
This package promisifies the functions in Dynogels using Bluebird using the default 'Async' suffix. i.e. all methods in Dynogels are modified with an 'Async' suffix.
var dynogels = require("dynogels-promisified");
var User = module.exports = dynogels.define("User", {
hashKey : "userId",
timestamps : false,
schema : {
userId: dynogels.types.uuid(),
name: Joi.string(),
},
});
User
.getAsync(userId)
.then(function(user){
// ...
})
.catch(function(err){
// ...
});
User
.scan()
.where("userId").equals(userId)
.execAsync()
.then(function(user){
// ...
})
.catch(function(err){
// ...
});