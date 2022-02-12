openbase logo
Readme

Dynamoose

Dynamoose is a modeling tool for Amazon's DynamoDB (inspired by Mongoose).

Dynamoose is Sponsored by Dynobase

Dynobase helps you accelerate your DynamoDB workflow with code generation, faster data exploration, bookmarks and more: https://dynobase.dev/

Getting Started

Take a look at our website for information about how to get started.

Resources

General

Social

Branch Strategy

Below you will find the current branch strategy for the project. Work taking place on the branches listed below might be further ahead than the versions on NPM. All documentation links found below will also be reflective of the published version on NPM. If you would like to live dangerously and run non-released versions, you can run npm install dynamoose/dynamoose#BRANCH (replacing BRANCH with the branch listed below). You will also find the most up-to-date documentation in the docs folder of the branch.

BranchVersionNPM TagLinks
main3.x.xbeta- Documentation
- Pending Changelog
v22.8.x- Documentation
v2.8.5 (tag)2.8.5latest- Documentation

