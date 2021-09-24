_ _ _
The missing blueprint for AWS Lambda, which reads stream from AWS DynamoDB and writes it to Elasticsearch.
Whenever data is changed (modified, removed or inserted) in DynamoDB one can use AWS Lambda function to capture this change and update Elasticsearch machine immediately. Further reading:
Indexing Amazon DynamoDB Content with Amazon Elasticsearch Service Using AWS Lambda
Install:
npm i dynamodb-stream-elasticsearch
Use it in your lambda:
const { pushStream } = require('dynamodb-stream-elasticsearch');
const { ES_ENDPOINT, INDEX } = process.env;
function myHandler(event, context, callback) {
console.log('Received event:', JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
pushStream({ event, endpoint: ES_ENDPOINT, index: INDEX })
.then(() => {
callback(null, `Successfully processed ${event.Records.length} records.`);
})
.catch((e) => {
callback(`Error ${e}`, null);
});
}
exports.handler = myHandler;
Upload Lambda to AWS and star this repository if it works as expected!!
|Param
|Description
|Required
|event
|Event object generated by the stream (pass it as it is and don't modify)
|required
|endpoint
|Exact url of Elasticsearch instance (it works with AWS ES and standard ES) (string)
|required
|index
|The name of Elasticsearch index (string). If not provided will set the same as DynamoDB table name
|optional
|refresh
|Force Elasticsearch refresh its index immediately more here (boolean). Default: true
|optional
|useBulk
|Enables bulk upserts and removals (boolean). Default: false
|optional
|transformFunction
|A function/promise to transform each record before sending them to ES. Applies to INSERT and UPDATE operations. If transformFunction returns an empty object or false the row will be skipped. This function will receive
body (NewImage),
oldBody (OldImage) and (record) as the whole record as arguments.
|optional
|elasticSearchOptions
|Additional set of arguments passed to elasticsearch Client see here
|optional
Tests are written using Mocha [https://mochajs.org/]. There are two sets of tests, one uses an elasticsearch instance and one uses localstack. To execute the former use:
docker-compose up -d
npm test
The latter can be executed with additional setup in place. You will need to:
docker-compose up -d
# Install aws cli and configure it
pip install awscli-local
aws configure
aws --endpoint-url http://localhost:4566 es create-elasticsearch-domain --domain-name domain-test
npm run test-aws
One Note: there seem to be problems running localstack on macs M1, to check if the cluster has been created run:
awslocal es describe-elasticsearch-domain --domain-name domain-test | grep Created
If you want to commit changes, make sure if follow these rules:
Compatible with node 8.10. (If for some reason you want to use it with node 6.10, then use 1.0.0 of this module)
Third version doesn't support types as they were deprecated in ES 7.0.