The DynamoDB Toolbox is a set of tools that makes it easy to work with Amazon DynamoDB and the DocumentClient. It's designed with Single Tables in mind, but works just as well with multiple tables. It lets you define your Entities (with typings and aliases) and map them to your DynamoDB tables. You can then generate the API parameters to
put,
get,
delete,
update,
query,
scan,
batchGet, and
batchWrite data by passing in JavaScript objects. The DynamoDB Toolbox will map aliases, validate and coerce types, and even write complex
UpdateExpressions for you. 😉
Install the DynamoDB Toolbox with npm:
npm i dynamodb-toolbox
Require or import
Table and
Entity from
dynamodb-toolbox:
const { Table, Entity } = require("dynamodb-toolbox");
Create a Table (with the DocumentClient):
// Require AWS SDK and instantiate DocumentClient
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const DocumentClient = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
// Instantiate a table
const MyTable = new Table({
// Specify table name (used by DynamoDB)
name: "my-table",
// Define partition and sort keys
partitionKey: "pk",
sortKey: "sk",
// Add the DocumentClient
DocumentClient,
});
Create an Entity:
const Customer = new Entity({
// Specify entity name
name: "Customer",
// Define attributes
attributes: {
id: { partitionKey: true }, // flag as partitionKey
sk: { hidden: true, sortKey: true }, // flag as sortKey and mark hidden
name: { map: "data" }, // map 'name' to table attribute 'data'
co: { alias: "company" }, // alias table attribute 'co' to 'company'
age: { type: "number" }, // set the attribute type
status: ["sk", 0], // composite key mapping
date_added: ["sk", 1], // composite key mapping
},
// Assign it to our table
table: MyTable,
});
Put an item:
// Create my item (using table attribute names or aliases)
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Jane Smith",
company: "ACME",
age: 35,
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
};
// Use the 'put' method of Customer
let result = await Customer.put(item);
The item will be saved to DynamoDB like this:
{
"pk": 123,
"sk": "active#2020-04-24",
"data": "Jane Smith",
"co": "ACME",
"age": 35
}
You can then get the data:
// Specify my item
let item = {
id: 123,
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
};
// Use the 'get' method of Customer
let response = await Customer.get(item);
This will return the object mapped to your aliases and composite key mappings:
{
Item: {
id: 123,
name: 'Jane Smith',
company: 'ACME',
age: 35,
status: 'active',
date_added: '2020-04-24'
}
}
There are several really good Object-Relational Mapping tools (ORMs) out there for DynamoDB. There's the Amazon DynamoDB DataMapper For JavaScript, @Awspilot's DynamoDB project, @baseprime's dynamodb package, and many more.
If you like working with ORMs, that's great, and you should definitely give these projects a look. But personally, I really dislike ORMs (especially ones for relational databases). I typically find them cumbersome and likely to generate terribly inefficient queries (you know who you are). So this project is not an ORM, or at least it's not trying to be. This library helps you generate the necessary parameters needed to interact with the DynamoDB API by giving you a consistent interface and handling all the heavy lifting when working with the DynamoDB API. For convenience, this library will call the DynamoDB API for you and automatically parse the results, but you're welcome to just let it generate all (or just some) of the parameters for you. Hopefully this library will make the vast majority of your DynamoDB interactions super simple, and maybe even a little bit fun! 😎
UpdateExpression strings is a major pain, especially if the input data changes the underlying clauses or requires dynamic (or nested) attributes. This library handles everything from simple
SET clauses, to complex
list and
set manipulations, to defaulting values with smartly applied
if_not_exists() to avoid overwriting data.
pk and
sk) and map them to different aliases depending on the item type. Your data is automatically mapped correctly when reading and writing data.
sortKey to
[country]#[region]#[state]#[county]#[city]#[neighborhood] model hierarchies? DynamoDB Toolbox lets you map data to these composite keys which will both autogenerate the value and parse them into fields for you.
list,
map, and
set types against your data. Oh yeah, and
sets are automatically handled for you. 😉
partitionKey, and then easily configure your sortKey conditions, filters, and attribute projections to query your primary or secondary indexes. This library can even handle pagination with a simple
.next() method.
.next().
array and
object notation. No more appending strings!
One of the most important goals of this library is to be as unopinionated as possible, giving you the flexibility to bend it to your will and build amazing applications. But another important goal is developer efficiency and ease of use. In order to balance these two goals, some assumptions had to be made. These include the "default" behavior of the library (all of which, btw, can be disabled with a simple configuration change). If you are using v0.1, you'll notice a lot of changes.
autoExecute and
autoParse are enabled by default. The original version of this library only handled limited "parameter generation", so it was necessary for you to pass the payloads to the
DocumentClient. The library now provides support for all API options for each supported method, so by default, it will make the DynamoDB API call and parse the results, saving you redundant code. If you'd rather it didn't do this, you can disable it.
Table and add at least one
Entity to it. If you have multiple
Tables and just one
Entity type per
Table, that's fine, it'll still make your life much easier. Also,
batchGet and
batchWrite support multiple tables, so we've got you covered.
__model, but this has been changed to
_et (short for "Entity Type"). Don't like this? Well, you can either disable it completely (but the library won't be able to parse entities into their aliases for you), or change the attribute name to something more snappy. It is purposefully short to minimize table storage (because item storage size includes the attribute names). Also, by default, Entities will alias this field to
entity (but you can change that too).
_ct and
_md attributes when items are
put or
updated. Again, these are kept purposefully short. You can disable them, change them, or even implement them yourself if you really want. By default, Entities will alias these attributes to
created and
modified (customizable, of course), and will automatically apply an
if_not_exists() on updates so that the
created date isn't overwritten.
ReturnConsumedCapacity over and over again just seems like extra work. For simplification purposes, all API request parameters have been shortened to things like
capacity,
consistent and
metrics. The documentation shows which parameter they map to, but they should be intuitive enough to guess.
objects. There are lots of JS libraries that use function chaining (like
table.query('some pk value').condition('some condition').limit(50)). I really like this style for lots of use cases, but it just feels wrong to me when using DynamoDB. DynamoDB is the OG of cloud native databases. It's configured using IaC and its API is HTTP-based and uses structured JSON, so writing queries and other interactions using its native format just seems like the right thing to do. IMO, this makes your code more explicit and easier to reason about. Your
options could actually be stored as JSON and (unless you're using functions to define defaults on Entity attributes) your Table and Entity configurations could be too.
Items and
Attributes returned from DynamoDB, the structure and format of the responses is the exact same (including any other meta data returned). This not only makes the library (kind of) future proof, but also allows you to reuse or repurpose any code or tools you've already written to deal with API responses.
NULLs, but since NoSQL database attribute names are part of the storage considerations, it seems more logical to simply check for the absence of an attribute, rather than a
NULL value. You may disagree with me, and that's cool. I've provided a
removeNullAttributes table setting that allows you to disable this and save
NULL attributes to your heart's content. I wouldn't, but the choice is yours.
Hopefully these all make sense and will make working with the library easier.
Tables represent one-to-one mappings to your DynamoDB tables. They contain information about your table's name, primary keys, indexes, and more. They are also used to organize and coordinate operations between entities. Tables support a number of methods that allow you to interact with your entities including performing queries, scans, batch gets and batch writes.
To define a new table, import it into your script:
const { Table } = require("dynamodb-toolbox");
Then create a new
Table instance by passing in a valid
Table definition.
const MyTable = new Table({
... table definition...
})
Table takes a single parameter of type
object that accepts the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|name
string
|yes
|The name of your DynamoDB table (this will be used as the
TableName property)
|alias
string
|no
|An optional alias to reference your table when using "batch" features
|partitionKey
string
|yes
|The attribute name of your table's partitionKey
|sortKey
string
|no
|The attribute name of your table's sortKey
|entityField
boolean or
string
|no
|Disables or overrides entity tracking field name (default:
_et)
|attributes
object
|no
|Complex type that optionally specifies the name and type of each attributes (see below)
|indexes
object
|no
|Complex type that optionally specifies the name keys of your secondary indexes (see below)
|autoExecute
boolean
|no
|Enables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default:
true)
|autoParse
boolean
|no
|Enables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute is
true (default:
true)
|removeNullAttributes
boolean
|no
|Removes null attributes instead of setting them to
null (default:
true)
|DocumentClient
DocumentClient
|*
|A valid instance of the AWS DocumentClient
* A Table can be instantiated without a DocumentClient, but most methods require it before execution
The Table
attributes property is an
object that specifies the names and types of attributes associated with your DynamoDB table. This is an optional input that allows you to control attribute types. If an
Entity object contains an attribute with the same name, but a different type, an error will be thrown. Each key in the object represents the attribute name and the value represents its DynamoDB type.
attributes: {
pk: 'string',
sk: 'number',
attr1: 'list',
attr2: 'map',
attr3: 'boolean',
...
}
Valid DynamoDB types are:
string,
boolean,
number,
list,
map,
binary, or
set.
The
indexes property is an
object that specifies the names and keys of the secondary indexes on your DynamoDB table. Each key represents the index name and its value must contain an object with a
partitionKey AND/OR a
sortKey.
partitionKeys and
sortKeys require a value of type
string that references an table attribute. If you use the same
partitionKey as the table's
partitionKey, or you only specify a
sortKey, the library will recognize them as Local Secondary Indexes (LSIs). Otherwise, they will be Global Secondary Indexes (GSIs).
indexes: {
GSI1: { partitionKey: 'GSI1pk', sortKey: 'GSI1sk' },
GSI2: { partitionKey: 'test' },
LSI1: { partitionKey: 'pk', sortKey: 'other_sk' },
LSI2: { sortKey: 'data' }
}
NOTE: The index name must match the index name on your table as it will be used in queries and other operations. The index must include the table's
entityField attribute for automatic parsing of returned data.
An Entity represent a well-defined schema for a DynamoDB item. An Entity can represent things like a User, an Order, an Invoice Line Item, a Configuration Object, or whatever else you want. Each
Entity defined with the DynamoDB Toolbox must be attached to a
Table. An
Entity defines its own attributes, but can share these attributes with other entities on the same table (either explicitly or coincidentally). Entities must flag an attribute as a
partitionKey and if enabled on the table, a
sortKey as well.
Note that a
Table can have multiple Entities, but an
Entity can only have one
Table.
To define a new entity, import it into your script:
const { Entity } = require("dynamodb-toolbox");
Then create a new
Entity instance by passing in a valid
Entity definition.
const MyEntity = new Entity({
... entity definition...
})
Entity takes a single parameter of type
object that accepts the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|name
string
|yes
|The name of your entity (must be unique to its associated
Table)
|timestamps
boolean
|no
|Automatically add and manage created and modified attributes
|created
string
|no
|Override default created attribute name (default:
_ct)
|modified
string
|no
|Override default modified attribute name (default:
_md)
|createdAlias
string
|no
|Override default created alias name (default:
created)
|modifiedAlias
string
|no
|Override default modified alias name (default:
modified)
|typeAlias
string
|no
|Override default entity type alias name (default:
entity)
|attributes
object
|yes
|Complex type that specifies the schema for the entity (see below)
|autoExecute
boolean
|no
|Enables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Table)
|autoParse
boolean
|no
|Enables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Table)
|table
Table
|*
|A valid
Table instance
* An Entity can be instantiated without a
table, but most methods require one before execution
The
attributes property is an
object that represents the attribute names, types, and other properties related to each attribute. Each key in the object represents the attribute name and the value represents its properties. The value can be a
string that represents the DynamoDB type, an
object that allows for additional configurations, or an
array that maps to composite keys.
string
Attributes can be defined using only a
string value that corresponds to a DynamoDB type.
schema: {
attr1: 'string',
attr2: 'number',
attr3: 'list',
attr4: 'map',
...
}
Valid types are:
string,
boolean,
number,
list,
map,
binary, or
set.
object
For more control over an attribute's behavior, you can specify an object as the attribute's value. Some options are specific to certain types. The following properties and options are available, all of which are optional:
|Property
|Type
|For Types
|Description
|type
String
|all
|The DynamoDB type for this attribute. Valid values are
string,
boolean,
number,
list,
map,
binary, or
set. Defaults to
string.
|coerce
boolean
string,
boolean,
number,
list
|Coerce values to the specified type. Enabled by default on
string,
boolean, and
number. If enabled on
list types, the interpreter will try to split a string by commas.
|default
|same as
type or
function
|all
|Specifies a default value (if none provided) when using
put or
update. This also supports functions for creating custom default. See more below.
|dependsOn
string or
array of
strings
|all
|Creates a dependency graph for default values. For example, if the attribute uses a default value that requires another attribute's default value, this will ensure dependent attributes' default values are calcuated first.
|onUpdate
boolean
|all
|Forces
default values to be passed on every
update.
|save
boolean
|all
|Specifies whether this attribute should be saved to the table. Defaults to
true.
|hidden
boolean
|all
|Hides attribute from returned JavaScript object when auto-parsing is enabled or when using the
parse method.
|required
boolean or "always"
|all
|Specifies whether an attribute is required. A value of
true requires the attribute for all
put operations. A
string value of "always" requires the attribute for
put and
update operations.
|alias
string
|all
|Adds a bidirectional alias to the attribute. All input methods can use either the attribute name or the alias when passing in data. Auto-parsing and the
parse method will map attributes to their alias.
|map
string
|all
|The inverse of the
alias option, allowing you to specify your alias as the key and map it to an attribute name.
|setType
string
set
|Specifies the type for
set attributes. Allowed values are
string,
number,
binary
|delimiter
string
|composite keys
|Specifies the delimiter to use if this attribute stores a composite key (see Using an
array for composite keys)
|prefix
string
string
|A prefix to be added to an attribute when saved to DynamoDB. This prefix will be removed when parsing the data.
|suffix
string
string
|A suffix to be added to an attribute when saved to DynamoDB. This suffix will be removed when parsing the data.
|transform
function
|all
|A function that transforms the input before sending to DynamoDB. This accepts two arguments, the value passed and an object containing the data from other attributes.
|partitionKey
boolean or
string
|all
|Flags an attribute as the 'partitionKey' for this Entity. If set to
true, it will be mapped to the Table's
partitionKey. If set to the name of an index defined on the Table, it will be mapped to the secondary index's
partitionKey
|sortKey
boolean or
string
|all
|Flags an attribute as the 'sortKey' for this Entity. If set to
true, it will be mapped to the Table's
sortKey. If set to the name of an index defined on the Table, it will be mapped to the secondary index's
sortKey
NOTE: One attribute must be set as the
partitionKey. If the table defines a
sortKey, one attribute must be set as the
sortKey. Assignment of secondary indexes is optional. If an attribute is used across multiple indexes, an
array can be used to specify multiple values.
Example:
attributes: {
user_id: { partitionKey: true },
sk: { type: 'number', hidden: true, sortKey: true },
data: { coerce: false, required: true, alias: 'name' },
departments: { type: 'set', setType: 'string', map: 'dept' },
...
}
array for composite keys
NOTE: The interface for composite keys may be changing in v0.2 to make it easier to customize.
Composite keys in DynamoDB are incredibly useful for creating hierarchies, one-to-many relationships, and other powerful querying capabilities (see here). The DynamoDB Toolbox lets you easily work with composite keys in a number of ways. In some cases, there is no need to store the data in the same record twice if you are already combining it into a single attribute. By using composite key mappings, you can store data together in a single field, but still be able to structure input data and parse the output into separate attributes.
The basic syntax is to specify an
array with the mapped attribute name as the first element, and the index in the composite key as the second element. For example:
attributes: {
user_id: { partitionKey: true },
sk: { hidden: true, sortKey: true },
status: ['sk',0],
date: ['sk',1],
...
}
This maps the
status and
date attributes to the
sk attribute. If a
status and
date are supplied, they will be combined into the
sk attribute as
[status]#[date]. When the data is retrieved, the
parse method will automatically split the
sk attribute and return the values with
status and
date keys. By default, the values of composite keys are stored as separate attributes, but that can be changed by adding in an option configuration as the third array element.
Passing in a configuration
Composite key mappings are
strings by default, but can be overridden by specifying either
string,
number, or
boolean as the third element in the array. Composite keys are automatically coerced into
strings, so only the aforementioned types are allowed. You can also pass in a configuration
object as the third element. This uses the same configuration properties as above. In addition to these properties, you can also specify a
boolean property of
save. This will write the value to the mapped composite key, but also add a separate attribute that stores the value.
attributes: {
user_id: { partitionKey: true },
sk: { hidden: true, sortKey: true },
status: ['sk',0, { type: 'boolean', save: false, default: true }],
date: ['sk',1, { required: true }],
...
}
function
In simple situations, defaults can be static values. However, for advanced use cases, you can specify an anonymous function to dynamically calculate the value. The function takes a single argument that contains an object of the inputed data (including aliases). This opens up a number of really powerful use cases:
Generate the current date and time:
attributes: {
user_id: { partitionKey: true },
created: { default: () => new Date().toISOString() },
...
}
Generate a custom composite key:
attributes: {
user_id: { partitionKey: true },
sk: { sortKey: true, default: (data) => `sort-${data.status}|${data.date_added}` },
status: 'boolean',
date_added: 'string'
...
}
Create conditional defaults:
attributes: {
user_id: { partitionKey: true },
sk: {
sortKey: true,
default: (data) => {
if (data.status && data.date_added) {
return data.date_added
} else {
return null // field will not be defaulted
}
}
},
status: 'boolean',
date_added: 'string'
...
}
DocumentClient
The
DocumentClient property allows you to get reference to the table's assigned
DocumentClient, or to add/update the table's
DocumentClient. When setting this property, it must be a valid instance of the AWS DocumentClient.
entities
The
entities property is used to add entities to the table. When adding entities, property accepts either an
array of
Entity instances, or a single
Entity instance. This will add the entities to the table and create a table property with the same name as your entities
name. For example, if an entity with the name
User is assigned:
MyTable.entities = User, then the Entity and its properties and methods will be accessible via
MyTable.User.
The
entities property will retrieve an
array of
strings containing all entity names attached to the table.
autoExecute
This property will retrieve a
boolean indicating the current
autoExecute setting on the table. You can change this setting by supplying a
boolean value.
autoParse
This property will retrieve a
boolean indicating the current
autoParse setting on the table. You can change this setting by supplying a
boolean value.
The Query operation finds items based on primary key values. You can query any table or secondary index that has a composite primary key (a partition key and a sort key).
The
query method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB Query API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
query method supports all Query API operations. The
query method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
queryParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
query() method accepts three arguments. The first argument is used to specify the
partitionKey you wish to query against (KeyConditionExpression). The value must match the type of your table's partition key.
The second argument is an
options object that specifies the details of your query. The following options are all optional (corresponding Query API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|index
string
|Name of secondary index to query. If not specified, the query executes on the primary index. The index must include the table's
entityField attribute for automatic parsing of returned data. (IndexName)
|limit
number
|The maximum number of items to retrieve per query. (Limit)
|reverse
boolean
|Reverse the order or returned items. (ScanIndexForward)
|consistent
boolean
|Enable a consistent read of the items (ConsistentRead)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|select
string
|The attributes to be returned in the result. One of either
all_attributes,
all_projected_attributes,
specific_attributes, or
count (Select)
|eq
|same as
sortKey
|Specifies
sortKey condition to be equal to supplied value. (KeyConditionExpression)
|lt
|same as
sortKey
|Specifies
sortKey condition to be less than supplied value. (KeyConditionExpression)
|lte
|same as
sortKey
|Specifies
sortKey condition to be less than or equal to supplied value. (KeyConditionExpression)
|gt
|same as
sortKey
|Specifies
sortKey condition to be greater than supplied value. (KeyConditionExpression)
|gte
|same as
sortKey
|Specifies
sortKey condition to be greater than or equal to supplied value. (KeyConditionExpression)
|between
array
|Specifies
sortKey condition to be between the supplied values. Array should have two values matching the
sortKey type. (KeyConditionExpression)
|beginsWith
|same as
sortKey
|Specifies
sortKey condition to begin with the supplied values. (KeyConditionExpression)
|filters
array or
object
|A complex
object or
array of objects that specifies the query's filter condition. See Filters and Conditions. (FilterExpression)
|attributes
array or
object
|An
array or array of complex
objects that specify which attributes should be returned. See Projection Expression below (ProjectionExpression)
|startKey
object
|An object that contains the
partitionKey and
sortKey of the first item that this operation will evaluate (if you're querying a secondary index, the keys for the primary index will also need to be included in the object - see
LastEvaluatedKey result for details). (ExclusiveStartKey)
|entity
string
|The name of a table Entity to evaluate
filters and
attributes against.
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
let result = await MyTable.query(
"user#12345", // partition key
{
limit: 50, // limit to 50 items
beginsWith: "order#", // select items where sort key begins with value
reverse: true, // return items in descending order (newest first)
capacity: "indexes", // return the total capacity consumed by the indexes
filters: { attr: "total", gt: 100 }, // only show orders above $100
index: "GSI1", // query the GSI1 secondary index
}
);
The data is returned with the same response syntax as the DynamoDB Query API. If
autoExecute and
autoParse are enabled, any
Items data returned will be parsed into its corresponding Entity's aliases. Otherwise, the DocumentClient will return the unmarshalled data. If the response is parsed by the library, a
.next() method will be available on the returned object. Calling this function will call the
query method again using the same parameters and passing the
LastEvaluatedKey in as the
ExclusiveStartKey. This is a convenience method for paginating the results.
The Scan operation returns one or more items and item attributes by accessing every item in a table or a secondary index.
The
scan method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB Scan API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
scan method supports all Scan API operations. The
scan method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
scanParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
scan() method accepts two arguments. The first argument is an
options object that specifies the details of your scan. The following options are all optional (corresponding Scan API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|index
string
|Name of secondary index to scan. If not specified, the query executes on the primary index. The index must include the table's
entityField attribute for automatic parsing of returned data. (IndexName)
|limit
number
|The maximum number of items to retrieve per scan. (Limit)
|consistent
boolean
|Enable a consistent read of the items (ConsistentRead)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|select
string
|The attributes to be returned in the result. One of either
all_attributes,
all_projected_attributes,
specific_attributes, or
count (Select)
|filters
array or
object
|A complex
object or
array of objects that specifies the scan's filter condition. See Filters and Conditions. (FilterExpression)
|attributes
array or
object
|An
array or array of complex
objects that specify which attributes should be returned. See Projection Expression below (ProjectionExpression)
|startKey
object
|An object that contains the
partitionKey and
sortKey of the first item that this operation will evaluate. (ExclusiveStartKey)
|segments
number
|For a parallel
scan request,
segments represents the total number of segments into which the
scan operation will be divided. (TotalSegments)
|segment
number
|For a parallel
scan request,
segment identifies an individual segment to be scanned by an application worker. (Segment)
|entity
string
|The name of a table Entity to evaluate
filters and
attributes against.
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional second argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
let result = await MyTable.scan({
limit: 100, // limit to 50 items
capacity: "indexes", // return the total capacity consumed by the indexes
filters: { attr: "total", between: [100, 500] }, // only return orders between $100 and $500
index: "GSI1", // scan the GSI1 secondary index
});
The data is returned with the same response syntax as the DynamoDB Scan API. If
autoExecute and
autoParse are enabled, any
Items data returned will be parsed into its corresponding Entity's aliases. Otherwise, the DocumentClient will return the unmarshalled data. If the response is parsed by the library, a
.next() method will be available on the returned object. Calling this function will call the
scan method again using the same parameters and passing the
LastEvaluatedKey in as the
ExclusiveStartKey. This is a convenience method for paginating the results.
The BatchGetItem operation returns the attributes of one or more items from one or more tables. You identify requested items by primary key.
The
batchGet method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB BatchGetItem API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
batchGet method supports all BatchGetItem API operations. The
batchGet method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
batchGetParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
batchGet method accepts three arguments. The first is an
array of item keys to get. The DynamoDB Toolbox provides the
getBatch method on your entities to help you generate the proper key configuration. You can specify different entity types as well as entities from different tables, and this library will handle the proper payload construction.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding BatchGetItem API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|consistent
boolean or
object (see below)
|Enable a consistent read of the items (ConsistentRead)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|attributes
array or
object (see below)
|An
array or array of complex
objects that specify which attributes should be returned. See Projection Expression below (ProjectionExpression)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
The library is built for making working with single table designs easier, but it is possible that you may need to retrieve data from multiple tables within the same batch get. If your
items contain references to multiple tables, the
consistent option will accept objects that use either the table
name or
alias as the key, and the setting as the value. For example, to specify different
consistent settings on two tables, you would use something like following:
consistent: {
'my-table-name': true,
'my-other-table-name': false
}
Setting either value without the
object structure will set the option for all referenced tables. If you are referencing multiple tables and using the
attributes option, then you must use the same
object method to specify the table
name or
alias. The value should follow the standard Projection Expression formatting.
const results = await MyTable.batchGet(
[
MyTable.User.getBatch({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Mike' }),
MyTable.User.getBatch({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Carol' }),
MyTable.Pet.getBatch({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Tiger' })
],
{
capacity: 'total',
attributes: [
'name', 'family',
{ User: ['dob', 'age'] },
{ Pet: ['petType','lastVetCheck'] }
]
}
}
)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
The data is returned with the same response syntax as the DynamoDB BatchGetItem API. If
autoExecute and
autoParse are enabled, any
Responses data returned will be parsed into its corresponding Entity's aliases. Otherwise, the DocumentClient will return the unmarshalled data. If the response is parsed by the library, a
.next() method will be available on the returned object. Calling this function will call the
batchGet method again using the same options and passing any
UnprocessedKeys in as the
RequestItems. This is a convenience method for retrying unprocessed keys.
The BatchWriteItem operation puts or deletes multiple items in one or more tables. A single call to BatchWriteItem can write up to 16 MB of data, which can comprise as many as 25 put or delete requests.
The
batchWrite method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB BatchWriteItem API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
batchWrite method supports all BatchWriteItem API operations. The
batchWrite method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
batchWriteParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
batchWrite method accepts three arguments. The first is an
array of item keys to either
put or
delete. The DynamoDB Toolbox provides a
putBatch and
deleteBatch method on your entities to help you generate the proper key configuration for each item. You can specify different entity types as well as entities from different tables, and this library will handle the proper payload construction.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding BatchWriteItem API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|capacity
string or
object (see below)
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|metrics
string
|Return item collection metrics. If set to
size, the response includes statistics about item collections, if any, that were modified during the operation are returned in the response. One of either
none or
size (ReturnItemCollectionMetrics)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
NOTE: The
BatchWriteItem does not support conditions or return deleted items. "BatchWriteItem does not behave in the same way as individual PutItem and DeleteItem calls would. For example, you cannot specify conditions on individual put and delete requests, and BatchWriteItem does not return deleted items in the response." ~ DynamoDB BatchWriteItem API
const result = await Default.batchWrite(
[
MyTable.User.putBatch({
family: "Brady",
name: "Carol",
age: 40,
roles: ["mother", "wife"],
}),
MyTable.User.putBatch({
family: "Brady",
name: "Mike",
age: 42,
roles: ["father", "husband"],
}),
MyTable.Pet.deleteBatch({ family: "Brady", name: "Tiger" }),
],
{
capacity: "total",
metrics: "size",
}
);
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
The data is returned with the same response syntax as the DynamoDB BatchWriteItem API. If
autoExecute and
autoParse are enabled, a
.next() method will be available on the returned object. Calling this function will call the
batchWrite method again using the same options and passing any
UnprocessedItems in as the
RequestItems. This is a convenience method for retrying unprocessed keys.
TransactGetItems is a synchronous operation that atomically retrieves multiple items from one or more tables (but not from indexes) in a single account and Region.
The
transactGet method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB TransactGetItems API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
transactGet method supports all TransactGetItem API operations. The
transactGet method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
transactGetParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
transacthGet method accepts three arguments. The first is an
array of item keys to get. The DynamoDB Toolbox provides the
getTransaction method on your entities to help you generate the proper key configuration. You can specify different entity types as well as entities from different tables, and this library will handle the proper payload construction.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding TransactGetItems API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Table)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Table)
Transaction items are atomic, so each
Get contains the table name and key necessary to retrieve the item. The library will automatically handle adding the necessary information and will parse each entity automatically for you.
const results = await MyTable.transactGet(
[
User.getTransaction({ family: "Brady", name: "Mike" }),
User.getTransaction({ family: "Brady", name: "Carol" }),
Pet.getTransaction({ family: "Brady", name: "Tiger" }),
],
{ capacity: "total" }
);
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
The data is returned with the same response syntax as the DynamoDB TransactGetItems API. If
autoExecute and
autoParse are enabled, any
Responses data returned will be parsed into its corresponding Entity's aliases. Otherwise, the DocumentClient will return the unmarshalled data.
TransactWriteItems is a synchronous write operation that groups up to 25 action requests. The actions are completed atomically so that either all of them succeed, or all of them fail.
The
transactWrite method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB TransactWriteItems API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
transactWrite method supports all TransactWriteItems API operations. The
transactWrite method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
transactWriteParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
transactWrite method accepts three arguments. The first is an
array of item keys to either
put,
delete,
update or
conditionCheck. The DynamoDB Toolbox provides
putTransaction,
deleteTransaction,
updateTransaction, and
conditionCheck methods on your entities to help you generate the proper configuration for each item. You can specify different entity types as well as entities from different tables, and this library will handle the proper payload construction.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding TransactWriteItems API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|metrics
string
|Return item collection metrics. If set to
size, the response includes statistics about item collections, if any, that were modified during the operation are returned in the response. One of either
none or
size (ReturnItemCollectionMetrics)
|token
string
|Optional token to make the call idempotent, meaning that multiple identical calls have the same effect as one single call. (ClientRequestToken)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
const result = await Default.transactWrite(
[
Pet.conditionCheck({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Tiger' }, { conditions: { attr: 'alive', eq: false } },
Pet.deleteTransaction({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Tiger' }),
User.putTransaction({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Carol', age: 40, roles: ['mother','wife'] }),
User.putTransaction({ family: 'Brady', name: 'Mike', age: 42, roles: ['father','husband'] })
],{
capacity: 'total',
metrics: 'size',
}
)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
The data is returned with the same response syntax as the DynamoDB TransactWriteItems API.
Executes the
parse method of the supplied
entity. The
entity must be a
string that references the name of an Entity associated with the table. See the Entity
parse method for additional parameters and behavior.
Executes the
get method of the supplied
entity. The
entity must be a
string that references the name of an Entity associated with the table. See the Entity
get method for additional parameters and behavior.
Executes the
delete method of the supplied
entity. The
entity must be a
string that references the name of an Entity associated with the table. See the Entity
delete method for additional parameters and behavior.
Executes the
put method of the supplied
entity. The
entity must be a
string that references the name of an Entity associated with the table. See the Entity
put method for additional parameters and behavior.
Executes the
update method of the supplied
entity. The
entity must be a
string that references the name of an Entity associated with the table. See the Entity
update method for additional parameters and behavior.
table
Retrieves a reference to the Table instance that the Entity is attached to. You can use this property to add the Entity to a Table by assigning it a valid Table instance. Note that you cannot change a table once it has been assigned.
DocumentClient
The
DocumentClient property retrieves a reference to the table's assigned
DocumentClient. This value cannot be updated by the Entity.
autoExecute
This property will retrieve a
boolean indicating the current
autoExecute setting on the entity. If no value is set, it will return the inherited value from the attached table. You can change this setting for the current entity by supplying a
boolean value.
autoParse
This property will retrieve a
boolean indicating the current
autoParse setting on the entity. If no value is set, it will return the inherited value from the attached table. You can change this setting for the current entity by supplying a
boolean value.
partitionKey
Returns the Entity's assigned
partitionKey.
sortKey
Returns the Entity's assigned
sortKey.
Returns the Table's attribute name for the suppled
attribute. The
attribute must be a
string and can be either a valid attribute name or alias.
Parses attributes returned from a DynamoDB action and unmarshalls them into entity aliases. The
input argument accepts an
object with attributes as keys, an
array of
objects with attributes as keys, or an
object with either an
Item or
Items property. This method will return a result of the same type of
input. For example, if you supply an
array of objects, an
array will be returned. If you supply an object with an
Item property, an
object will be returned.
You can also pass in an
array of strings as the second argument. The unmarshalling will only return the attributes (or aliases) specified in this
include array.
If auto execute and auto parsing are enable, data returned from a DynamoDB action will automatically be parsed.
The GetItem operation returns a set of attributes for the item with the given primary key.
The
get method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB GetItem API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
get method supports all GetItem API operations. The
get method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
getParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
get method accepts three arguments. The first argument accepts an
object that is used to specify the primary key of the item you wish to "get" (Key). The
object must contain keys for the attributes that represent your
partitionKey and
sortKey (if a compound key) with their values as the key values. For example, if
user_id represents your
partitionKey, and
status represents your
sortKey, to retrieve user_id "123" with a status of "active", you would specify
{ user_id: 123, status: 'active' } as your
key.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding GetItem API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|consistent
boolean
|Enable a consistent read of the items (ConsistentRead)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|attributes
array or
object
|An
array or array of complex
objects that specify which attributes should be returned. See Projection Expression below (ProjectionExpression)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
// Specify my key
let key = {
id: 123,
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
};
// Use the 'get' method of MyEntity to retrieve the item from DynamoDB
let result = await MyEntity.get(key, { consistent: true });
Deletes a single item in a table by primary key.
The
delete method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB DeleteItem API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
delete method supports all DeleteItem API operations. The
delete method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
deleteParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
delete method accepts three arguments. The first argument accepts an
object that is used to specify the primary key of the item you wish to "delete" (Key). For example:
{ user_id: 123, status: 'active' }
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding DeleteItem API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|conditions
array or
object
|A complex
object or
array of objects that specifies the conditions that must be met to delete the item. See Filters and Conditions. (ConditionExpression)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|metrics
string
|Return item collection metrics. If set to
size, the response includes statistics about item collections, if any, that were modified during the operation are returned in the response. One of either
none or
size (ReturnItemCollectionMetrics)
|returnValues
string
|Determins whether to return item attributes as they appeared before they were deleted. One of either
none or
all_old. (ReturnValues)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
// Specify my key
let key = {
id: 123,
status: 'active',
date_added: '2020-04-24'
}
// Use the 'delete' method of MyEntity to delete the item from DynamoDB
let result = await MyEntity.delete(
key,
{
condition: { attr: 'date_modified' lt: '2020-01-01' },
returnValues: 'all_old'
}
)
Creates a new item, or replaces an old item with a new item. If an item that has the same primary key as the new item already exists in the specified table, the new item completely replaces the existing item.
The
put method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB PutItem API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
put method supports all PutItem API operations. The
put method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
putParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
put method accepts three arguments. The first argument accepts an
object that represents the item to add to the DynamoDB table. The item can use attribute names or aliases and will convert the object into the appropriate shape defined by your Entity.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding PutItem API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|conditions
array or
object
|A complex
object or
array of objects that specifies the conditions that must be met to put the item. See Filters and Conditions. (ConditionExpression)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|metrics
string
|Return item collection metrics. If set to
size, the response includes statistics about item collections, if any, that were modified during the operation are returned in the response. One of either
none or
size (ReturnItemCollectionMetrics)
|returnValues
string
|Determins whether to return item attributes as they appeared before a new item was added. One of either
none or
all_old. (ReturnValues)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
// Create my item (using table attribute names or aliases)
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Jane Smith",
company: "ACME",
age: 35,
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
};
// Use the 'put' method of your entity instance
let result = await MyEntity.put(item);
Edits an existing item's attributes, or adds a new item to the table if it does not already exist. You can put, delete, or add attribute values.
The
update method is a wrapper for the DynamoDB UpdateItem API. The DynamoDB Toolbox
update method supports all UpdateItem API operations. The
update method returns a
Promise and you must use
await or
.then() to retrieve the results. An alternative, synchronous method named
updateParams can be used, but will only retrieve the generated parameters.
The
update method accepts three arguments. The first argument accepts an
object that represents the item key and attributes to be updated. The item can use attribute names or aliases and will convert the object into the appropriate shape defined by your Entity.
The optional second argument accepts an
options object. The following options are all optional (corresponding UpdateItem API references in parentheses):
|Option
|Type
|Description
|conditions
array or
object
|A complex
object or
array of objects that specifies the conditions that must be met to update the item. See Filters and Conditions. (ConditionExpression)
|capacity
string
|Return the amount of consumed capacity. One of either
none,
total, or
indexes (ReturnConsumedCapacity)
|metrics
string
|Return item collection metrics. If set to
size, the response includes statistics about item collections, if any, that were modified during the operation are returned in the response. One of either
none or
size (ReturnItemCollectionMetrics)
|returnValues
string
|Determins whether to return item attributes as they appeared before or after the item was updated. One of either
none,
all_old,
updated_old,
all_new,
updated_new. (ReturnValues)
|execute
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic execution of the DocumentClient method (default: inherited from Entity)
|parse
boolean
|Enables/disables automatic parsing of returned data when
autoExecute evaluates to
true (default: inherited from Entity)
If you prefer to specify your own parameters, the optional third argument allows you to add custom parameters and clauses. See Adding custom parameters and clauses for more information.
But wait, there's more! The
UpdateExpression lets you do all kinds of crazy things like
REMOVE attributes,
ADD values to numbers and sets, and manipulate arrays. The DynamoDB Toolbox has simple ways to deal with all these different operations by properly formatting your input data.
To update an attribute, include the key and any fields that you want to update.
let item = {
id: 123,
sk: "abc",
status: "inactive",
};
await MyEntity.update(item);
To remove attributes, add a
$remove key to your item and provide an array of attributes or aliases to remove.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
$remove: ["roles", "age"],
};
number attribute
DynamoDB lets us add (or subtract) numeric values from an attribute in the table. If no value exists, it simply puts the value. Adding with the DynamoDB Toolbox is just a matter of supplying an
object with an
$add key on the number fields you want to update.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
level: { $add: 2 }, // add 2 to level
};
set
Sets are similar to lists, but they enforce unique values of the same type. To add new values to a set, use an
object with an
$add key and an array of values.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
roles: { $add: ["author", "support"] },
};
set
To delete values from a
set, use an
object with a
$delete key and an array of values to delete.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
roles: { $delete: ["admin"] },
};
list
To append values to a
list, use an
object with an
$append key and an array of values to append.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
sessions: { $append: [{ date: "2020-04-24", duration: 101 }] },
};
Alternatively, you can use the
$prepend key and it will add the values to the beginning of the list.
list
To remove values from a
list, use an
object with a
$remove key and an array of indexes to remove. Lists are indexed starting at
0, so the update below would remove the second, fifth, and sixth item in the array.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
sessions: { $remove: [1, 4, 5] },
};
list
To update values in a
list, specify an
object with array indexes as the keys and the update data as the values. Lists are indexed starting at
0, so the update below would update the second and fourth items in the array.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
sessions: {
1: "some new value for the second item",
3: "new value for the fourth value",
},
};
map
Maps can be complex, deeply nested JavaScript objects with a variety of data types. The DynamoDB Toolbox doesn't support schemas for
maps (yet), but you can still manipulate them by wrapping your updates in a
$set parameter and using dot notation and array index notation to target fields.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
metadata: {
$set: {
title: "Developer", // update metadata.title
"contact.name": "Jane Smith", // update metadata.contact.name
"contact.addresses[0]": "123 Main Street", // update the first array item in metadata.contact.addresses
},
},
};
We can also use our handy
$add,
$append,
$prepend, and
$remove properties to manipulate nested values.
let item = {
id: 123,
name: "Test Name",
status: "active",
date_added: "2020-04-24",
metadata: {
$set: {
vacation_days: { $add: -2 },
"contact.addresses": { $append: ["99 South Street"] },
"contact.phone": { $remove: [1, 3] },
},
},
};
Executes the
query method on the parent Table. This method accepts the same parameters as the Table
query method and automatically sets the
entity option to the current entity. Due to the nature of DynamoDB queries, this method does not guarantee that only items of the current entity type will be returned.
Executes the
scan method on the parent Table. This method accepts the same parameters as the Table
scan method and automatically sets the
entity option to the current entity. Due to the nature of DynamoDB scans, this method does not guarantee that only items of the current entity type will be returned.
DynamoDB supports Filter and Condition expressions. Filter Expressions are used to limit data returned by
query and
scan operations. Condition Expressions are used for data manipulation operations (
put,
update,
delete and
batchWrite), allowing you to specify a condition to determine which items should be modified.
The DynamoDB Toolbox provides an Expression Builder that allows you to generate complex filters and conditions based on your Entity definitions. Any method that requires
filters or
conditions accepts an
array of conditions, or a single condition. Condition objects support the following properties:
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|attr
string
|Specifies the attribute to filter on. If an
entity property is provided (or inherited from the calling operation), aliases can be used. Either
attr or
size must be provided.
|size
string
|Specifies which attribute's calculated size to filter on (see Operators and Functions for more information). If an
entity property is provided (or inherited from the calling operation), aliases can be used. Either
attr or
size must be provided.
|eq
|*
|Specifies value to equal attribute or size of attribute.
|ne
|*
|Specifies value to not equal attribute or size of attribute.
|lt
|*
|Specifies value for attribute or size to be less than.
|lte
|*
|Specifies value for attribute or size to be less than or equal to.
|gt
|*
|Specifies value for attribute or size to be greater than.
|gte
|*
|Specifies value for attribute or size to be greater than or equal to.
|between
array
|Specifies values for attribute or size to be between. E.g.
[18,49].
|beginsWith
|*
|Specifies value for the attribute to begin with
|in
array
|Specifies and
array of values that the attribute or size must match one value.
|contains
string
|Specifies value that must be contained within a string or Set. (see Operators and Functions for more information)
|exists
boolean
|Checks whether or not the attribute exists for an item. A value of
true uses the
attribute_exists() function and a value of
false uses the
attribute_not_exists() function (see Operators and Functions for more information)
|type
string
|A value that compares the attribute's type. Value must be one of
S,
SS,
N,
NS,
B,
BS,
BOOL,
NULL,
L, or
M (see Operators and Functions for more information)
|or
boolean
|Changes the logical evaluation to
OR (by default it's
AND)
|negate
boolean
|Adds
NOT to the condition.
|entity
string
|The entity this attribute applies to. If supplied (or inherited from the calling operation),
attr and
size properties can use the entity's aliases to reference attributes.
* Comparison values should equal the type of the attribute you are comparing against. If you are using the
size property, the value should be a
number.
In order to create complex filters and conditions, the DynamoDB Toolbox allows you to nest and combine filters by using nested
arrays. Array brackets (
[ and
]) act as parentheses when constructing your condition. Using
or in the first condition within an array will change the logical evaluation for group of conditions.
Condition where
age is between 18 and 54 AND
region equals "US":
filters: [
{ attr: "age", between: [18, 54] },
{ attr: "region", eq: "US" },
];
Condition where
age is between 18 and 54 AND
region equals "US" OR "EU":
filters: [
{ attr: "age", between: [18, 54] },
[
{ attr: "region", eq: "US" },
{ or: true, attr: "region", eq: "EU" },
],
];
Condition where
age is greater than 21 OR ((
region equals "US" AND
interests size is greater than 10) AND
interests contain
nodejs,
dynamodb, or
serverless):
filters: [
{ attr: 'age', gt: 21},
[
[
{ or: true, attr: 'region', eq: 'US' },
{ size: 'interests', gt: 10 }
],
[
{ attr: 'interests', contains: 'nodejs' }
{ or: true, attr: 'interests', contains: 'dynamodb' }
{ or: true, attr: 'interests', contains: 'serverless' }
]
]
]
DynamoDB supports Projection Expressions that allow you to selectively return attributes when using the
get,
query or
scan operations.
The DynamoDB Toolbox provides a Projection Builder that allows you to generate
ProjectionExpressions that automatically generates
ExpressionAttributeNames as placeholders to avoid reservered word collisions. The library allows you to work with both table attribute names and Entity aliases to specify projections.
Read operations that provide an
attributes property accept an
array of attribute names and/or objects that specify the Entity as the key with an array of attributes and aliases.
Retrieve the
pk,
sk,
name and
created attributes for all items:
attributes: ["pk", "sk", "name", "created"];
Retrieve the
user_id,
status, and
created attributes for the
User entity:
attributes: [{ User: ["user_id", "status", "created"] }];
Retrieve the
pk,
sk, and
type attributes for all items, the
user_id for the
User entity, and the
status and
created attributes for the the
Order entity:
attributes: [
"pk",
"sk",
"type",
{ User: ["user_id"] },
{ Order: ["status", "created"] },
];
When using the
get method of an entity, the "entity" is assumed for the attributes. This lets you specify attributes and aliases without needing to use the object reference.
NOTE: When specifying entities in
query and
scan operations, it's possible that shared attributes will retrieve data for other matching entity types. However, the library attempts to return only the attributes specified for each entity when parsing the response.
This libary supports all API options for the available API methods, so it is unnecessary for you to provide additional parameters. However, if you would like to pass custom parameters, simply pass them in an object as the last parameter to any appropriate method.
let result = await MyEntity.update(
item, // the item to update
{ ..options... }, // method options
{ // your custom parameters
ReturnConsumedCapacity: 'TOTAL',
ReturnValues: 'ALL_NEW'
}
)
For the
update method, you can add additional statements to the clauses by specifying arrays as the
SET,
ADD,
REMOVE and
DELETE properties. You can also specify additional
ExpressionAttributeNames and
ExpressionAttributeValues with object values and the system will merge them in with the generated ones.
let results = await MyEntity.update(
item,
{},
{
SET: ["#somefield = :somevalue"],
ExpressionAttributeNames: { "#somefield": "somefield" },
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ":somevalue": 123 },
}
);
Contributions, ideas and bug reports are welcome and greatly appreciated. Please add issues for suggestions and bug reports or create a pull request. You can also contact me on Twitter: @jeremy_daly.
If you'd like to try v0.4 with Type Inferencing, please check out the v0.4 branch.