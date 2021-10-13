Stability: 1 - Experimental
A general purpose distributed locking library with fencing tokens built for AWS DynamoDB.
npm install dynamodb-lock-client
To run the below example, run:
npm run readme
"use strict";
const AWS = require("aws-sdk");
const DynamoDBLockClient = require("../index.js");
const dynamodb = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient(
{
region: "us-east-1"
}
);
// "fail closed": if process crashes and lock is not released, lock will
// never be released (requires human intervention)
const failClosedClient = new DynamoDBLockClient.FailClosed(
{
dynamodb,
lockTable: "my-lock-table-name",
partitionKey: "mylocks",
acquirePeriodMs: 1e4
}
);
failClosedClient.acquireLock("my-fail-closed-lock", (error, lock) =>
{
if (error)
{
return console.error(error)
}
console.log("acquired fail closed lock");
// do stuff
lock.release(error => error ? console.error(error) : console.log("released fail closed lock"));
}
);
// "fail open": if process crashes and lock is not released, lock will
// eventually expire after leaseDurationMs from last heartbeat
// sent
const failOpenClient = new DynamoDBLockClient.FailOpen(
{
dynamodb,
lockTable: "my-lock-table-name",
partitionKey: "mylocks",
heartbeatPeriodMs: 3e3,
leaseDurationMs: 1e4
}
);
failOpenClient.acquireLock("my-fail-open-lock", (error, lock) =>
{
if (error)
{
return console.error(error)
}
console.log(`acquired fail open lock with fencing token ${lock.fencingToken}`);
lock.on("error", error => console.error("failed to heartbeat!"));
// do stuff
lock.release(error => error ? console.error(error) : console.log("released fail open lock"));
}
);
At this time, test are implemented for FailOpen lock acquisition and release.
npm test
The DynamoDB lock table needs to be created independently. The following is an example CloudFormation template that would create such a lock table:
AWSTemplateFormatVersion: "2010-09-09"
Resources:
DistributedLocksStore:
Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table
Properties:
AttributeDefinitions:
- AttributeName: id
AttributeType: S
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: id
KeyType: HASH
TableName: "distributed-locks-store"
BillingMode: PAY_PER_REQUEST
Outputs:
DistributedLocksStore:
Value: !GetAtt DistributedLocksStore.Arn
The template above would make your
config.partitionKey == "id" and your
config.lockTable == "distributed-locks-store".
You can choose to call your
config.partitionKey any valid string except
fencingToken,
leaseDurationMs,
lockAcquiredTimeUnixMs,
owner, or
guid (these attribute names are reserved for use by
DynamoDBLockClient library). Your
config.partitionKey has to correspond to the partition key (
HASH) of the Primary Key of your DynamoDB table.
In some cases, you may be constrained to use a DynamoDB table that requires to specify a sort key. The following is an example CloudFormation template that would create such a lock table:
AWSTemplateFormatVersion: "2010-09-09"
Resources:
DistributedLocksStore:
Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table
Properties:
AttributeDefinitions:
- AttributeName: id
AttributeType: S
- AttributeName: sortID
AttributeType: S
KeySchema:
- AttributeName: id
KeyType: HASH
- AttributeName: sortID
KeyType: RANGE
TableName: "distributed-locks-store"
BillingMode: PAY_PER_REQUEST
Outputs:
DistributedLocksStore:
Value: !GetAtt DistributedLocksStore.Arn
The template above would make your
config.partitionKey == "id",
config.sortKey = "sortID", and your
config.lockTable == "distributed-locks-store".
You can choose to call your
config.partitionKey and
config.sortKey any valid string except
fencingToken,
leaseDurationMs,
lockAcquiredTimeUnixMs,
owner, or
guid (these attribute names are reserved for use by
DynamoDBLockClient library). Your
config.partitionKey has to correspond to the partition key (
HASH) of the Primary Key of your DynamoDB table. Your
config.sortKey has to correspond to the sort key (
RANGE) of the Primary Key of your DynamoDB table.
Public API
config: Object
dynamodb: AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient Instance of AWS DynamoDB DocumentClient.
lockTable: String Name of lock table to use.
partitionKey: String Name of table partition key (hash key) to use.
sortKey: String (Default: undefined) Optional name of table sort key (range key) to use. If specified, all lock ids will be required to contain a
sortKey.
acquirePeriodMs: Number How long to wait for the lock before giving up. Whatever operation this lock is protecting should take less time than
acquirePeriodMs.
owner: String Customize owner name for lock (optional).
retryCount: Number (Default: 1) Number of times to retry lock acquisition after initial failure. No retries will occur if set to
0.
Creates a "fail closed" client that acquires "fail closed" locks. If process crashes and lock is not released, lock will never be released. This means that some sort of intervention will be required to put the system back into operational state if lock is held and a process crashes while holding the lock.
config: Object
dynamodb: AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient Instance of AWS DynamoDB DocumentClient.
lockTable: String Name of lock table to use.
partitionKey: String Name of table partition key (hash key) to use.
sortKey: String (Default: undefined) Optional name of table sort key (range key) to use. If specified, all lock ids will be required to contain a
sortKey.
heartbeatPeriodMs: Number (Default: undefined) Optional period at which to send heartbeats in order to keep the lock locked. Providing this option will cause heartbeats to be sent.
leaseDurationMs: Number The length of lock lease duration. If the lock is not renewed via a heartbeat within
leaseDurationMs it will be automatically released.
owner: String Customize owner name for lock (optional).
retryCount: Number (Default: 1) Number of times to retry lock acquisition after initial failure. No retries will occur if set to
0.
trustLocalTime: Boolean (Default: false) If set to
true, when the client retrieves an existing lock, it will use local time to determine if
leaseDurationMs has elapsed (and shorten its wait time accordingly) instead of always waiting the full
leaseDurationMs milliseconds before making an acquisition attempt.
Creates a "fail open" client that acquires "fail open" locks. If process crashes and lock is not released, lock will eventually expire after
leaseDurationMs from last heartbeat sent (if any). This means that if process acquires a lock, goes to sleep for more than
leaseDurationMs, and then wakes up assuming it still has a lock, then it can perform an operation ignoring other processes that may assume they have a lock on the operation.
id: String|Buffer|Number|Object Unique identifier for the lock. If the type of
id is String|Buffer|Number the type must correspond to lock table's partition key type. If the type of
id is Object, it is expected to have the following format:
For example, if
{
[config.partitionKey]: String|Buffer|Number,
[config.sortKey]: String|Buffer|Number
}
config.partitionKey = "myPartitionKey" and
config.sortKey = "mySortKey" and partition key value is
id1234 and sort key value is
abcd, then the Object would be:
Sort key part of
{
myPartitionKey: "id1234",
mySortKey: "abcd"
}
id is only required if lock is configured with a sort key. The types of partition key and sort key must correspond to lock table's partition key and sort key types.
callback: Function
(error, lock) => {}
error: Error Error, if any.
lock: DynamoDBLockClient.Lock Successfully acquired lock object. Lock object is an instance of
EventEmitter. If the
lock is acquired via a fail open
client configured to heartbeat, then the returned
lock may emit an
error event if a
heartbeat operation fails.
fencingToken: Integer fail open locks only Integer monotonically incremented with every "fail open" lock acquisition to be used for fencing. Heartbeats do not increment
fencingToken.
Attempts to acquire a lock. If lock acquisition fails, callback will be called with an
error and
lock will be falsy. If lock acquisition succeeds, callback will be called with
lock, and
error will be falsy.
Fail closed client will attempt to acquire a lock. On failure, client will retry after
acquirePeriodMs up to
retryCount times. After
retryCount failures, client will fail lock acquisition. On successful acquisition, lock will be locked until
lock.release() is called successfuly.
Fail open client will attempt to acquire a lock. On failure, if
trustLocalTime is
false (the default), client will retry after
leaseDurationMs. If
trustLocalTime is
true, the client will retry after
Math.max(0, leaseDurationMs - (localTimeMs - lockAcquiredTimeMs)) where
localTimeMs is "now" and
lockAcquiredTimeMs is the lock acquisition time recorded in the retrieved lock. Lock acquisition will be retried up to
retryCount times. After
retryCount failures, client will fail lock acquisition. On successful acquisition, if
heartbeatPeriodMs option is not specified (heartbeats off), lock will expire after
leaseDurartionMs. If
heartbeatPeriodMs option is specified, lock will be renewed at
heartbeatPeriodMs intervals until
lock.release() is called successfuly. Additionally, if
heartbeatPeriodMs option is specified, lock may emit an
error event if it fails a heartbeat operation.
callback: Function
error => {}
error: Error Error, if any. No error implies successful lock release.
Releases previously acquired lock.
Fail closed lock is deleted, so that it can be acquired again.
Fail open lock heartbeats stop, and its
leaseDurationMs is set to 1 millisecond so that it expires "immediately". The datastructure is left in the datastore in order to provide continuity of
fencingToken monotonicity guarantee.
We follow semantic versioning policy (see: semver.org):
Given a version number MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH, increment the:
MAJOR version when you make incompatible API changes,
MINOR version when you add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner, and
PATCH version when you make backwards-compatible bug fixes.
caveat: Major version zero is a special case indicating development version that may make incompatible API changes without incrementing MAJOR version.