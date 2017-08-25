This library allows you to manager DynamoDB Migration Files (Which includes your Tables Schema and Seed data) with an simplified template for use in devops.

This Plugin Requires

Local Dynamodb Instance or AWS Account with Dynamodb Access Configured

Features

Create Migration Templates

Execute Migration Templates Individually

Execute All the Migration Templates At Once

Installation

npm install --save dynamodb-migrations

Usage

Usage example

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ), dm = require ( "dynamodb-migrations" ); var dynamodb = { raw : new AWS.DynamoDB() , doc : new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient() }; dm.init(dynamodb, '<myprojectroot>/<migrations>' ); dm.create( 'sampleTable' ); dm.execute( 'sampleTable' , { prefix : 'dev-' , suffix : '-sample' });

Note: For dynamodb local you can initialize the dynamodb variable as follows

var options = { region: 'localhost' , endpoint: "http://localhost:8000" }, dynamodb = {raw: new AWS.DynamoDB( options ) , doc: new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient( options ) };

Note: for the 'init' method, the migration directory path should be an absolute path. Following example shows how to refer the adbolute path

var path = require ( 'path' ); var relPath = 'migrations' ; var absolutePath = path.dirname(__filename) + '/' + relPath;

Supported methods

init(dynamodb, migrationsDir) To initialize DynamoDB Client Instances to execute queries and to initialize the directory where migration files exists create (migrationName) To create a new template with migrationName included, which you can modify to include other attributes and seed data. More information on migration template is shown in the following section. execute (migrationName, tableOptions) To execute a single migration file. This create the tables if they don 't exists and runs the seeds defined in the migration file. tableOptions provides, tablePrefix and tableSuffix attributes to be set, if the actual table is different from migration name executeAll(tableOptions) To execute all the migration files to create tables and run all the seeds

Migration Template

{ "Table" : { "TableName" : "TableName" , "KeySchema" : [{ "AttributeName" : "attr_1" , "KeyType" : "HASH" }, { "AttributeName" : "attr_2" , "KeyType" : "RANGE" }], "AttributeDefinitions" : [{ "AttributeName" : "attr_1" , "AttributeType" : "S" }, { "AttributeName" : "attr_2" , "AttributeType" : "S" }], "LocalSecondaryIndexes" : [{ "IndexName" : "local_index_1" , "KeySchema" : [{ "AttributeName" : "attr_1" , "KeyType" : "HASH" }, { "AttributeName" : "attr_2" , "KeyType" : "RANGE" }], "Projection" : { "NonKeyAttributes" : [ "attr_1" , "attr_2" ], "ProjectionType" : "INCLUDE" } }], "GlobalSecondaryIndexes" : [{ "IndexName" : "global_index_1" , "KeySchema" : [{ "AttributeName" : "attr_1" , "KeyType" : "HASH" }, { "AttributeName" : "attr_2" , "KeyType" : "RANGE" }], "Projection" : { "NonKeyAttributes" : [ "attr_1" , "attr_2" ], "ProjectionType" : "INCLUDE" }, "ProvisionedThroughput" : { "ReadCapacityUnits" : 1 , "WriteCapacityUnits" : 1 } }], "ProvisionedThroughput" : { "ReadCapacityUnits" : 1 , "WriteCapacityUnits" : 1 } }, "Seeds" : [{ "attr_1" : "attr_1_value" , "attr_2" : "attr_2_value" }] }

Before modifying the migration template, refer the Dynamodb Client SDK and Dynamodb Document Client SDK links.

Contributing

We love our contributors! If you'd like to contribute to the project, feel free to submit a PR. But please keep in mind the following guidelines: