DynamoDB Document SDK

NOTE: As of September 10, 2015, this version of the Document SDK will be deprecated in favor of the AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient in the official AWS SDK for JavaScript. This repository will continued to be hosted, but not maintained outside of bug reports. In addition, discussion and request for guidance should be directed at the official AWS SDK for JavaScript. Here's how you can get started with the new client!

This SDK abstracts away the typing of attribute values in the low level SDK in order to provide a simpler developing experience. JS datatypes like string or number can be passed directly into DynamoDB requests and the wrapping will be handled for you; similarly for responses, datatypes will be unwrapped.

For those DynamoDB types that do not have direct mappings to JS datatypes, a wrapper Object is provided to handle type ambiguities (i.e. StrSet, NumSet, BinSet).

Lastly, a Condition Object is being introduced to simplify the use of the KeyCondition and Expected portion of the request params. Note: Condition Object serves to simplify previous api (NOT new expressions)

Getting Started

Install

$ npm install dynamodb-doc --save

In order to instantiate the client, you still need the AWS JS SDK to store your region/credentials.

var AWS = require ( "aws-sdk" ); var DOC = require ( "dynamodb-doc" ); AWS.config.update({ region : "us-west-1" }); var docClient = new DOC.DynamoDB();

Alternatively if you already have the existing DynamoDB Client, you can pass it in order to instantiate the client.

var awsClient = AWS.DynamoDB(); var docClient = new DOC.DynamoDB(awsClient);

After this, you can make requests and receive responses with JS datatypes!

JS datatypes that can be used in place of DynamoDB Datatypes:

Javascript DynamoDB string S number N boolean BOOL null NULL array L object M

For Sets, the client will provide object for you:

docClient.Set([ "a" , "b" , "c" ], "S" )

Refer to the Basic Usage and Nested DataTypes and More sections down below to see examples of the updated API.

In addition, the SDK also introduces a special kind of Object in order to simplify conditions.

docClient.Condition(key, operator, val1, val2)

Refer to the section down below on Condition Objects to see an example of the usage.

NOTE: To build the node js files for the browser yourself, run

npm install; uglifyjs lib/* | sed 's/\"use strict\";//' > dynamodb-doc.min.js

For each example assume we have these variables available to us.

AWS.config.update({ }); docClient = new DOC.DynamoDB(); var pfunc = function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log(err, err.stack); } else { console .log(data); } }

Basic Usage:

var params = {}; params.TableName = "Users" ; params.Item = { UserId : "John" , Age : 21 , Pic : docClient.StrToBin( "someURI" )}; docClient.putItem(params, pfunc); params = {}; params.TableName = "Users" ; params.Key = { UserId : "John" }; docClient.getItem(params, pfunc);

NOTE: StrToBin returns either a Buffer for NodeJS or Uint8Array for the browser.

Nested DataTypes and More:

var params = {}; params.TableName = "Shopping Cart" ; params.Item = { PartId : "CPU1" , OnSale : false , Discount : null , Compatible : { Motherboards : [ "MB1" , "MB2" ], RAM : [ "RAM1" ]}}; docClient.putItem(params, pfunc); params = {}; params.Key = { PartId : "CPU1" }; params.TableName = "Shopping Cart" ; docClient.getItem(params, pfunc);

Condition Object:

var params = {}; params.TableName = "Houses" ; params.KeyConditions = [docClient.Condition( "HouseId" , "NOT_NULL" ), docClient.Condition( "YearBuilt" , "GT" , 2000 )]; params.QueryFilter = docClient.Condition( "Price" , "BETWEEN" , 0 , 900000 ); docClient.query(params, pfunc);

Expressions (NEW!!):