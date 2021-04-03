DynamoTypes

Typescript ORM of DynamoDB, written from scratch to fully support DynamoDB. Powering Vingle

Features

Serialize / Deserialize DynamoDB record -> TS class object based on annotations. Table Configurations CreateTable Create secondary indexes (Both local / global) Configure TTL

DropTable PrimaryKey FullPrimaryKey (Hash, Range)

HashPrimaryKey (Hash) Indexes Local, both hash and range key

Global, both hash and range key Attribute Type Support (Number / String / Boolean / Array / Object / Buffer)

TimeToLive DAX Support You can specify this by setting the connection of table. Optimized aws-sdk usage aws-sdk has a serious problem of not reusing HTTP connection towards DynamoDB by default. check this issue

this could cause unbearable latency sometimes with showing > 100ms. it's more of an issue of NodeJS HTTP module but nevertheless, it has been optimized here by keep-alive Code AWS X-Ray support XRay is serverless distributed tracing service. In order to log DynamoDB transaction into it, you also need to some sort of risk monkey-patching. Here you can turn it on by setting process.env.ENABLE_XRAY = "true" Testing You can change the endpoint of DynamoDB by setting the environment variable or setting new connection, So you can install local-dynamo locally at setup endpoint to local. refer package.json for the detailed how-to

Also, dynamo-types let you overcome several limits that DynamoDB or the aws-sdk has.

BatchWrite (batchDelete / batchPut) has a limit of a maximum of 25 items per request. dynamo-types automatically splits given items into chunks of 25 and sends requests in parallel BatchGet has a limit of a maximum of 100 items per requests dynamo-types automatically splits given keys to chunks of 100 and sends requests in parallel BatchGet doesn't keep the order of items as it is in input keys, dynamo-types sort return items based on input keys BatchGet doesn't handle "missing items". dynamo-types has "BatchGet" / "BatchGetFull" BatchGet

order items follow to keys, missing items are just missing. return type Promise<Array>

so keys.legnth !== items.keys in this case BatchGetFull

order items follow to keys, fill missing items with "null". return type Promise<Array<Item | null>>

so keys.length === items.keys always true



And most importantly, all of those queries regardless of whether it's from index or primary key, strongly typed. I mean what's the point of using typescript if not anyway?

Usage

.Table({ name: "prod-Card" }) class Card extends Table { .Attribute() public id: number ; .Attribute() public title: string ; .Attribute({ timeToLive: true }) public expiresAt: number ; .FullPrimaryKey( 'id' , 'title' ) static readonly primaryKey: Query.FullPrimaryKey<Card, number , string >; .Writer() static readonly writer: Query.Writer<Card>; } await Card.createTable(); await Card.dropTable(); const card = new Card(); card.id = 100 ; card.title = "Title" ; await Card.writer.put(card); await card.save(); await Card.writer.batchPut([ new Card(), new Card() ]); await Card.primaryKey.get( 100 , "Title" ); await Card.primaryKey.batchGet([ [ 100 , "Title" ], [ 200 , "Title2" ] ]) await Card.primaryKey.query({ hash: 100 , range: [ ">=" , "Title" ] }) await card.delete() await card.delete({ condition: { title: Equal( "Title" ) } }); card.title = "New Title" await card.save({ condition: { title: "Title" } });

import { Config, Decorator, Query, Table, } from "dynamo-types" ; .Table({ name: `table_name` }) export class CardStat extends Table { .HashPrimaryKey( "card_id" ) public static readonly primaryKey: Query.HashPrimaryKey<CardStat, number >; .Writer() public static readonly writer: Query.Writer<CardStat>; .Attribute({ name: "card_id" }) public cardId: number ; .Attribute({ name: "impressions_count" }) public impressionsCount: number = 0 ; .Attribute({ name: "shares" }) public shares: number = 0 ; }

TS Compiler Setting

DynamoTypes utilize reflect-metadata to read metadata (usually type of variables) from Typescript code. to do so, you must enable those options.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true } }

Connection

DynamoDB supports 2 different kinds of connections. Plain connections to DynamoDB through HTTP, or through DAX. dynamo-types supports this by letting you create a separate connection for each table.

.Table({ name: "prod-Card1" , connection: new DAXConnection({ endpoints: [ "dax-domain:8892" ] }) }) class Card extends Table { () public id: number ; () public title: string ; ({ name: "complicated_field" }) public complicatedField: string ; ( 'id' , 'title' ) static readonly primaryKey: Query.FullPrimaryKey<Card, number , string >; () static readonly writer: Query.Writer<Card>; }

Then any query that is sent to the Card table will be sent through DAXConnection.

If you don't specify any connection, it automatically uses default connection, which is DynamoDBConnection.