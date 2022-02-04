GUI for DynamoDB Local, dynalite, localstack etc.
npm install -g dynamodb-admin
# For Windows:
set DYNAMO_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000
dynamodb-admin
# For Mac/Linux:
DYNAMO_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000 dynamodb-admin
Options:
You can specify host & port to run on by setting environment variables
HOST and
PORT respectively. This will override value specified on the command line. This is legacy way to specify the HOST & PORT.
If you use a local dynamodb that cares about credentials, you can configure them by using the following environment variables
AWS_REGION
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
For example with the
amazon/dynamodb-local docker image you can launch
dynamodb-admin with:
AWS_REGION=eu-west-1 AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=local AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=local dynamodb-admin
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const {createServer} = require('dynamodb-admin');
const dynamodb = new AWS.DynamoDB();
const dynClient = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient({service: dynamodb});
const app = createServer(dynamodb, dynClient);
const host = 'localhost';
const port = 8001;
const server = app.listen(port, host);
server.on('listening', () => {
const address = server.address();
console.log(` listening on http://${address.address}:${address.port}`);
});