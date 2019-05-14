npm install dynamodb-wrapper
Construct the DynamoDBWrapper class
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
var DynamoDBWrapper = require('dynamodb-wrapper');
var dynamoDB = new AWS.DynamoDB({
// optionally disable AWS retry logic - reasoning explained below
maxRetries: 0
});
// see the Configuration section of the README for more options
var dynamoDBWrapper = new DynamoDBWrapper(dynamoDB, {
// optionally enable DynamoDBWrapper retry logic
maxRetries: 6,
retryDelayOptions: {
base: 100
}
});
(Optional) If you use DynamoDBWrapper retry logic instead of AWS retry logic, you gain the following benefits:
batchWriteItem requests.
retry event listener to be notified when requests are throttled. In your application, you can log these events, or even respond by increasing provisioned throughput on the affected table.
retryDelayOptions actually work as documented (this functionality doesn't work in the AWS JavaScript SDK yet, but there's an open ticket for this feature request).
dynamoDBWrapper.events.on('retry', function (e) {
console.log(
'An API call to DynamoDB.' + e.method + '() acting on table ' +
e.tableName + ' was throttled. Retry attempt #' + e.retryCount +
' will occur after a delay of ' + e.retryDelayMs + 'ms.'
);
});
// An API call to DynamoDB.batchWriteItem() acting on table MyTable
// was throttled. Retry attempt #3 will occur after a delay of 800ms.
(Optional) If you use the
ReturnConsumedCapacity property in your AWS requests, the
consumedCapacity event listener can notify you whenever read/write capacity is consumed.
dynamoDBWrapper.events.on('consumedCapacity', function (e) {
console.log(
'An API call to DynamoDB.' + e.method + '() consumed ' +
e.capacityType, JSON.stringify(e.consumedCapacity, null, 2)
);
});
// An API call to DynamoDB.batchWriteItem() consumed WriteCapacityUnits
// [
// {
// "TableName": "MyTable",
// "CapacityUnits": 20
// }
// ]
(Optional) When using the
DynamoDBWrapper.batchWriteItem() API method, there is a
batchGroupWritten event that will notify you of how many items have been processed so far.
dynamoDBWrapper.events.on('batchGroupWritten', function (e) {
console.log(e.tableName, e.processedCount);
});
Read large collections of data from a DynamoDB table with a single API call. Multiple pages of data are aggregated and returned in a single response.
@see http://docs.aws.amazon.com/amazondynamodb/latest/APIReference/API_Query.html
// params for Query - same format as in the AWS SDK
var sampleQueryParams = {
TableName: 'MyTable',
KeyConditionExpression: 'MyPartitionKey = :pk',
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':pk': {
N: '1'
}
}
};
// fetches all pages of data from DynamoDB
// promise resolves with the aggregation of all pages,
// or rejects immediately if an error occurs
dynamoDBWrapper.query(sampleQueryParams)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response.Items);
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(err);
});
Insert or delete large collections of items in one or more DynamoDB tables with a single API call. DynamoDBWrapper batches your requests and aggregates the results into a single response. Use configuration values to fine tune throughput consumption for your use case.
@see http://docs.aws.amazon.com/amazondynamodb/latest/APIReference/API_BatchWriteItem.html
// params for BatchWriteItem - same format as in the AWS SDK
var sampleParams = {
RequestItems: {
MyTable: [
{
PutRequest: {
Item: {
MyPartitionKey: { N: '1' }
}
}
},
{
DeleteRequest: {
Key: {
MyPartitionKey: { N: '2' }
}
}
},
// this array can have thousands of items ...
],
AnotherTable: [
{
PutRequest: {
Item: {
User: { S: 'Batman' }
}
}
},
{
DeleteRequest: {
Key: {
User: { S: 'Superman' }
}
}
},
// this array can have thousands of items ...
]
}
};
// performs all Puts/Deletes in the array
// promise resolves when all items are written successfully,
// or rejects immediately if an error occurs
dynamoDBWrapper.batchWriteItem(sampleParams, {
// use configuration to control and optimize throughput consumption
// write 10 items to MyTable every 500 milliseconds
// this strategy is best if you have known, consistent item sizes
MyTable: {
partitionStrategy: 'EqualItemCount',
targetItemCount: 10,
groupDelayMs: 500
}
// write up to 50 WCU of data to AnotherTable every 1000 milliseconds
// this strategy is best if you have unknown or variable item sizes,
// because it evenly distributes the items across requests so as
// to minimize throughput spikes (which can cause throttling)
AnotherTable: {
partitionStrategy: 'EvenlyDistributedGroupWCU',
targetGroupWCU: 50,
groupDelayMs: 1000
}
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(err);
});
You may wish to work with duplicate copies of the same set of tables. For example: "dev-MyTable" and "stg-MyTable" if you have dev and stage environments under the same AWS account. DynamoDBWrapper supports this use-case via a configuration-driven
tableNamePrefix option.
// load this "environment" variable from a config file
// so it will have different values per environment
// we'll just use dev for this example
var environment = 'dev-';
// Configure DynamoDBWrapper with the environment-specific prefix
// Note: we only do this here in one place; there's no need to
// sprinkle the prefix throughout your codebase.
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
var DynamoDBWrapper = require('dynamodb-wrapper');
var dynamoDB = new AWS.DynamoDB();
var dynamoDBWrapper = new DynamoDBWrapper(dynamoDB, {
tableNamePrefix: environment
});
// Create the table like usual...
dynamoDBWrapper.createTable({
TableName: 'MyTable',
// more params...
});
// The new table will be named "dev-MyTable" instead of "MyTable"
// This works with all the other API methods too.
var promise = dynamoDBWrapper.getItem({
TableName: 'MyTable',
ReturnConsumedCapacity: 'TOTAL',
// more params...
});
// Although the real table name in AWS DynamoDB is "dev-MyTable",
// the prefix will be stripped from the response for transparency:
promise.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
});
// {
// ConsumedCapacity: {
// TableName: 'MyTable', // <-- no prefix in the response
// CapacityUnits: 1
// },
// Item: { ... }
// }
// In summary: the prefix is prepended to all requests
// and stripped from all responses
This section is copied from the
IDynamoDBWrapperOptions interface in the
index.d.ts file.
The
DynamoDBWrapper constructor accepts an optional configuration object with the following properties:
tableNamePrefix (string) - A prefix to add to all requests and remove from all responses.
groupDelayMs (number) - The delay (in millseconds) between individual requests made by
query(),
scan(), and
batchWriteItem(). Defaults to 100 ms.
maxRetries (number) - The maximum amount of retries to attempt with a request. Note: this property is identical to the one described in the AWS documentation.
retryDelayOptions (object) - A set of options to configure the retry delay on retryable errors. Note: this property is identical to the one described in the AWS documentation. Currently supported options are:
base (number) - The base number of milliseconds to use in the exponential backoff for operation retries. Defaults to 100 ms.
customBackoff (Function) - A custom function that accepts a retry count and returns the amount of time to delay in milliseconds. The
base option will be ignored if this option is supplied.
The
DynamoDBWrapper class supports a Promise-based API with the following methods. These are wrappers around the AWS SDK method of the same name. Please refer to the AWS API documentation and JavaScript SDK documentation for more details:
The following methods are passed straight through to the AWS JavaScript SDK:
createTable(params)
updateTable(params)
describeTable(params)
deleteTable(params)
getItem(params)
updateItem(params)
putItem(params)
deleteItem(params)
batchGetItem(params)
The following API methods have enhanced behavior to support bulk I/O:
query(params, options) - Fetches all pages of data from a DynamoDB query, making multiple requests and aggregating responses when necessary.
options.groupDelayMs (number) - the delay between individual requests. Overrides the configuration property of the same name in the constructor. Defaults to 100 ms.
scan(params, options) - Fetches all pages of data from a DynamoDB scan, making multiple requests and aggregating responses when necessary.
options.groupDelayMs (number) - the delay between individual requests. Overrides the configuration property of the same name in the constructor. Defaults to 100 ms.
batchWriteItem(params, options) - Writes or deletes large collections of items in multiple DynamoDB tables, batching items and making multiple requests when necessary.
options is a mapping of table names to option hashes. Each option hash may have the following properties:
groupDelayMs (number) - the delay between individual requests. Overrides the configuration property of the same name in the constructor. Defaults to 100 ms.
partitionStrategy (string) - strategy to use when partitioning the write requests array. Possible values: EqualItemCount or EvenlyDistributedGroupWCU.
targetItemCount (number) - the number of items to put in each group when using the EqualItemCount partition strategy.
targetGroupWCU (number) - the size threshold (in WriteCapacityUnits) of each group when using the EvenlyDistributedGroupWCU partition strategy.