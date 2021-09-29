Dyngoose

Elegant DynamoDB object modeling for Typescript.

Let's face it, all good databases need good model casting. DynamoDB is powerful but libraries that used it were not. That's where Dyngoose comes in.

Getting Started

Take a look the docs! to find information about how to get started.

Features

Cast your tables, attributes, and indexes using TypeScript classes. Generate your CloudFormation templates based on your code, or perform your table operations on demand; see Deployment. Intelligent and powerful querying syntax, see Querying and MagicSearch. Selectively update item attributes, prevents wasteful uploading of unchanged values. Data serialization, cast any JavaScript value into a DynamoDB attribute value. DynamoDB Accelerator (DAX) and Amazon X-Ray support, see Connections. Optimizes connection to DynamoDB HTTP service using Keep-Alive, see code segment. Incredibly easy local development, with support for seeding a local database. Supports conditional writes, see Saving.

Example Usage

import { Dyngoose } from 'dyngoose' .$Table({ name: 'Card' }) class Card extends Dyngoose.Table { .Attribute.Number() public id: number .Attribute.String() public title: string .Attribute.Number() public number : number .Attribute.Date({ timeToLive: true }) public expiresAt: Date .$PrimaryKey( 'id' , 'title' ) static readonly primaryKey: Dyngoose.Query.PrimaryKey<Card, number , string > .$DocumentClient() static readonly documentClient: Dyngoose.DocumentClient<Card> } await Card.createTable() await Card.deleteTable() const card = new Card() card.id = 100 card.title = 'Title' const card2 = Card.new({ id: 100 , title: 'Title' }) await card.save() await Card.documentClient.batchPut([ Card.new(…), Card.new(…) ]) await Card.primaryKey.get({ id: 100 , title: 'Title' }) await Card.primaryKey.batchGet([ [ 100 , 'Title' ], [ 200 , 'Title2' ] ]) await Card.search() .filter( 'id' ).eq( 100 ) .filter( 'title' ).gte( 'Title' ) .exec() await card.delete() const cards = await Card.primaryKey.query({ id: 100 , title: [ '>=' , 'Title' ] }) for ( const card of cards) { console .log(card.id, card.title) } console .log( `Your query returned ${cards.count} and scanned ${cards.scannedCount} documents` ) card.set( 'number' , 2 , { operator: 'increment' }) card.set( 'number' , 2 , { operator: 'decrement' })

TS Compiler Setting

Dyngoose utilizes TypeScript decorators, to use them you must enable them within your tsconfig.json file:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true } }

Honorable mentions

I originally based a lot of of this work on Dynamoose, reworking it for TypeScript and adding adding better querying logic. About two years later, I pulled in some work from dynamo-types and reworked it further to make what has become Dyngoose. I want to thank the creators and all the people who worked on both of those projects.