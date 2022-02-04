Usage

Use as globally installed app

npm install -g dynamodb-admin set DYNAMO_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000 dynamodb-admin DYNAMO_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000 dynamodb-admin

Options:

--open / -o - opens server URL in a default browser on start

--port PORT / -p PORT - Port to run on (default: 8001)

--host HOST / -h HOST - Host to run on (default: localhost)

You can specify host & port to run on by setting environment variables HOST and PORT respectively. This will override value specified on the command line. This is legacy way to specify the HOST & PORT.

If you use a local dynamodb that cares about credentials, you can configure them by using the following environment variables AWS_REGION AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

For example with the amazon/dynamodb-local docker image you can launch dynamodb-admin with:

AWS_REGION=eu-west-1 AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID= local AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY= local dynamodb-admin

Use as a library in your project

const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); const {createServer} = require ( 'dynamodb-admin' ); const dynamodb = new AWS.DynamoDB(); const dynClient = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient({ service : dynamodb}); const app = createServer(dynamodb, dynClient); const host = 'localhost' ; const port = 8001 ; const server = app.listen(port, host); server.on( 'listening' , () => { const address = server.address(); console .log( ` listening on http:// ${address.address} : ${address.port} ` ); });

See also

aaronshaf/dynamodb-admin - docker image with dynamodb-admin only for integrating with your own stack

instructure/dynamo-local-admin-docker - docker file with integrated dynamodb-admin and dynamodb

Camin McCluskey's Quick Start Guide

Screencast