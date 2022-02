Dynasty is a clean and simple Amazon DynamoDB client for Node with baked in Promise support.

DynamoDB is Amazon's high performance, all SSD backed, fully managed NoSQL database offering. This library was built in an attempt to make it a bit more easy to work with.

Dynasty is open source software and is released under the developer and business-friendly MIT license.

Full documentation

Written by Victor Quinn

Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or suggestions.