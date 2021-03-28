Node cli for exporting & importing schema and data from DynamoDB tables. I didn't find any other node tools for dumping table schema (structure, indexes etc), they all just dump data.
npm install -g dynamodump
Run:
dynamodump
dynamodump export-schema --region=eu-west-1 --table=your-table --file=your-schema-dump
dynamodump import-schema --region=eu-west-1 --file=your-schema-dump --table=your-table --wait-for-active
dynamodump export-all-data --region=eu-west-1
dynamodump import-data --region=eu-west-1 --table=mikael-test --file=mikael-test.dynamodata
dynamodump wipe-data --throughput 5 --table your-table --region eu-west-1
AWS_PROFILE=customprofile dynamodump list-tables
See DynamoDB Local.
Use the flag
--endpoint, e.g.
--endpoint http://localhost:8000
(mkdir backup && cd backup && dynamodump export-all --region eu-west-1) &&
aws s3 cp backup s3://mybucket/ --recursive