openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dl

dynamodb-local

by Ryan Pendergast
0.0.31 (see all)

A wrapper for AWS DynamoDB Local, intended for use in testcases

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.6K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dynamodb-local

A wrapper for AWS DynamoDB Local, intended for use in testcases. Will automatically download the files needed to run DynamoDb Local.

You can optionally override the download URL from where it fetches the installation archive as well as the target directory to which it will install the binaries (default is your system's temp folder).

Usage

Install the module as development dependency by running

npm install dynamodb-local --save-dev

Then in node, write your test script like this:

const DynamoDbLocal = require('dynamodb-local');
const dynamoLocalPort = 8000;

DynamoDbLocal.launch(dynamoLocalPort, null, ['-sharedDb']) //if you want to share with Javascript Shell
    .then(function () {

        // do your tests

        DynamoDbLocal.stop(dynamoLocalPort);
    });

Alternatively if you wish to use this as detached server like this:


const DynamoDbLocal = require('dynamodb-local');
const dynamoLocalPort = 8000;

const child = await DynamoDbLocal.launch(dynamoLocalPort, null, [], false, true); // must be wrapped in async function

// do your tests

await DynamoDbLocal.stopChild(child); // must be wrapped in async function

Another example which also shows how to override the installer configuration can be found in examples/simple.js.

See AWS DynamoDB Docs for more info on how to interact with DynamoDB Local.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial