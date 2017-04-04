Note
Amazon has added the DocumentClient to the official DynamoDB JavaScript SDK, which provides functionality very much like what this repository was intended to do. You can read about the official DynamoDB DocumentClient here: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/DynamoDB/DocumentClient.html
We'll be keeping this repository available for the time being as a reference for anoyone who may have dependencies on it, but we are not intending to continue with development or support for this project.
Future pull requests and issues filed against this repo are almost certain to be closed as "will not fix".
Translates sane javascript objects (and JSON) into DynamoDb format and vice versa.
Caveat Does not yet work with Binary types (B and BS). I have personally never come across a case where I'm using binary types in json. If you need binary support, please let me know how it might be done, or contribute.
Translation of DynamoDb
AttributeValue objects is cumbersome and makes working with the aws-sdk-js
more difficult than it needs to be. This library abstracts away the verbose tiresome mappings and lets you work with standard javascript (JSON) data like
you're used to.
npm install dynamodb-marshaler
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
var marshalItem = require('dynamodb-marshaler').marshalItem;
AWS.config.region = 'us-west-2';
var dynamoDb = new AWS.DynamoDB();
dynamoDb.putItem({
TableName: 'users',
Item: marshalItem({username: 'nackjicholson'}) // {username: {S: 'nackjicholson'}}
});
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
var unmarshalItem = require('dynamodb-marshaler').unmarshalItem;
AWS.config.region = 'us-west-2';
var dynamoDb = new AWS.DynamoDB();
var data = dynamoDb.scan({
TableName: 'users'
}, function(err, data) {
// data.Items = [{username: {S: 'nackjicholson'}]
var items = data.Items.map(unmarshalItem);
console.log(items); // [{username: 'nackjicholson'}]
});
var marshal = require('dynamodb-marshaler/marshal');
console.log(marshal('nackjicholson')); // {S: 'nackjicholson'}
console.log(marshal(true)); // {BOOL: true}
console.log(marshal([1, 2, 3])); // {NS: ['1', '2', '3']}
.marshal
.unmarshal
.marshalItem (alias
.toDDB)
.unmarshalItem (alias
.toJS)
.marshalJson
.unmarshalJson
In the
./dist directory of this repo there is a browser compatible version of this library which can be used as a
browser global, AMD, or CommonJS/Node module. Check the
examples/example.html file for basic usage.
You can marshal directly from a JSON string using
marshalJson. As well as, unmarshal a DynamoDb api response into a
JSON string with
unmarshalJson.
The examples directory contains a couple of node scripts which use the marshaler. If you clone this repo you can run them easily using these commands:
node examples/example-marshal.js
node examples/example-unmarshal.js
They showcase all the conversions this library can perform.
The
examples/example.html showcases use of
dynamodb-marshaler in the browser environment. It can be run simply by
opening the example in a web browser. Or you can check it out at this Plunkr
DynamoDB does not allow saving of an empty string
"". The marshaler treats this as an error.
Javascript has one list type -- arrays, but DynamoDB has sets and lists. How does the marshaler distinguish between the two?
Here's a table:
|input
|marshaled value
|Strings/No duplicates
|["foo", "bar"]
|{"SS": ["foo", "bar"]}
|Numbers/No duplicates
|[42, 43]
|{"NS": ["42", "43"]}
|Empty
|[]
|{"L": []}
|Mixed
|[42, "foo", null]
|{"L": [{"N": "42"}, {"S": "foo"}, {"NULL": true}]}
|Duplicates
|["foo", "bar", "foo"]
|{"L": [{"S": "foo"}, {"S": "bar"}, {"S": "foo"}]}
Pull requests are welcome. Please run unit tests and linter.
npm test,
npm run lint, and
npm run cov.