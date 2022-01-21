This library works as a wrapper for AWS DynamoDB Local, intended for use in devops. This library is capable of downloading and installing the DynamoDB Local with a simple set of commands, and pass optional attributes defined in 'DynamoDB Local Documentation'.

This Plugin Requires

Java Runtime Engine (JRE) version 6.x or newer

Features

Method to Download/Install DynamoDB Local

Remove/Uninstall DynamoDB Local

Start/Restart DynamoDB Local with all the options givne in http://docs.aws.amazon.com/amazondynamodb/latest/developerguide/DynamoDBLocal.html

Stop individual instances of DynamoDb Local running

Installation

npm install --save dynamodb-localhost

Usage

Usage example

var dynamodbLocal = require ( "dynamodb-localhost" ); dynamodbLocal.install(); dynamodbLocal.start({ port : 8000 });

Supported methods

install(callback) To install DynamoDB Local for usage (This is one time operation unless execute remove). 'callback' function is called after installation completes ( or if already installed, immediately) start ( options ) To start an instance of DynamoDB Local . More information about options shown in the coming section stop(port) To stop particular instance of DynamoDb Local running on an specified port remove(callback) To remove DynamoDB Local instance. 'callback' function is called after removal complete.

NOTE: After executing start(options), DynamoDB will process incoming requests until you stop it. To stop DynamoDB, type Ctrl+C in the command prompt window. To view dynamodb interactive web shell, go to DynamoDB Local shell in your browser.

All options for DynamoDB start:

{ port : 8000 , cors : '*' , inMemory : true , dbPath : '<mypath>/' , sharedDb : true , delayTransientStatuses : true , optimizeDbBeforeStartup : true , heapInitial : undefined , heapMax : undefined ,

Contributing

We love our contributors! If you'd like to contribute to the project, feel free to submit a PR. But please keep in mind the following guidelines:

Propose your changes before you start working on a PR. You can reach us by submitting a Github issue. This is just to make sure that no one else is working on the same change, and to figure out the best way to solve the issue.

If you're out of ideas, but still want to contribute, help us in solving Github issues already verified.

Contributions are not just PRs! We'd be grateful for having you, and if you could provide some support for new comers, that be great! You can also do that by answering this plugin related questions on Stackoverflow. You can also contribute by writing. Feel free to let us know if you want to publish a useful guides, improve the documentation (attributed to you, thank you!) that you feel will help the community.

Credits

Bunch of thanks to doapp-ryanp who started dynamodb-local project