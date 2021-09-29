Elegant DynamoDB object modeling for Typescript.
Let's face it, all good databases need good model casting. DynamoDB is powerful but libraries that used it were not. That's where Dyngoose comes in.
Take a look the docs! to find information about how to get started.
import { Dyngoose } from 'dyngoose'
@Dyngoose.$Table({ name: 'Card' })
class Card extends Dyngoose.Table {
@Dyngoose.Attribute.Number()
public id: number
@Dyngoose.Attribute.String()
public title: string
@Dyngoose.Attribute.Number()
public number: number
@Dyngoose.Attribute.Date({ timeToLive: true })
public expiresAt: Date
@Dyngoose.$PrimaryKey('id', 'title')
static readonly primaryKey: Dyngoose.Query.PrimaryKey<Card, number, string>
@Dyngoose.$DocumentClient()
static readonly documentClient: Dyngoose.DocumentClient<Card>
}
// Perform table operations
await Card.createTable()
await Card.deleteTable()
// Creating records
const card = new Card()
card.id = 100
card.title = 'Title'
// note: Card.new is correct, this is a custom method that allows for a strongly-typed object
const card2 = Card.new({
id: 100,
title: 'Title'
})
// Save a record
await card.save()
// Batch Put
await Card.documentClient.batchPut([
Card.new(…),
Card.new(…)
])
// Get record by the primary key
await Card.primaryKey.get({ id: 100, title: 'Title' })
// BatchGet
// This array is strongly typed such as Array<[number, string]> so don't worry.
await Card.primaryKey.batchGet([
[100, 'Title'],
[200, 'Title2']
])
// Searching and Advanced Querying
// Your values will be strictly typed based on the attribute being filtered
await Card.search()
.filter('id').eq(100)
.filter('title').gte('Title')
.exec()
// Easily delete record
await card.delete()
// Query
// Queries are always strongly typed. (['>=', T] | ['=', T] ...)
const cards = await Card.primaryKey.query({
id: 100,
title: ['>=', 'Title']
})
// you can loop through outputs, which is a native JavaScript array
for (const card of cards) {
console.log(card.id, card.title)
}
// the output contains additional properties
console.log(`Your query returned ${cards.count} and scanned ${cards.scannedCount} documents`)
// Atomic counters, advanced update expressions
// Increment or decrement automatically, based on the current value in DynamoDB
card.set('number', 2, { operator: 'increment' }) // if the current value had been 5, it would now be 7
card.set('number', 2, { operator: 'decrement' }) // if the current value had been 5, it would now be 3
Dyngoose utilizes TypeScript decorators, to use them you must enable them within your
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
// other options…
//
"experimentalDecorators": true, // required
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true // required
}
}
I originally based a lot of of this work on Dynamoose, reworking it for TypeScript and adding adding better querying logic. About two years later, I pulled in some work from dynamo-types and reworked it further to make what has become Dyngoose. I want to thank the creators and all the people who worked on both of those projects.