A JavaScript utility to help represent DynamoDB data types and records.
New ver 4.0.0 of this library generates DynamoDB
UpdateExpression. updateExpr().
DynamoDB represents the JavaScript number
1 as
{N:'1'}.
This utility helps convert between such representations.
JavaScript DynamoDB
------------------------------------------------
-1 {N: '-1'}
'Hello' {S: 'Hello'}
true {BOOL: true}
NULL {NULL: true}
{a:1, b:''} {M: {a: {N: '1'}, b: {S: ''}}}
wrap,
unwrap to convert (marshall) JavaScript data.
const attr = require('dynamodb-data-types').AttributeValue;
const data = {
id: 10,
food: ['Rice', 33, null],
obj: {a:1, b:true},
};
const wrapped = attr.wrap(data); // wrap (marshall) data to use with DynamoDB
/* Returns:
* {
* id:{N:"10"},
* food:{L:[{S:"Rice"},{N:"33"},{NULL:true}]},
* obj:{M:{a:{N:"1"},b:{BOOL:true}}}
* } */
attr.unwrap(wrapped); // unwrap (unmarshall) data
/* Returns:
* {
* id: 10,
* food: ['Rice', 33, null],
* obj: {a:1, b:true},
* } */
Use
wrap1 and
unwrap1 for single primitive values,
attr.wrap1(50); // { N: '50' }
attr.unwrap1({N:'50'}); // 50
updateExpr() for DynamoDB
UpdateExpression
Let's say you want to update
color in a item or record. DynamoDB
UpdateItem
API requires you to provide a
UpdateExpression as follows:
{
UpdateExpression: "SET color = :a",
ExpressionAttributeValues: {":a":{"S":"red"}}}
}
Instead of attribute
color, if you want to update
year to
2013 then you
have to do one more step because
year is a reserved keyword:
{
UpdateExpression":"SET #A = :a",
ExpressionAttributeValues: {":a":{S:"2013"}},
ExpressionAttributeNames :{"#A":"year"}}
}
Use this library to generate the above for you as follows:
const { updateExpr } = require('dynamodb-data-types');
updateExpr().set({ name: 'foo' }).expr();
Below is a more comprehensive example:
const { updateExpr } = require('dynamodb-data-types');
updateExpr() // Call updateExpr()
.set({ a: 'foo' }) // chain multiple clauses
.add({ n: 1 })
.remove('rat', 'bat')
.set({ sky: 'blue'})
.delete({ day: ['Mon'] }) // 'day' is a reserved keyword
.remove('hi')
.expr(); // In the end expr() returns the UpdateExpression
// After .expr(), we cannot chain any more clauses (set,remove,add,delete)
/* Returns:
{
* UpdateExpression: "SET a = :a, sky = :b REMOVE rat, bat, hi ADD n :c DELETE #A :d",
* ExpressionAttributeValues: {":a":{S:"foo"},":b":{S:"blue"},":c":{N:"1"},":d":{SS:["Mon"]}},
* ExpressionAttributeNames:{"#A":"day"}} // Because 'day' is a reserved keyword
* } */
UpdateExpression clauses
SET,
REMOVE,
ADD,
DELETE
updateExpr().set(),
remove(),
add(),
delete(), are the same clauses
defined by DynamoDB
UpdateExpression. Each clause is said to contain one or
more
action. See AWS
documentation
for more.
updateExpr() handles DynamoDB reserved keywords.
updateExpr() avoids conflict with keywords reserved by
DynamoDB. To
demonstrate this, the below example uses the conflicting keyword
year.
A more complete example:
const { wrap } = require('dynamodb-data-types').AttributeValue;
const { updateExpr } = require('dynamodb-data-types');
const { DynamoDBClient, UpdateItemCommand, PutItemCommand } = require('@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb');
const TableName = 'FooTable';
const client = new DynamoDBClient({ region: 'us-east-1' });
const updates = updateExpr() // Call updateExpr()
.set({ greet: 'Hello' }) // chain multiple clauses
.remove('foo', 'city')
.add({ age: 1 })
.set({ nick: 'bar' })
.remove('baz')
.delete({ year: [2008] }) // 'year' is a reserved keyword
.add({ amt: 1.5 });
// Use expr() to get the UpdateExpression data structures
const { UpdateExpression, ExpressionAttributeValues, ExpressionAttributeNames } = updates.expr();
// After .expr(), we cannot chain any more clauses (set,remove,add,delete)
/* Generated data structures:
* {
* UpdateExpression:
* 'SET greet = :a, nick = :b REMOVE foo, baz ADD age :c, amt :d DELETE #A :e',
*
* ExpressionAttributeValues: {
* ':a': { S: 'Hello' },
* ':b': { S: 'bar' },
* ':c': { N: '1' },
* ':d': { N: '1.5' },
* ':e': { NS: [Array] }
* },
*
* ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#A': 'year' } // Because year is a reserved keyword
* }
*/
const params = {
TableName,
Key: wrap({ id: 10 }),
UpdateExpression,
ExpressionAttributeValues,
ExpressionAttributeNames,
};
/* TIP: For shorter code, use ...updates.expr()
* const params = {
* TableName,
* Key: wrap({ id: 10 }),
* ...updates.expr()
* };
*/
client.send(new UpdateItemCommand(params));
updateExpr() avoids creating duplicate values
As demonstrated below,
updateExpr() avoids creating duplicates in
ExpressionAttributeValue by using
=== internally.
/* Different action values across clauses.
* Hence ExpressionAttributeValues has three items.
*/
const expr0 = updateExpr()
.set({ w: 1 })
.set({ x: 2 })
.add({ y: 3 })
.expr();
// {
// UpdateExpression: 'SET w = :a, x = :b ADD y :c',
// ExpressionAttributeValues: {
// ':a': { N: '1' },
// ':b': { N: '2' },
// ':c': { N: '3' },
// }
// }
/* Identical action values across clauses.
* Hence ExpressionAttributeValues has only one item.
*/
const expr1 = updateExpr()
.set({ w: 1 })
.set({ x: 1 })
.add({ y: 1 })
.expr();
// {
// UpdateExpression: 'SET w = :a, x = :a ADD y :a',
// ExpressionAttributeValues: {
// ':a': { N: '1' }
// }
// }
To avoid duplicate values in ExpressionAttributeValues, apart from doing a strict equality check using '===', allow a deep equality to avoid duplicates.
Below, value is the same array for all actions/clauses. Hence there should be 1 entry in ExpressionAttributeValues.
However there are 3 entries.
It might be a good feature to do a deep equality and ensure 1 entry in ExpressionAttributeValues.
const expr0 = updateExpr()
.set({ w: [1, 2, 3] })
.set({ x: [1, 2, 3] })
.set({ y: [1, 2, 3] })
.expr();
// {
// UpdateExpression: 'SET w = :a, x = :b, y = :c',
// ExpressionAttributeValues: {
// ':a': { NS: ['1', '2', '3'] },
// ':b': { NS: ['1', '2', '3'] },
// ':c': { NS: ['1', '2', '3'] },
// }
// }
See
examples/01-put-and-update-expression.js
for full example of generated DynamoDB structures
UpdateExpression,
ExpressionAttributeValues,
ExpressionAttributeNames.
Use with AWS SDK for Node.js
npm install dynamodb-data-types
Use with the cli for quick utility
npm install -g dynamodb-data-types
dynamo-dt-attr-wrap '{'hello':'world'}'
dynamo-dt-attr-unwrap '{'hello': {'S': 'world'}}'
Use with AWS SDK for JS in the Browser
Download the browser version from dist.
See examples/browser and this note
The browser version of this library (created using browserify) has not been tested. Pull requests to add tests for the browser are welcome (maybe using phantom.js?).
The browser version is available from version
2.1.2 onwards.
The browser version of this library is generated using Browserify.
For versions
3.0.0 onwards of this library,
browserify is made to exclude
Buffer related code. It is less likely for a browser side application to make
use of
Buffer as a binary type.
If you don't need detailed info about this, skip the next paragraph.
This library uses node's Buffer for
recognizing binary types. By default, browserify, includes external
Buffer
related code, causing the filesize of the browser dist to become 5.4
times larger (6x if you compare
min.js files). Version
3.0.0 onwards,
browserify is made to exclude
Buffer related code because it seems less
likely for browser side code to detect
Buffer as a binary type. Incase your
browser application does require
Buffer you might try using
dist-with-buffer
Refer to docs.aws.amazon.com/amazondynamodb/latest/APIReference/API_Types.html
DynamoDb-Data-Types supports:
Refer to docs.aws.amazon.com/amazondynamodb/latest/APIReference/API_AttributeValue.html
DynamoDb-Data-Types supports:
(New in version 2.1.0)
Consider the following:
const data = {
alphabets: ['c', 'a', 'b', 'c']
};
wrap(data) detects
alphabets as
SS. Being a set
SS has two properties unlike those of arrays :
Starting with version 2.1.0, you can do:
wrap(data, {types: {alphabets: 'L'} } to explicitly tell wrap to treat it
L instead of the auto-detected
SS. Similarly for
put() and
add()
preserveArrays() to consider all arrays as type
L. This has a global effect.
Read the documentation and examples for more.
BOOL,
NULL,
M,
L
(new in version 2.0.0)
DynamoDb-Data-Types version 2.0.0 introduces support for AttributeValue
types
BOOL,
NULL,
M,
L.
M for nested data
DynamoDb-Data-Types uses
M to nest objects. Consider the following data:
const data = {
polygon: {
quadrilateral: {
sides: 4
}
}
}
wrap() maps the above data as:
{
'polygon': {
'M': {
'quadrilateral': {
'M': {
'sides': {
'N': '4'
}
}
}
}
}
}
L for arrays
DynamoDb-Data-Types uses
L to represent mixed arrays. Consider the following data:
{
strs: ['abc', 'def'],
nums: [123, 456],
mix: [1, 'abc', true, false, null, [1,2,3]]
}
wrap() maps the above data as:
{
strs: {
SS: ['abc','def']
},
nums: {
NS: ['123','456']
},
mix: {
'L': [
{ N: '1' },
{ S: 'abc' },
{ BOOL: true },
{ BOOL: false },
{ NULL: true },
{ NS: ['1','2','3'] }
]
}
}
It is straightforward to detect types
N,
NS,
S,
SS,
NULL and
BOOL.
To detect other types -
M,
L,
B,
BS - simple rules are applied as
explained below.
For any a given value
val,
wrap() detects the AWS Data types as follows:
How
wrap() detects them (psuedo-code):
IF val is typeof boolean
THEN detect as type BOOL
ELSE IF val is null
THEN detect as type NULL
ELSE IF val is typeof number or if val instanceof Number
THEN detect as type N
ELSE IF val is typeof string or if val is instanceof String
THEN detect as type S
How
wrap() detects type
B (psuedo-code):
IF val is instanceof Buffer
THEN detect as type B
There maybe other types which should get detected as
B. Please let me know if
you have suggestions.
How
wrap() detects type
M (psuedo-code):
IF (val is none of: BOOL, NULL, N, S, B)
AND (typeof val === 'object')
THEN detect as type M
ELSE
wrap() ignores val
When
wrap() sees an Array, here's what it does (psuedo-code):
IF val is an Array
IF (every element in Array is type N)
THEN detect as type NS
ELSE IF (every element in Array is type S)
THEN detect as type SS
ELSE IF (every element in Array is type B)
THEN detect as type BS
ELSE
detect as type L
If
preserveArrays() is called, all arrays found in the object being wrapped
are given type
L. In other words, arrays will no longer get detected as
NS,
SS or
BS but specified as
L.
This is useful to preserve duplicates and the order of elements in arrays.
const ddt = require('dynamodb-data-types');
ddt.preserveArrays();
This function is designed to be called once - It has a global effect.
If this is not needed on a global level, a similar effect can be achieved using
options parameter passed to
wrap(),
wrap1() and
put() and
add().
Similarly, the global behaviour of
preserveArrays() may be overridden using
the
options object passed to
wrap(),
wrap1() and
put() and
add().
AWS API Reference - AttributeValue
Update
See updateExpr() above for detailed usage examples.
Deprecated! Use updateExpr() instead.
To use AttributeValueUpdate (Depricated) see README-deprecated
Wrap (marshall) JavaScript data into DynamoDB's AttributeValue data type.
types: An object containing attribute names and explicit type for that
attribute. Currently explicit type can only be specified if the detected type is
an array. Possible values are
'NS',
'SS',
'BS',
'L'
Example of an options object:
// Any property named 'randomList' found in the object (at any depth) is
// specified as 'NS'. This explicit type can be assigned only if `randomList` is
// detected as an array.
// Similarly if 'orderedList' is an array, it gets specified as type 'L'
{
types: {
randomList: 'NS',
orderedList: 'L'
}
}
Example
const attr = require('dynamodb-data-types').AttributeValue;
attr.wrap({name: 'Foo', age: 50});
// {'name':{'S':'Foo'},'age':{'N':'50'}}
attr.wrap({alphabets: ['a', 'b', 'c']});
// {'alphabets':{'SS': ['a','b','c']}}
attr.wrap({alphabets: ['a', 'b', 'c']}, {types: {alphabets:'L'}});
// {'alphabets':{'L': [{'S':'a'},{'S':'b'},{'S': 'c'}]}}
Unwrap (unmarshall) DynamoDB AttributeValue to appropriate JavaScript types.
Example
const attr = require('dynamodb-data-types').AttributeValue;
attr.unwrap({'name':{'S':'Foo'},'age':{'N':'50'}});
// {name: 'Foo', age: 50}
Wrap a single value into DynamoDB's AttributeValue.
Example
const attr = require('dynamodb-data-types').AttributeValue;
attr.wrap1(50); // {'N':'50'}
attr.wrap1('50'); // {'S':'50'}
Unwrap a single DynamoDB's AttributeValue to a value of the appropriate JavaScript type.
@param {Object} attributeValue The DynamoDB AttributeValue. @return {String|Number|Array} The JavaScript value.
Example
const attr = require('dynamodb-data-types').AttributeValue;
attr.unwrap1({'N':'50'}); // 50
attr.unwrap1({'S':'50'}); // '50'
Read this only if you need DynamoDb-Data-Types version 1.0.0 or below.
If you are already using version 1.0.0 or 0.2.7 you may continue to do so.
If you are using DynamoDb-Data-Types version 1.0.0 or 0.2.7, wrapping / unwrapping
B and
BS will not work when used with AWS SDK 1.x.x
but should automagically work with AWS SDK 2.x.x. although it has not been
tested. This is related to automatic conversion of base64 done by AWS SDK
version 2.x. See
AWS Upgrading Notes (1.x to 2.0).
Note: Change log dates are yyyy-mm-dd.
updateExpr() to generate DynamoDB
UpdateExpression used to
update an item.
2021-12-19
Functionally, this version is identical to the previous 3.0.2
lodash version (used for tests).
Functionally, this version is identical to the previous 3.0.1
Functionally, apart from the CLI utility, this version is identical to the previous 3.0.0
3.0.0 is identical to
2.1.6
3.0.0 onwards
Buffer related code has been excluded.
min.js version is now
6.5KB. Earlier it was
40KB.
Source code of versions 2.1.2 to 2.1.6 are identical to 2.1.1.
This version is identical to 2.1.1 with no changes to code. It only includes a JS build for the browser plus a few more tests.
2015-12-18
2015-08-17
preserveArrays() to use type
L for array types; this preserves order of array elements and allows duplicate array elements both of which are not possible using sets
SS,
NS or
BS
wrap(),
add(),
put()
2015-02-15
2015-02-15
M
L
2015-02-11
Note: There are no source code changes in version 1.0.0. Functionally, 1.0.0 is identical to 0.2.7.
B and
BS data types.
2014-01-29
2013-11-15
2013-11-11