openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dse

dynamodb-stream-elasticsearch

by Bogusz Przybyslawski
3.2.3 (see all)

Missing blueprint for AWS Lambda. Reads stream from AWS DynamoDB and writes it to ElasticSearch.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-standard-style Build Status 

             _                                   _  _     
          __| | _  _  _ _   __ _  _ __   ___  __| || |__  
         / _` || || || ' \ / _` || '  \ / _ \/ _` || '_ \
         \__,_| \_, ||_||_|\__,_||_|_|_|\___/\__,_||_.__/
                |__/  _                                                     
                  ___| |_  _ _  ___  __ _  _ __  
                 (_-<|  _|| '_|/ -_)/ _` || '  \ 
                 /__/ \__||_|  \___|\__,_||_|_|_|
           _            _    _                              _    
      ___ | | __ _  ___| |_ (_) __  ___ ___  __ _  _ _  __ | |_  
     / -_)| |/ _` |(_-<|  _|| |/ _|(_-</ -_)/ _` || '_|/ _|| ' \ 
     \___||_|\__,_|/__/ \__||_|\__|/__/\___|\__,_||_|  \__||_||_|

DynamoDB --> Stream --> Elasticsearch

The missing blueprint for AWS Lambda, which reads stream from AWS DynamoDB and writes it to Elasticsearch.

Whenever data is changed (modified, removed or inserted) in DynamoDB one can use AWS Lambda function to capture this change and update Elasticsearch machine immediately. Further reading:

Indexing Amazon DynamoDB Content with Amazon Elasticsearch Service Using AWS Lambda

Getting Started

Install:

npm i dynamodb-stream-elasticsearch

Use it in your lambda:

const { pushStream } = require('dynamodb-stream-elasticsearch');

const { ES_ENDPOINT, INDEX } = process.env;

function myHandler(event, context, callback) {
  console.log('Received event:', JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
  pushStream({ event, endpoint: ES_ENDPOINT, index: INDEX })
    .then(() => {
      callback(null, `Successfully processed ${event.Records.length} records.`);
    })
    .catch((e) => {
      callback(`Error ${e}`, null);
    });
}

exports.handler = myHandler;

Upload Lambda to AWS and star this repository if it works as expected!!

Parameters

ParamDescriptionRequired
eventEvent object generated by the stream (pass it as it is and don't modify)required
endpointExact url of Elasticsearch instance (it works with AWS ES and standard ES) (string)required
indexThe name of Elasticsearch index (string). If not provided will set the same as DynamoDB table nameoptional
refreshForce Elasticsearch refresh its index immediately more here (boolean). Default: trueoptional
useBulkEnables bulk upserts and removals (boolean). Default: falseoptional
transformFunctionA function/promise to transform each record before sending them to ES. Applies to INSERT and UPDATE operations. If transformFunction returns an empty object or false the row will be skipped. This function will receive body (NewImage), oldBody (OldImage) and (record) as the whole record as arguments.optional
elasticSearchOptionsAdditional set of arguments passed to elasticsearch Client see hereoptional

Running the tests

Tests are written using Mocha [https://mochajs.org/]. There are two sets of tests, one uses an elasticsearch instance and one uses localstack. To execute the former use:

docker-compose up -d 
npm test

The latter can be executed with additional setup in place. You will need to: 

docker-compose up -d
# Install aws cli and configure it
pip install awscli-local
aws configure
aws --endpoint-url http://localhost:4566 es create-elasticsearch-domain --domain-name domain-test
npm run test-aws

One Note: there seem to be problems running localstack on macs M1, to check if the cluster has been created run: awslocal es describe-elasticsearch-domain --domain-name domain-test | grep Created

Contributing

If you want to commit changes, make sure if follow these rules:

  1. All code changes should go with a proper integration test;
  2. Code should follow Javascript Standard Guideline;
  3. Commit messages should be set according to this article.

Authors & Contributors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

If you find this project to be useful and you would like to support the author for maintaining it, you might consider to make any donation under this link:

Donate via Paypal

Release notes:

Compatible with node 8.10. (If for some reason you want to use it with node 6.10, then use 1.0.0 of this module)

Third version doesn't support types as they were deprecated in ES 7.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial