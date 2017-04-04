Note

Amazon has added the DocumentClient to the official DynamoDB JavaScript SDK, which provides functionality very much like what this repository was intended to do. You can read about the official DynamoDB DocumentClient here: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/DynamoDB/DocumentClient.html

We'll be keeping this repository available for the time being as a reference for anoyone who may have dependencies on it, but we are not intending to continue with development or support for this project.

Future pull requests and issues filed against this repo are almost certain to be closed as "will not fix".

Translates sane javascript objects (and JSON) into DynamoDb format and vice versa.

Caveat Does not yet work with Binary types (B and BS). I have personally never come across a case where I'm using binary types in json. If you need binary support, please let me know how it might be done, or contribute.

Translation of DynamoDb AttributeValue objects is cumbersome and makes working with the aws-sdk-js more difficult than it needs to be. This library abstracts away the verbose tiresome mappings and lets you work with standard javascript (JSON) data like you're used to.

Install

npm install dynamodb-marshaler

Basic Marshaling of Objects

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); var marshalItem = require ( 'dynamodb-marshaler' ).marshalItem; AWS.config.region = 'us-west-2' ; var dynamoDb = new AWS.DynamoDB(); dynamoDb.putItem({ TableName : 'users' , Item : marshalItem({ username : 'nackjicholson' }) });

Basic Unmarshaling of Objects

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); var unmarshalItem = require ( 'dynamodb-marshaler' ).unmarshalItem; AWS.config.region = 'us-west-2' ; var dynamoDb = new AWS.DynamoDB(); var data = dynamoDb.scan({ TableName : 'users' }, function ( err, data ) { var items = data.Items.map(unmarshalItem); console .log(items); });

Single Value Marshaling

var marshal = require ( 'dynamodb-marshaler/marshal' ); console .log(marshal( 'nackjicholson' )); console .log(marshal( true )); console .log(marshal([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]));

Methods

.marshal

.unmarshal

.marshalItem (alias .toDDB )

.unmarshalItem (alias .toJS )

.marshalJson

.unmarshalJson

Browser

In the ./dist directory of this repo there is a browser compatible version of this library which can be used as a browser global, AMD, or CommonJS/Node module. Check the examples/example.html file for basic usage.

JSON

You can marshal directly from a JSON string using marshalJson . As well as, unmarshal a DynamoDb api response into a JSON string with unmarshalJson .

Examples

The examples directory contains a couple of node scripts which use the marshaler. If you clone this repo you can run them easily using these commands:

node examples/example-marshal.js

node examples/example-unmarshal.js

They showcase all the conversions this library can perform.

The examples/example.html showcases use of dynamodb-marshaler in the browser environment. It can be run simply by opening the example in a web browser. Or you can check it out at this Plunkr

Understanding the rules

Empty strings

DynamoDB does not allow saving of an empty string "" . The marshaler treats this as an error.

Sets vs Lists

Javascript has one list type -- arrays, but DynamoDB has sets and lists. How does the marshaler distinguish between the two?

Here's a table:

input marshaled value Strings/No duplicates ["foo", "bar"] {"SS": ["foo", "bar"]} Numbers/No duplicates [42, 43] {"NS": ["42", "43"]} Empty [] {"L": []} Mixed [42, "foo", null] {"L": [{"N": "42"}, {"S": "foo"}, {"NULL": true}]} Duplicates ["foo", "bar", "foo"] {"L": [{"S": "foo"}, {"S": "bar"}, {"S": "foo"}]}

Contribute

Pull requests are welcome. Please run unit tests and linter.