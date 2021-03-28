dynamodump 🕋→💾

Node cli for exporting & importing schema and data from DynamoDB tables. I didn't find any other node tools for dumping table schema (structure, indexes etc), they all just dump data.

Install

npm install -g dynamodump

Usage

Run:

dynamodump

Examples

dynamodump export- schema dynamodump import - schema dynamodump export- all -data dynamodump import -data dynamodump wipe-data AWS_PROFILE=customprofile dynamodump list- tables

DynamoDB Local

See DynamoDB Local. Use the flag --endpoint , e.g. --endpoint http://localhost:8000

Backup all tables with structure/data to s3

(mkdir backup && cd backup && dynamodump export- all aws s3 cp backup s3://mybucket/

Notes

Stream ARN will not be preserved during export/import

TODO

