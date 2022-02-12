Dynamoose is a modeling tool for Amazon's DynamoDB (inspired by Mongoose).
Take a look at our website for information about how to get started.
Below you will find the current branch strategy for the project. Work taking place on the branches listed below might be further ahead than the versions on NPM. All documentation links found below will also be reflective of the published version on NPM. If you would like to live dangerously and run non-released versions, you can run
npm install dynamoose/dynamoose#BRANCH (replacing
BRANCH with the branch listed below). You will also find the most up-to-date documentation in the
docs folder of the branch.
|Branch
|Version
|NPM Tag
|Links
main
|3.x.x
|beta
|- Documentation
- Pending Changelog
v2
|2.8.x
|- Documentation
v2.8.5 (tag)
|2.8.5
|latest
|- Documentation
I have been working with dynamodb from the start. AWS used to call it simple Db then. It does have great advantages for simple apps and particular tables which need a lot of scaling like the User order system in any ecommerce site during black friday season. But Anyone who has worked with dynamodb will tell you that it is made for scale and it has by far the weird querying system, not just that dynamodb has very limiting query access pattern, on top of that working with LSI and GSI (local and global index) is not simple. I have had experience with Mongoose for previous projects. Dynamoose not just sounds like Mongoose it does have a lot of similarity in schema and modeling your document. All the queries on db were made simple with a dynamoose module and I really appreciate the maintainer for adding support for transaction query, that was very crucial for our project.