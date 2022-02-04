openbase logo
dynamodb-admin

by Aaron Shafovaloff
4.1.0 (see all)

GUI for DynamoDB Local or dynalite

Overview

15.3K

GitHub Stars

969

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dynamodb-admin

npm

GUI for DynamoDB Local, dynalite, localstack etc.

Usage

Use as globally installed app

npm install -g dynamodb-admin

# For Windows:
set DYNAMO_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000
dynamodb-admin

# For Mac/Linux:
DYNAMO_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000 dynamodb-admin

Options:

  • --open / -o - opens server URL in a default browser on start
  • --port PORT / -p PORT - Port to run on (default: 8001)
  • --host HOST / -h HOST - Host to run on (default: localhost)

You can specify host & port to run on by setting environment variables HOST and PORT respectively. This will override value specified on the command line. This is legacy way to specify the HOST & PORT.

If you use a local dynamodb that cares about credentials, you can configure them by using the following environment variables AWS_REGION AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

For example with the amazon/dynamodb-local docker image you can launch dynamodb-admin with:

AWS_REGION=eu-west-1 AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=local AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=local dynamodb-admin

Use as a library in your project

const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const {createServer} = require('dynamodb-admin');

const dynamodb = new AWS.DynamoDB();
const dynClient = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient({service: dynamodb});

const app = createServer(dynamodb, dynClient);

const host = 'localhost';
const port = 8001;
const server = app.listen(port, host);
server.on('listening', () => {
  const address = server.address();
  console.log(`  listening on http://${address.address}:${address.port}`);
});

See also

Screencast

Screencast

