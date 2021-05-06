A small library providing the solution to generate DynamoDB update expression by comparing the original data with update/remove JSON object.

Release History

0.1.22 Issue #17, #19

0.1.21 Issue #10 Boolean values changing from true to false are not getting set

0.1.20 Issue #8 Remove colon characters from attribute names

0.1.19 fix the error when options is defined or null

0.1.18 remove extra logs from .17

0.1.17 Fix issue #7

0.1.16 Fix issue #6

0.1.15 updated the dependencies library, especially there is a fix for array object in deepmerge module

0.1.14 resolve #5 update the README.md

0.1.13 Cleaned up an unnecessary console.log for issue #3

0.1.0 Initial release

dynamodbUpdateExpression.getUpdateExpression(original, update, [options]);

See the options available below:

Installation

npm install dynamodb-update-expression --save

Usage

var dynamodbUpdateExpression = require ( 'dynamodb-update-expression' ); var updateExpression = dynamodbUpdateExpression.getUpdateExpression(original, update); var removeExpression = dynamodbUpdateExpression.getRemoveExpression(original, remove);

Where original, update, and remove should be a JSON object.

For example:

Original JSON:

var original = { "firstName" : "John" , "lastName" : "Doe" , "phones" : [ "1111-2222-333" , "5555-4444-555" ], "family" : [ { "id" : 1 , "role" : "father" } ], "profile" : { "jobTitle" : "Manager" , "company" : "ACME Inc" , "business" : { "license" : "ABCD-123-LIC" , "website" : "www.acme.com" } } };

Update JSON:

var updates = { "lastName" : "L. Doe" , "phones" : [ "1111-2222-333" , "2222-4444-555" ], "family" : [ { "id" : 2 , "role" : "mother" } ], "profile" : { "office" : "1234 Market Street" , "business" : { "website" : "www.acmeinc.com" , "phone" : "111222333" }, "company" : "" } };

Remove JSON:

var removes = { "phones" : [ "1111-2222-333" ], "profile" : { "business" : { "website" : "www.acmeinc.com" , "phone" : "111222333" } } };

Output

Sample output

The returned "updateExpression" object should be:

{ "UpdateExpression" : "SET #lastName = :lastName, #phones = :phones, #family = :family, #profilebusinesswebsite = :profilebusinesswebsite, #profilebusinessphone = :profilebusinessphone, #profileoffice = :profileoffice REMOVE #profilecompany" , "ExpressionAttributeNames" : { "#lastName" : "lastName" , "#phones" : "phones" , "#family" : "family" , "#profilebusinesswebsite" : "profile.business.website" , "#profilebusinessphone" : "profile.business.phone" , "#profileoffice" : "profile.office" , "#profilecompany" : "profile.company" }, "ExpressionAttributeValues" : { ":lastName" : "L. Doe" , ":phones" : [ "1111-2222-333" , "5555-4444-555" , "2222-4444-555" ], ":family" : [ { "id" : 2 , "role" : "mother" } ], ":profilebusinesswebsite" : "www.acmeinc.com" , ":profilebusinessphone" : "111222333" , ":profileoffice" : "1234 Market Street" } }

The returned "removeExpression" object should be:

{ "UpdateExpression" : "REMOVE #family, #profile.#business.#website SET #phones = :phones" , "ExpressionAttributeNames" : { "#profile" : "profile" , "#business" : "business" , "#website" : "website" , "#family" : "family" , "#phones" : "phones" }, "ExpressionAttributeValues" : { ":phones" : [ "5555-4444-555" , "9999-8888-777" ] } }

Options

= default All values in any array will be merged.

= replaceMerge

Replace all values in any array of "original" object by the values inside "update" object

For example:

let original = { "firstName" : "John" , "lastName" : "Doe" , "phones" : [ "1111-2222-333" , "5555-4444-555" , "9999-8888-777" ], "family" : [ { "id" : 1 , "role" : "father" } ], "profile" : { "jobTitle" : "Manager" , "company" : "ACME Inc" , "business" : { "license" : "ABCD-123-LIC" , "website" : "www.acme.com" } } }; let updates = { "lastName" : "L. Doe" , "phones" : [ "3333-6666-777" , "2222-4444-555" ], "family" : [ { "id" : 1 , "role" : "brother" }, { "id" : 2 , "role" : "mother" } ], "profile" : { "office" : "1234 Market Street" , "business" : { "website" : "www.acmeinc.com" , "phone" : "111222333" }, "company" : "" } };

Result:

{ firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' , phones : [], family : [], profile : { jobTitle : 'Manager' , company : 'ACME Inc' , business : { license : 'ABCD-123-LIC' , website : 'www.acme.com' } } } Test Result { "UpdateExpression" : "SET #lastName = :lastName, #phones = :phones, #family = :family, #profile.#business.#website = :profilebusinesswebsite, #profile.#business.#phone = :profilebusinessphone, #profile.#office = :profileoffice REMOVE #profile.#company" , "ExpressionAttributeNames" : { "#lastName" : "lastName" , "#phones" : "phones" , "#family" : "family" , "#profile" : "profile" , "#business" : "business" , "#website" : "website" , "#phone" : "phone" , "#office" : "office" , "#company" : "company" }, "ExpressionAttributeValues" : { ":lastName" : "L. Doe" , ":phones" : [ "3333-6666-777" , "2222-4444-555" ], ":family" : [ { "id" : 1 , "role" : "brother" }, { "id" : 2 , "role" : "mother" } ], ":profilebusinesswebsite" : "www.acmeinc.com" , ":profilebusinessphone" : "111222333" , ":profileoffice" : "1234 Market Street" } }

Tests

mocha test.js

Contributing