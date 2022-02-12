Dynamoose is a modeling tool for Amazon's DynamoDB (inspired by Mongoose).
Take a look at our website for information about how to get started.
Below you will find the current branch strategy for the project. Work taking place on the branches listed below might be further ahead than the versions on NPM. All documentation links found below will also be reflective of the published version on NPM. If you would like to live dangerously and run non-released versions, you can run
npm install dynamoose/dynamoose#BRANCH (replacing
BRANCH with the branch listed below). You will also find the most up-to-date documentation in the
docs folder of the branch.
|Branch
|Version
|NPM Tag
|Links
main
|3.x.x
|beta
|- Documentation
- Pending Changelog
v2
|2.8.x
|- Documentation
v2.8.5 (tag)
|2.8.5
|latest
|- Documentation